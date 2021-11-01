DraftKings Teams Up with Pat Tillman Foundation to Impact the Lives of Active Military Members, Veterans, and Their Families

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Veterans Day and National Veterans and Military Families Month, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq:DKNG) today announced that it is proudly collaborating with the Pat Tillman Foundation, which carries on Pat Tillman’s legacy by giving military service members, veterans and spouses the educational tools and community support to reach their fullest potential as leaders.

“We are honored to work with the Pat Tillman Foundation as we share a mutual commitment to empowering and supporting veterans and their families,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “The entire DraftKings team is proud of the work we do to support our military, veterans and families through our Tech for Heroes program, and we’re excited to expand our DK S.E.R.V.E.S. efforts in collaboration with the Pat Tillman Foundation.”

Throughout the month of November, DraftKings is hosting a custom Veterans Month free-to-play pool, which honors Pat Tillman and celebrates all of those who have served. DraftKings will also be offering custom military-inspired camouflage hats in its online shop, with 100% of profits from hats sold going to The Pat Tillman Foundation.

“Our foundation firmly believes the world would be a better place if more people lead like Pat did: with integrity, curiosity, and a selfless commitment to action,” said Dan Futrell, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and a 2011 Tillman Scholar. “We appreciate DraftKings’ support of our foundation and our Tillman Scholars as we develop the next generation of leaders to carry on Pat’s legacy.”

Throughout the multi-year collaboration between DraftKings and the Pat Tillman Foundation, the companies will work together to innovate and identify ways to work together to expand opportunities for veterans and their families. DraftKings will have the opportunity to access a pool of incredible talent through the Pat Tillman Foundation, including the Tillman Scholars. The Tillman Scholars are service members, veterans, and military spouses chosen based on their service, scholarship, humble leadership, and impact.



Giving back to those who have served is an important pillar of DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. As part of the company’s ongoing DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S initiative, DraftKings is also providing training in high demand tech skills for current and returning veterans, and their spouses, to help them expand their abilities in their current role and to find meaningful employment through its Tech for Heroes Program. Since its launch in 2018, DraftKings’ Tech for Heroes has trained nearly 500 active-duty military members, veterans, and military spouses through in-person and online classes. To date, the company has raised nearly $1,000,000 to support veterans-focused organizations via charity fantasy sports contests. Additionally, through its work with American Corporate Partners, DraftKings employees serve as mentors and are matched 1:1 with veterans across the country to help with career navigation, interview skills, and networking.



In 2021, DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. has donated over $4 million to organizations that are aligned with its mission to create inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine, and innovate. Customers can learn more about DraftKings’ charitable initiatives and its DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program by visiting its website HERE.



About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About The Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses, empowering them with academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development opportunities and a diverse, global community of high-performing mentors and peers. These scholars are making an impact as they lead through action in the fields of healthcare, business, public service, STEM, education and the humanities.