FAT Brands to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 4, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Twin Peaks, Johnny Rockets, and 10 other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with third quarter 2021 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-705-6003 from the U.S. or 1-201-493-6725 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, November 11, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13724794. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 15 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Twin Peaks, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,000 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Lynne Collier

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-430-2216

Media Relations:

JConnelly

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@jconnelly.com

862-246-9911

