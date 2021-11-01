AGCO Announces 2021 Sowing Good Deeds Finalists

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, named Gunnison Cattlemen’s Days, Burke Stampede, Prescott Frontier Days, Pendleton Round Up and Reno Rodeo Committees it’s 2021 Sowing Good Deeds finalists. The annual contest recognizes Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeo committees who go above and beyond in their charitable endeavors, making positive impacts in their local ag communities. AGCO will announce the winning committee at the 2021 PRCA Awards Banquet on December 1, during the PRCA Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) in Las Vegas. The overall winner receives a Massey Ferguson® tractor valued at over $60,000.



“Rodeos are an important part of the fabric of America, supporting not only revenue-generating competitions, but local ag organizations like FFA and 4-H that represent the future of our industry,” said Matt LeCroy, director, marketing hay and forage for Massey Ferguson North America. “Sowing Good Deeds shines a spotlight on the generosity and services provided by rodeo committees across the United States. AGCO is proud to recognize these unsung heroes who selflessly give their time and talents to make our ag communities stronger.”

AGCO, a proud sponsor of the PRCA through its Hesston® by Massey Ferguson and Massey Ferguson brands, implemented the Sowing Good Deeds contest five years ago. This year's finalists represent the best of what the PRCA stands for – community impact, innovation and their ability to overcome adversity.

“These committees have worked tirelessly to improve their local communities,” LeCroy said. “They embody the spirit of entrepreneurship that defines American agriculture. They have initiated change or responded to challenges to help unite their communities during an unprecedented time. It’s an honor to assist their efforts with equipment for year-round success.”

Massey Ferguson and Hesston are registered trademarks of AGCO. This is US only, open to PRCA Rodeo Committees located in the 48 United States and the District of Columbia. Void in Alaska, Hawaii and outside the United States.

For more information on Sowing Good Deeds, including profiles of the finalists, visit masseyferguson.com/en_us/sowinggooddeeds. Additional information on local rodeo committees is available on the PRCA website, prorodeo.com, while information about the WNFR can be found at nfrexperience.com.

