Hawkins, Inc. Acquires Water and Waste Specialties, Inc., and Expands into Mobile, Alabama

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of Water and Waste Specialties, Inc. that serves customers throughout Alabama.



Water and Waste Specialties distributes water treatment chemicals to meet their customers’ needs to keep water safe for consumption and the environment. “We believe this acquisition, combined with our recent acquisition of Southeast Water Systems, will allow us to grow in Alabama and the surrounding region at a faster rate. I would like to welcome the Water and Waste Specialties team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to continued growth within Alabama,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 46 facilities in 23 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.