Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 1 November 2021 3.00 pm



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Valo



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Valo Kai

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507





Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20211101094134_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-10-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(2): Volume: 800 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,475 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,700 Unit price: 7.6 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.6 EUR



Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.