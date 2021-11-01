Sodexo announces Stuart Winters as new President for US Healthcare division

Gaithersburg, Md., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, has appointed Stuart Winters as CEO for the US Healthcare division to lead Sodexo’s growing business to deliver patient nutrition, culinary services, infection prevention, healthcare technology management and other essential services for Sodexo’s clients.

“Stuart has deep knowledge of healthcare operations around the world,” said Marc Plumart, CEO for Sodexo Healthcare Worldwide. “He is a leader who grows and develops strong teams, drives profitable growth, innovates for the future and delivers excellence to clients. I’m confident that he will lead our business in the US to reach its full potential.”

Previously, Stuart was CEO for Healthcare in the UK & Ireland (2018-2021) and the Asia Pacific (2015-2018) regions. In both of those roles, he expanded Sodexo’s expertise and brought innovative solutions to the market. Under his leadership in the UK & Ireland, he led the effort to make Sodexo the UK’s largest provider of Covid testing centers and grew the company’s Healthcare Technology Management expertise through acquisition.

Stuart joined Sodexo in 2005 in Thailand, where he opened and ran several new countries for Sodexo, including Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Laos. He has a technical building services background in HVAC and Electrical and has worked for Honeywell and global organizations in the Oil and Gas industry before joining Sodexo.

