IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) and PsychedelicNewsWire to Further Collaborate with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for the Upcoming Wonderland Miami Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via PsychedelicNewsWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will be collaborating with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for the upcoming Wonderland Miami Conference , which will be held at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 8-9, 2021.



Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy and business.

Among the Featured Speakers are Roger McIntyre, M.D., FRCPC CEO and Director, Braxia Scientific BRAX (CNSX), Lamar Odom, former professional American basketball player, and Zappy Zapolin, Psychedelic Concierge. They will engage in a discussion on Ketamine: Past, Present and Future. Daniel Carcillo, a Canadian former professional ice hockey left winger will sit down for a fireside chat with one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Mike Tyson.

Wonderland: Miami will collect an impressive group of global psychedelic medicine leaders, from scientists and researchers, investors and entrepreneurs, therapists and patients, government officials and media, all championing the growth of the psychedelic medicine industry. Organized into 30 programming tracks, the conference features Scientific, Financial, Business and Regulatory themes and a variety of presentation formats.

Alongside IBN, PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”), in its capacity as an official media sponsor, will further the distribution of content generated for the event to enthusiasts within the psychedelics space.

“Our team is pleased to be working with Microdose Psychedelic Insights again,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional investor audiences through various forms of coverage.”

PNW will be providing the event with amplified article syndication to more than 5,000 strategic syndication partners, extended social media coverage through a variety of investor-oriented accounts that collectively reach 2+ million likes and followers, as well as featured placement of the conference on dedicated event pages.

“We are glad to continue our collaboration with both IBN and PNW,” said Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose Events. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the valuable connections our team creates between executives and investors. We are excited to be hosting the Miami Wonderland Conference as part of a series of events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, and we believe that IBN’s assistance in helping us reach a broader investor audience will once again further overall success.”

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world’s perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

