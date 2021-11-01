Kyle Johnson Honoured as North America’s Top Unit Producer by EXIT Realty Corp. International

Dieppe, NB, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyle Johnson, a sales representative with EXIT Realty Associates in Dieppe, received the Top Unit Producer Award during EXIT Realty Corp. International’s annual awards event recently broadcast across the US and Canada. He also achieved the Million Dollar Circle, the Titanium Award in recognition of closing more than 150 real estate transaction sides, and he was inducted into the Ruby Circle in recognition of closing 500 real estate transaction sides during his career with EXIT. All awards were tabulated for the production period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

“We knew Kyle was on track for big success when he launched his career with EXIT Realty and became the Canadian Rookie of the Year. He is committed to being the best in the industry,” said Joyce Paron, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Canadian Division. “Kyle is breaking records in his real estate community, and I expect more records will fall as he keeps striving for the next level of achievement. He is a champion beyond compare and his work ethic is second to none.”

Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty Corp. International is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021.

