Kinnevik: Issue and Repurchase of Incentive Shares in Classes C 2021 and D 2021

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that the Board has, making use of the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 October 2021, resolved on a directed issue and immediate repurchase of 853,550 incentive shares of Class C 2021 and Class D 2021.

The shares have been issued and repurchased in accordance with the terms and conditions for the long-term share incentive plan for Kinnevik employees adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 October 2021. Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige subscribed for all 853,550 incentive shares, whereof 426,775 shares of Class C 2021 and 426,775 shares of Class D 2021, at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of SEK 0.10 per share. All issued incentive shares have subsequently been repurchased by Kinnevik for SEK 0.10 per share.

The purpose of the share issue and the repurchase is that the incentive shares shall be transferred to employees participating in Kinnevik's long-term share incentive plan 2021, in accordance with the Extraordinary General Meeting's resolutions. The incentive shares will, if and to the extent the performance-based condition for the respective share class is fulfilled, be reclassified to Kinnevik Class B shares during 2027.

