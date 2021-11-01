1 November 2021

LSE Code: 3NGS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

ISIN: IE00B76BRD76

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 15 September 2021, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 1 November 2021.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 1 November 2021.