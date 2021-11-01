Gaia Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues up 17% with 20% EBITDA Margin

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • 22% revenue growth year to date
  • Q3 EBITDA of $4.0 million, with EBITDA margin of 20%
  • Fifth straight quarter of positive earnings and cash flow

“The third quarter of 2021 marks another quarter of disciplined execution against our plan to generate net income and cash flows while driving revenue and member growth,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “Now that we are consistently generating positive net income and cash flows from operations, we are focused on growing both average revenue per member and the overall member base. Early traction in our efforts to promote our $299 premium subscription tier to current and prospective members has been promising.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues increased 17% to $20.4 million from $17.5 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to growth in members and an increase in average revenue per member. Paying members increased to 790,500 as of September 30, 2021.

Gross profit in the third quarter increased to $17.8 million compared to $15.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was flat at 87.1%.

Total operating expenses were $17.1 million or 84% of revenues compared to $14.9 million or 85% of revenues in the year-ago quarter. This reflects the stabilization of Gaia’s cost structure since turning profitable in the third quarter of 2020. EBITDA improved to $4.0 million, reflecting an EBITDA margin of 20%.

Net income increased to $0.6 million or $0.03 per share compared to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share in the year ago quarter, excluding the $6.1 million gain on the sale of a portion of Gaia’s corporate campus in September 2020. Including the gain, net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $6.3 million or $0.32 per share.

Cash flows from operations improved 55% to $5.1 million from $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Gaia’s cash balance as of September 30, 2021, was $14.4 million, an increase of $1.8 million since December 31, 2020.

Year to Date 2021 Financial Results

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 22% to $58.7 million from $48.2 million.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased to $51.2 million compared to $42.0 million. Gross margin improved 10 basis points to 87.1%.

Total operating expenses were $49.3 million or 84% of revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $47.1 million or 98% of revenues in the prior period. EBITDA improved to $11.5 million, which reflects a 72% flow through of the incremental revenues generated in the current period compared to the prior period.

Net income increased to $1.6 million or $0.08 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.2 million or $0.01 per share in the prior period.

Cash flows from operations improved 103% to $14.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $7.2 million in the prior period.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,  For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2021  2020  2021  2020 
  (unaudited)  (unaudited) 
Revenues, net $20,405  $17,537  $58,744  $48,201 
Cost of revenues  2,626   2,264   7,573   6,248 
Gross profit  17,779   15,273   51,171   41,953 
Gross profit margin  87.1%  87.1%  87.1%  87.0%
Expenses:                
Selling and operating  15,544   13,479   44,820   42,354 
Corporate, general and administration  1,509   1,426   4,506   4,716 
Total operating expenses  17,053   14,905   49,326   47,070 
Income (loss) from operations  726   368   1,845   (5,117)
Interest and other income (expense), net  (79)  5,946   (197)  5,395 
Income before income taxes  647   6,314   1,648   278 
Provision for income taxes           69 
Net income $647  $6,314  $1,648  $209 
                 
Earnings per share:                
Basic $0.03  $0.33  $0.09  $0.01 
Diluted $0.03  $0.32  $0.08  $0.01 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic  19,318   19,183   19,262   18,834 
Diluted  19,812   19,737   19,787   19,442 
                 
EBITDA* $4,036  $3,372  $11,486  $3,909 

* See definition and reconciliation below.

GAIA, INC.
Summary of Cash Flows

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,  For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 
(in thousands) 2021  2020  2021  2020 
  (unaudited)  (unaudited) 
Net cash provided by (used in):                
Operating activities $5,146  $3,333  $14,586  $7,197 
Investing activities  (4,376)  9,862   (13,355)  2,781 
Financing activities  (81)  (12,932)  592   (12,751)
Net change in cash $689  $263  $1,823  $(2,773)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,  For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 
(in thousands) 2021  2020  2021  2020 
  (unaudited)  (unaudited) 
Net income $647  $6,314  $1,648  $209 
Interest expense, net  79   179   197   730 
Provision for income taxes           69 
Gain on sale of real estate     (6,125)     (6,125)
Depreciation and amortization expense  3,310   3,004   9,641   9,026 
EBITDA  4,036   3,372   11,486   3,909 
Share-based compensation expense  533   336   1,236   1,864 
Adjusted EBITDA $4,569  $3,708  $12,722  $5,773 

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove share-based compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  September 30,  December 31, 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021  2020 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $14,428  $12,605 
Accounts receivable  2,589   2,024 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,863   1,746 
Total current assets  18,880   16,375 
Media library, software and equipment, net  42,246   39,231 
Right-of-use lease asset, net  8,061   8,622 
Real estate, investment, and other assets, net  29,199   28,500 
Goodwill  17,289   17,289 
Total assets $115,675  $110,017 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $9,855  $8,947 
Deferred revenue  14,130   12,376 
Total current liabilities  23,985   21,323 
Long-term mortgage, net  6,146   6,250 
Long-term lease liability  7,416   7,952 
Deferred taxes  257   257 
Total liabilities  37,804   35,782 
Total shareholders' equity  77,871   74,235 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $115,675  $110,017 

 