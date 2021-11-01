Xos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021. On that day, Xos’ management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.



What: Date of Xos 3Q 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://investors.xostrucks.com/

Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-9716 (domestic); +1-201-493-6779 (international)

Replay: A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The pin number for the replay is 13724530. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 27, 2021.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company dedicated to decarbonizing commercial trucking fleets. Xos designs and manufactures cost-competitive, fully electric commercial vehicles. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile, back-to-base routes of less than 200 miles per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

Contacts

Xos Investor Relations

investors@xostrucks.com