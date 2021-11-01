UPDATE -- The Royal Canadian Legion announces 2021-2022 National Silver Cross Mother

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion is honoured to name this year’s National Silver Cross Mother, Mme Josée Simard of Les Méchins, Québec. She will place a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day and will represent all Silver Cross Mothers across Canada until October 2022.



“The symbolism of her role resonates deeply within us all,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion. “Mme Simard’s bravery and willingness to share her family’s story reminds us of the incredible sacrifices made on our behalf and we must always Remember.”

Mme Simard’s daughter, Cpl. Karine Blais was a Trooper in the Canadian Army, described as an energetic person, passionate about the Canadian Armed Forces. She was born on January 4, 1988 in Cowansville, QC. Karine died on April 13, 2009 when the armoured vehicle she was traveling in struck a roadside bomb near Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Read more about Mme Simard and her daughter Karine at Legion.ca.

When the National Silver Cross Mother places a wreath on November 11, she will do so on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in action, or over the course of normal duty.

From November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022, Mme Simard will share her story publicly, and attend various events honouring Canada’s Fallen.

The Memorial Cross - more commonly referred to as the Silver Cross - was introduced on December 1, 1919. It is a symbol of personal loss and sacrifice on behalf of widows and mothers who lose a child on active duty, or whose death is later attributed to such duty.

The Royal Canadian Legion receives nominations for the National Silver Cross Mother role from Provincial Commands and individual Canadians each year. The final recipient is chosen by a Dominion Command selection committee.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With close to 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca/ 343-540-7604



Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

vimeo.com/royalcanadianlegion

Linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/438f077e-9e51-4ae9-9968-96819c9c3f84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38c94003-bfae-4cc6-8506-b879012b1fe0