eGain CEO to keynote at the KMWorld Connect Conference 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that CEO Ashu Roy will deliver a keynote at the KMWorld Connect Conference 2021 on the missing ingredient in digital transformation of customer engagement.
At the keynote, Mr. Roy, along with a senior IT leader from one of eGain’s federal agency partners, will discuss the importance of knowledge and how it is a foundational requirement for success in digital transformation initiatives.
A Diamond Sponsor at the conference, eGain will also showcase its rich capabilities for knowledge-powered digital customer engagement, discuss best practices, and share at-scale client success stories at its booth.
Keynote details
Title: Knowledge Hub—The Secret Ingredient in Digital Transformation of Customer Engagement
Date: November 16, 2021
Time: 11:45 am EST
