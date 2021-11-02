KULR Joins Clarios in U.S. Department of Energy's Lithium-Ion Battery Lifecycle Initiative

KULR Partners with Largest Global Producer of Lead Acid Batteries for DoE Initiative



SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced it has joined Clarios in the U.S. Department of Energy's (“DoE”) lithium-ion battery lifecycle initiative to develop the manufacturing and reuse of lithium-ion batteries and their chemical elements in the United States for the purpose of domestic national interest. KULR will provide the safe transportation of lithium-ion batteries within the full battery management lifecycle, from manufacturing through recycling and reuse.

The initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, will leverage the KULR-Tech Safe Case and the Company's highest available energy capacity permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation (“DoT”), which allows for shipping up to 2.1KWh (kilowatt-hour) capacity per case. The DoT special permit has been approved for the recycling of damaged, defective, or recalled (“DDR”) and prototype battery shipments.

The Clarios project, “Powering the Future,” works with industry partners, such as KULR, to develop and apply innovative technologies that identify and separate lithium-ion batteries from lead-acid batteries and ensure the proper and safe recycling methods for each chemistry. As the producer of one-third of the world’s car batteries, Clarios is uniquely positioned to facilitate and spearhead the lithium recycling economy. Clarios has established a world-class closed-loop process where up to 99% of materials from lead-acid batteries can be recovered and turned into new batteries.

The project has progressed to Phase three of the four-phase initiative and has been awarded grant money used for testing and proving out the final solution.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

