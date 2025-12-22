KULR Technology Group Announces Six-Month Pause on At-the-Market Equity Offering Program

HOUSTON , Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), an energy-systems platform company that enables the safe, certifiable deployment of ultra-high-power lithium battery systems for space and defense programs, hyperscale AI data centers, and telecom infrastructure OEMs, today announced that it has elected to pause its at-the-market (“ATM”) equity offering program with Cantor Fitzgerald and Craig-Hallum through June 30, 2026.

The Company maintains a strong balance sheet, carries no debt, and has sufficient liquidity to support planned operations and growth initiatives. During this period, KULR intends to prioritize execution across its core platforms, including ramping production of its KULR ONE Air products and advancing the development of its KULR ONE MAX battery backup solutions for AI data center and telecommunications applications.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is an energy-management and reliability platform company delivering certifiable battery safety, vibration-mitigation, and thermal control solutions that enable ultra-high-power lithium-ion systems and sensitive electronics to operate reliably across space and defense missions, hyperscale AI data centers, telecom infrastructure and mobility applications.

Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847

Email: ir@kulr.ai

KULR Media Relations:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of KULR)

Email: kulr@mgroupsc.com