Jones Onslow EMC Named Top Innovator for Apogee’s New Customer Welcome Series

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive, Inc. a leading provider of digital engagement platforms for utilities, announced today that Jones Onslow EMC’s Vice President of Corporate Communication and Business Strategy, Steven Goodson, has been recognized by Public Utilities Fortnightly as a 2021 Top Innovator in the category of customer engagement. Public Utilities Fortnightly has provided its readers with commentary and analysis of key industry trends for 93 years. Energy industry executives continue to rely on the publication today when making important business decisions.



The prestigious award highlights an onboarding pilot featuring Apogee’s New Member Welcome Messaging Series that makes a powerful first impression using personalized videos to communicate with new customers. This messaging is the first step in establishing a cost-effective, ongoing, digital relationship with members.

The automated Welcome Series involves three messages. Each message includes a video with information relevant to the customer and a call to action likely to interest them. Subsequent messages keep the utility and its offerings visible to customers, helps match customers with beneficial programs, and helps achieve the utility’s corporate goals.

The personalized videos include:

Introduction of the company with links to convenient payment options,

Explanation of the bill with links to enroll in paperless bill payment,

Information about programs and rebates relevant to that customer with links to sign up.



The six-month pilot not only produced measurable increases in program participation by more than ten percent. The pilot also automated processes that increased operational efficiency and freed up staff.

Steve Mitnick, Executive Editor, Public Utilities Fortnightly, observed, “Steve Goodson, Vice President of Corporate Communication and Business Strategy at Jacksonville, North Carolina based Jones Onslow Electric Membership Corporation, was one of the “Inspiring Individual and Teams of Innovators” in this year’s Public Utilities Fortnightly Top Innovators. What was most impressive to us was the over ten percent increase in a program’s participation by customers after a six-month pilot of Apogee’s Welcome Series solution.”

Steve Goodson, JOEMC’s Vice President of Corporate Communications and Business Strategy, added, “Apogee’s automated solution is straightforward and easy. It freed up our staff to focus on other projects. In addition, we were impressed by the level of personalization within the videos that provided extraordinary value to our members without putting demands on internal resources.”

Apogee continues to pioneer digital engagement solutions that produce measurable results and benefit both the utility and their customers.

About Apogee

Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a leading provider of customer engagement services for utilities, serving the energy industry since 1993. Apogee’s customer engagement platform helps utilities establish ongoing digital relationships with customers, helping them inform customers, reduce costs, achieve behavioral energy efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction. Apogee’s solution enables personalized and relevant messaging through multiple channels, encourages self-service, and improves operational efficiencies through automation. Apogee’s loyal client base includes ConEd, Southern Company, NextEra Energy, Duquesne, Tampa Electric, People’s Gas, CenterPoint, Xcel Energy, LADWP, and hundreds of other IOU, municipal, cooperative, and gas utilities. For more information visit, www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn.