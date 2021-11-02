New Data Demonstrates That Medela Outperforms Other Multi-Lumen Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Systems

McHenry, IL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela LLC today announced the release of new data in a white paper supplement to WOUNDS demonstrating the Medela Invia® LibertyTM Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System outperforms other multi-lumen NPWT systems available in the market. Medela’s patented Intelligent Pressure Control™ and Dynamic Exudate Removal™ technology ensures the prescribed pressure is reliably delivered at the wound bed while dynamically responding to fluctuations in fluid volume and viscosity; essential to prevent blockages and promote efficient fluid removal to maximize the clinical effectiveness.

The published data demonstrates how Medela’s Invia Liberty NPWT System was able to clear 89% of the fluid bolus challenge and re-establish the prescribed pressure in less than 20 minutes. Comparatively, the Cardinal™ CATALYST™ (Cardinal Health), failed to remove any detectable level of fluid throughout the entire two-hour study duration and had pressure readings that consistently fluctuated > 10% above the set pressure level. The results from this investigation confirm the patented Intelligent Pressure Control and Dynamic Exudate Removal technology, available exclusively to Medela, allowed the system to remove exudate more efficiently and return to the prescribed pressure more expeditiously after a bolus challenge to deliver therapy more effectively. A previous study, published as a peer-reviewed poster presented at SAWC Fall 2020 and white paper supplement to WOUNDS1, used the same methods to verify that Medela’s innovative technology allowed for faster fluid removal and more reliably maintained the set pressure, outperforming the V.A.C.® Ulta (3M), the current NPWT standard of care.

“Negative pressure wound therapy systems must be able to accurately deliver the prescribed level of negative pressure and maintain this set level as patient wound conditions change,” explains David Davidson, DPM, Chief of Podiatry at Kaleida Health and Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Orthopedics University at Buffalo School of Medicine. “While essential to effective delivery of therapy, not all systems have the technical capability to meet these standards, potentially complicating wound healing. The Medela Invia System has positively impacted our healing outcomes and overall patient satisfaction. Our patients are more adherent to treatment, healing outcomes have improved, and overall patient satisfaction has greatly increased.”

Common types of wounds include pressure injuries, diabetic foot ulcers, arterial and venous insufficiency ulcers, traumatic wounds, burns, and post-surgical incisions, among others. NPWT uses suction, created by a pressure gradient between the wound bed and the pump, to continuously move fluid away from the wound and create a healing environment. It promotes granulation tissue formation, drains excess fluid and reduces edema, isolates the wound from external infection, and increases blood flow to the wound. These factors not only support better patient health, they help save healthcare costs.

“According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, chronic wounds or wounds that are slow to heal affect 6.5 million people in the United States,” 2 said Jeff Castillo, executive vice president and general manager of the Americas for Medela. “NPWT can help heal complex wounds, reduce healing time, and improve quality of life for patients. The Medela Invia Systems are elevating the standard of care through the unique Intelligent Pressure Control and Dynamic Exudate Removal technology and innovating the way NPWT is delivered at the wound bed. We are honored to be advancing care through this unique technology.”

In 2020, the Medela Invia NPWT Systems were awarded an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, based on the recommendation by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils. This selection further demonstrates the innovative approach of the Invia NPWT Systems.

Medela’s comprehensive support to clinicians and patients using the Invia Liberty and Invia Motion® NPWT Systems includes access to “how-to” video resources and instructions for set up and operation through the free Medela NPWT app and online, 24/7 clinical and technical support, and Medela University, an online resource providing professionals with access to on-demand continuing education.

To learn more about Medela’s complete negative wound pressure therapy system, visit medelahealthcare.com or fill out the online form to receive information.

About Medela LLC

Medela’s US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Medela is a global manufacturer of medical vacuum solutions respected and trusted by doctors and healthcare professionals around the world. Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit medelahealthcare.com.

###

Medela wordmark and logo and Invia and Invia Motion are registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Liberty, Intelligent Pressure Control, Dynamic Exudate Removal are trademarks of Medela.

1 Paglinawan R, Schwab P, Bechert K. Negative pressure wound therapy system Innovates standard of care via intelligent pressure control and dynamic exudate removal. Wounds. 2020;32(10):S1-S8. SAWC Fall 2020 Poster Number: LR-026; Poster Title: Novel Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System Provides Accurate Negative Pressure Delivery and Exceptional Fluid Handling Capability.

2 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2810192

Attachment