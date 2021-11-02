IPG Photonics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

OXFORD, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 379.2 $ 318.4 19 % $ 1,096.4 $ 864.1 27 % Gross margin 49.0 % 48.0 % 48.4 % 45.4 % Operating income $ 102.0 $ 41.4 146 % $ 283.1 $ 133.4 112 % Operating margin 26.9 % 13.0 % 25.8 % 15.4 % Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation $ 75.4 $ 35.6 112 % $ 213.3 $ 110.2 94 % Earnings per diluted share $ 1.40 $ 0.66 112 % $ 3.95 $ 2.05 93 %

Management Comments

"We are very pleased with our results and execution this quarter as an increasing geographic and product diversification helped us deliver one of the highest quarterly revenues in the Company's history," said Dr. Eugene Scherbakov, IPG Photonics’ Chief Executive Officer. "Growth in demand in welding applications across most geographies and higher revenue in cutting in North America and Europe as well as emerging products and applications, such as foil cutting, cleaning, 3D printing, drilling, medical and solar cell applications drove strong revenue in the quarter, despite significantly softer demand in cutting applications in China."

Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $379 million increased 19% year over year. Materials processing sales accounted for 91% of total revenue and increased 19% year over year driven by higher sales in welding, marking and additive manufacturing applications, while revenue in Other applications increased 17% year over year due to higher medical sales.

Increased sales in welding and strong growth in cutting in North America and Europe were offset by lower revenue in cutting applications in China, which resulted in a decrease of 4% year over year in sales of high power continuous wave (CW) lasers. Pulsed and medium power lasers revenue increased, driven by growth in emerging products and applications. Systems also generated solid growth in the quarter helped by a sharp increase in LightWELD sales. By region, sales increased 50% in Europe and 55% in North America, and decreased 7% in China, on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.40 increased 112% year over year. Foreign exchange gains increased EPS by $0.04. The effective tax rate in the quarter was 26%. During the third quarter, IPG generated $102 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $40 million and stock repurchases totaled $36 million in the quarter.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

"Third quarter book-to-bill was slightly greater than one as we continued to see strong demand from emerging products and applications and benefit from macro trends such as investments into EV, clean energy and automation. We remain excited about growth prospects for IPG in EV applications, medical, handheld laser, ultrafast lasers, and many other opportunities, which we believe will drive our revenue growth in the future. However, ongoing weakness in cutting applications in China resulted in a more cautious near-term outlook," concluded Dr. Scherbakov.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, IPG expects revenue of $330 to $360 million. The Company expects the fourth quarter tax rate to be approximately 25%. IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.00 to $1.30.

As discussed in more detail in the "Safe Harbor" passage of this news release, actual results may differ from this guidance due to various factors including, but not limited to, government and Company measures implemented to address the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain constraints, product demand, order cancellations and delays, competition, tariffs, trade policy changes and general economic conditions. This guidance is based upon current market conditions and expectations, and is subject to the risks outlined in the Company's reports with the SEC, and assumes exchange rates relative to the U.S. Dollar of Euro 0.86, Russian Ruble 73, Japanese Yen 112 and Chinese Yuan 6.49, respectively.

Appointment of John Peeler as Non-executive Chairman of the Board

Effective October 29, 2021, John Peeler, Lead Independent Director of the Company, assumed the role of non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors (the Board). Mr. Peeler was appointed to the Board in 2012 and has served as Lead Independent Director since 2017. Mr. Peeler succeeds the late Dr. Valentin P. Gapontsev, founder of the Company, who had been appointed executive Chairman of the Board after the roles of Chairman and CEO were separated in May 2021.

Supplemental Financial Information

Additional supplemental information is provided in the unaudited Third Quarter 2021 Financial Data Workbook and Earnings Call Presentation available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

Conference Call Reminder

The Company will hold a conference call today, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. To access the call, please dial 877-407-6184 in the US or 201-389-0877 internationally. A live webcast of the call will also be available and archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.ipgphotonics.com.

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 379,150 $ 318,441 $ 1,096,393 $ 864,094 Cost of sales 193,276 165,649 566,000 471,977 Gross profit 185,874 152,792 530,393 392,117 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 20,688 17,332 58,764 53,341 Research and development 34,277 31,710 102,807 95,132 General and administrative 32,557 29,038 93,715 82,561 Goodwill impairment — 44,589 — 44,589 Impairment of long-lived assets and other restructuring charges — 12 — 1,177 Gain on foreign exchange (3,634 ) (11,302 ) (7,973 ) (18,101 ) Total operating expenses 83,888 111,379 247,313 258,699 Operating income 101,986 41,413 283,080 133,418 Other (expense) income, net: Interest (expense) income, net (288 ) 1,168 (1,190 ) 6,097 Other (expense) income, net (211 ) (59 ) 70 581 Total other (expense) income (499 ) 1,109 (1,120 ) 6,678 Income before provision of income taxes 101,487 42,522 281,960 140,096 Provision for income taxes 26,788 6,992 69,362 29,434 Net income 74,699 35,530 212,598 110,662 Less: net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (703 ) (74 ) (731 ) 429 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation common stockholders $ 75,402 $ 35,604 $ 213,329 $ 110,233 Net income attributable to IPG Photonics Corporation per common share: Basic $ 1.41 $ 0.67 $ 3.99 $ 2.07 Diluted $ 1.40 $ 0.66 $ 3.95 $ 2.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,387 53,098 53,501 53,136 Diluted 53,834 53,664 54,053 53,691





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (In thousands, except share and

per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 794,904 $ 876,231 Short-term investments 724,103 514,835 Accounts receivable, net 272,699 264,321 Inventories 435,070 364,993 Prepaid income taxes 34,482 69,893 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,917 57,804 Total current assets 2,325,175 2,148,077 Deferred income taxes, net 49,008 43,197 Goodwill 38,705 41,366 Intangible assets, net 55,786 62,114 Property, plant and equipment, net 624,576 597,527 Other assets 50,660 43,419 Total assets $ 3,143,910 $ 2,935,700 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,788 $ 3,810 Accounts payable 52,428 25,748 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 208,915 176,740 Income taxes payable 12,709 8,280 Total current liabilities 292,840 214,578 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 94,897 92,854 Long-term debt, net of current portion 16,328 34,157 Total liabilities 404,065 341,589 Commitments and contingencies IPG Photonics Corporation equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized; 55,738,779 and 53,305,485 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021; 55,416,246 and 53,427,234 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2020. 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,433,294 and 2,034,012 shares held at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (381,685 ) (303,614 ) Additional paid-in capital 894,264 854,301 Retained earnings 2,401,520 2,188,191 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (174,753 ) (146,065 ) Total IPG Photonics Corporation equity 2,739,352 2,592,819 Non-controlling interests 493 1,292 Total equity 2,739,845 2,594,111 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,143,910 $ 2,935,700





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 212,598 $ 110,662 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72,127 71,188 Goodwill impairment — 44,589 Impairment of long-lived assets — 671 Provisions for inventory, warranty and bad debt 50,364 42,559 Other 25,294 1,336 Changes in assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and accounts payable 14,015 11,127 Inventories (105,384 ) (34,213 ) Other 36,142 (47,902 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 305,156 200,017 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (93,857 ) (61,871 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 859 689 Purchases of short-term investments (1,437,193 ) (732,729 ) Proceeds from short-term investments 1,226,445 697,816 Other (1,078 ) 17 Net cash used in investing activities (304,824 ) (96,078 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term borrowings (2,851 ) (2,798 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock option and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 11,427 16,767 Purchase of treasury stock, at cost (78,071 ) (37,884 ) Payment of purchase price holdback from business combination (2,624 ) (1,650 ) Net cash used in financing activities (72,119 ) (25,565 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,862 ) 4,692 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (83,649 ) 83,066 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of period 878,553 682,984 Cash and cash equivalents — End of period $ 794,904 $ 766,050 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,932 $ 1,650 Cash paid for income taxes $ 35,982 $ 65,895





IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Amortization of intangible assets: Cost of sales $ 1,202 $ 1,168 $ 3,643 $ 3,562 Sales and marketing 1,849 1,779 5,744 5,334 Research and development — — — 133 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 3,051 $ 2,947 $ 9,387 $ 9,029

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Cost of sales $ 2,866 $ 2,663 $ 8,335 $ 7,702 Sales and marketing 1,244 1,126 3,651 3,275 Research and development 2,465 2,258 7,055 6,805 General and administrative 3,256 2,732 9,554 8,698 Total stock-based compensation 9,831 8,779 28,595 26,480 Tax effect of stock-based compensation (2,110 ) (1,527 ) (6,102 ) (5,586 ) Net stock-based compensation $ 7,721 $ 7,252 $ 22,493 $ 20,894



