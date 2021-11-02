Discovery Silver Releases Inaugural ESG Report

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has produced its first Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report, setting out the Company’s current practices and priorities going forward.



Taj Singh, President and CEO, states: “We are excited to share our inaugural ESG report as part of Discovery’s evolution. We believe that ESG management is a key component of delivering long-term value and business resiliency. As we grow, we want to manage ESG issues responsibly and transparently; this means empowering our people to continuously evolve and innovate, maintain an accountable and transparent health and safety culture, create shared and mutually beneficial relationships with our local communities, and minimize our impact on the environment. We recognize that social and environmental stewardship combined with ethical, transparent governance drives performance.”

“Silver has an important role to play in the world’s clean energy future. This precious metal is gaining attention as one of the most important “green” metals because of its critical role across many green energy technologies. Considering the status of our Cordero Project as one of the world’s largest development-stage silver deposits globally, I’m excited about the opportunity we have at Cordero to produce this critical resource to support a more sustainable future.”

The full ESG Report is available for download at: www.discoverysilver.com/sustainability

Highlights of the Report (all $ amounts in Canadian dollars)*:

Over $1.7 million in goods and services purchased from local Mexican businesses;

Over $1.3 million in salaries and benefits paid to local employees;

Total workforce of 124 includes 58 employees and 66 contractors; Employees: 89% Mexican nationals, 11% Canadian Contractors: 98% Mexican nationals, 2% Canadian

Total GHG emissions of 167 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent;

equivalent; Total water withdrawal of 36,017 m 3 and total water discharged of 36,007 m 3 ; and

and total water discharged of 36,007 m ; and Zero fatalities and only 5 first-aid incidents

*Data based on 2020 calendar year

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world’s largest silver deposits and one of the very few that offers the combination of margin, size and scaleability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico, and is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over C$70 million available for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development. Discovery was a recipient of the 2020 TSX Venture 50 award and the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 award.

