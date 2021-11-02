Leon County FL Sheriff’s Office Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging for City Fleet

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the Leon County’s Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee Florida has deployed the EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to charge department fleet EVs. The system was purchased through the Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) contract number FSA20-EQU18.0 Heavy Equipment which has pre-negotiated pricing and simplifies the procurement process.



Leon County’s EV ARC™ charging system fits in a standard parking space and is equipped with a dual port charger to serve the growing fleet of electric vehicles. The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power City EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind-rated to 120 mph, the charging system adds to the City’s energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.

“The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is exploring the required infrastructure to initiate electrifying our fleet in FY 2025. Driving on Florida’s ample sunshine will allow us to collect the data we need to properly and accurately plan our future infrastructure needs. We will be able to collect the kWhs required to supply our Vehicle Miles Traveled. We are focused on reducing our petroleum usage, fleet maintenance costs, and support Leon County’s sustainability initiatives,” said Tim Coxwell CAFM CPFP CEM, Fleet Director of Leon County Sheriff’s Office. “The Beam EV ARC charger deployed in one day, with no costly construction project to disrupt department business. Because it is independent of the grid and transportable, we were able to put the EV ARC charger where we wanted charging, and we can move it if needed. We also were able to avoid lengthy delays associated the permitting process for traditional grid powered charging stations.”

Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to county budgets.

“We are seeing increased interest from states to provide EV charging infrastructure that can survive extreme weather events and provide a hedge against lost charging infrastructure due to flooding or blackouts. It makes perfect sense for the Sunshine State to drive on sunshine,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “To keep up with increasing state mandates, rapid and scalable deployment is crucial. The EV ARC is the only rapidly deployed, sustainable EV charging solution on the market that is off-grid, transportable and can be deployed in minutes instead of months. It requires no permitting, no electrical work, no construction and generates no utility bill.”

Beam Global was awarded the statewide contract from the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) in partnership with the Florida Association of Counties. The contract includes the flagship EV ARC™ 2020 and EV ARC™ DCFC sustainable EV charging infrastructure systems under the category Power Charging, with a contract term through September 30, 2023. This is the premier contract in the state for police, fire, municipalities and universities.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

