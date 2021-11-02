Bombardier Announces Construction of New Global Manufacturing Centre in Mississauga is on Track, Reiterates Sustainment of 2,000 Jobs and Commitment to Aerospace Community in Ontario

English French

Set for completion in 2023, the new world-class facility for final assembly of Global aircraft will exemplify Bombardier’s commitment to sustainability

Environmentally responsible features will reduce energy consumption by almost 60% and will lower greenhouse gas emissions by more than half

The state-of-the-art facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport represents a private investment of approximately $400M USD by Bombardier and will provide continued employment to the 2,000 highly skilled Bombardier employees currently working at Bombardier’s existing Downsview facility

Bombardier reiterates continued involvement in the aerospace cluster through active engagement in the Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research (DAIR) consortium and other initiatives

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier provided further details on the construction of its new, state-of-the-art facility at the Toronto Pearson International Airport that will optimize final assembly operations for its family of Global business jets, including the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft. In an event attended by Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga, Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Jerry Dias, National President at Unifor, and several other key representatives of the Greater Toronto aerospace community, the company reiterated its commitment to continue the momentum of its presence in Ontario.

On track for completion in 2023, the facility will provide a new home to the Global Manufacturing Centre, currently located in nearby Downsview, ON. The move, which represents a private investment by Bombardier of approximately $400 million USD, will provide continued employment to the 2,000 employees currently working at Bombardier’s Downsview facility.

“We came here today to show you first-hand that construction of our new Global Manufacturing Centre of Excellence is advancing as planned,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “We are extremely proud of the people who have been producing our best-in-class business jets for decades here in Ontario, and with the rising demand for large-cabin, long-range aircraft, we are looking forward to providing our teams with a new, state-of-the-art work environment,” he added.

The Downsview plant was built in the 1960s, and the transition to the new, 770 000 sq. ft. facility at Pearson Airport in Mississauga will significantly reduce Bombardier’s industrial and environmental footprint in the area. The company is embracing the opportunity to incorporate as many environmentally responsible features as possible. Energy consumption will be reduced by just under 60% by focussing on natural and more efficient lighting elements, and newer heating methods and updated processing systems will lower greenhouse gas emissions by more than half. Considerably less water will be used in the manufacturing process thanks to the modifications implemented in the processing shop workflow. In parallel, electric vehicles will be favoured for onsite transportation and three Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) tanks will provide fuel for departing aircraft.

During the event, Bombardier also confirmed it will remain active in creating educational and job opportunities for future generations of aerospace talent in the Greater Toronto Area, particularly through its continued involvement in the DAIR consortium. The consortium, which the company cofounded with Centennial College, drives local collaborative research and development to help small and medium aerospace hub businesses scale up. “It is our continuing strategy to further support local innovation, harness the ingenuity of future aerospace professionals and enrich our local supply chain. Our involvement with DAIR enables us to realize this vision and it is one that we value greatly,” said Éric Martel.

Martel also emphasized the importance of local partnerships in facilitating the successful transition to a new production site. “I want to thank the City of Mississauga and the Regional Municipality of Peel, as well as our partners at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority for making us feel truly welcome in our future new home here in Mississauga.”

“I'm so proud that Bombardier, one of the world’s most innovative aviation companies, has chosen to make this very significant investment in Mississauga,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “By opening its new Global Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in our city, Bombardier will strengthen our world-class aviation sector by continuing its relationship with Mississauga-based companies that provide leading-edge capabilities to support Bombardier’s family of Global business jets. I look forward to working with Bombardier and Pearson to find new ways to bring more aerospace investment to Mississauga”



“Toronto Pearson has a vision to be the airport of the future – from our approach to health and safety through our globally recognized Healthy Airport program to creating a more modernized airport experience,” said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. “And part of being the airport of the future means building partnerships that confer greater economic and social opportunities on the communities we serve. Bombardier’s focus on innovation and connection is a perfect fit for Toronto Pearson as we build back a better, more resilient, more innovative aviation and aerospace sector right here in Mississauga.”



"Unifor aerospace members' skills are virtually unmatched and the aircraft they build are unrivaled in their class," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The new production facility will help secure advanced manufacturing jobs for the long term and will be a proud new home for highly-skilled Bombardier workers for generations to come."

“Ledcor is proud to be building Bombardier’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport,” said Ray Lawrence, Vice President, Ontario, Ledcor Construction. “We are excited to work with the project and design team to achieve Bombardier’s sustainability and energy efficiency targets.”

