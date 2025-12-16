Bombardier Elevates In-Flight Connectivity with New Smart Router for Challenger and Global Aircraft





Bombardier introduces a high-performance connectivity device by launching Smart Router, a powerful solution for today’s connected aviation

The Smart Router will allow Bombardier customers to stay connected, with around-the-clock support and security at the core of the design, elevating the experience of customers and operators on the ground and in the air

The Smart Router will be available as baseline equipment for the entire portfolio of in-production Challenger aircraft and Global aircraft by 2026

Customers can now book appointments to install Smart Router at Bombardier Service Centres worldwide

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today the launch of its Smart Router, a high-performance connectivity solution designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s business jet travelers. Created in collaboration with Collins Aerospace, Bombardier’s preferred service provider for connectivity services, the Bombardier Smart Router is a cutting-edge routing device engineered to deliver seamless onboard connectivity. It features advanced network switching and multi-path routing capabilities, ensuring stable and uninterrupted service as the aircraft transitions between networks.

Designed with innovation in mind, the Bombardier Smart Router incorporates the latest technologies such as Wi-Fi 6, 5G cellular capability, modern security features, and built-in redundancies like Virtual Router Redundancy Protocol (VRRP). Additionally, it delivers accelerated, real-time troubleshooting through remote support and fault isolation, ensuring rapid issue identification and resolution to maximize operational efficiency and responsiveness for every customer.

“Bombardier thrives on giving its customers the confidence to fly worldwide in comfort and style - with reliable, high-performance connectivity built for today’s customer needs for added convenience”, said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Bombardier Aftermarket Services & Strategy. “The introduction of the Bombardier Smart Router in our fleet demonstrates our care towards our customers, by providing them a seamless and elevated cabin experience at every turn.”

“Innovation is in Bombardier’s DNA, and the new Smart Router as a baseline device is another representation of a key product improvement ", said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Aircraft Sales at Bombardier. “Designed with security at the core and to elevate our support with real-time troubleshooting through remote support and fault isolation, the improved cyber protection gives confidence and peace of mind anywhere, any place, at any time.”

Engineered to prioritize security from the ground up, the Smart Router delivers enterprise-level encryption, advanced firewalls, and robust protection against cyber threats. This upgrade marks a significant advancement over comparable technologies on the market—supporting the high-speed, high-capacity connectivity needs of individuals, businesses, governments, and militaries.

The Bombardier Smart Router is already being installed as baseline equipment on the Bombardier Challenger 650, Global 5500, and Global 6500 aircraft. It will be offered as baseline equipment across all in-production Challenger and Global aircraft by the end of 2026. Existing operators of select Global and Challenger aircraft can schedule Smart Router installations at Bombardier Service Centres worldwide.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

