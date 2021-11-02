Plant Veda Products Reach Urban Communities through IGA Locations in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that its lassi (yogurt) products will be available in both IGA stores and Fresh Street Markets in British Columbia, Canada.



IGA is a global supermarket brand with 23 stores across British Columbia with a presence in many urban centres such as Vancouver, Enderby, Kelowna, Peachland and Gibsons. The brand has become, for many, the grocer of choice, with IGA being a name that has been built around community and being a gathering place where fresh has always been fresh. The quality of their products and their commitment to creating an inviting local shopping experience has been the cornerstone of their brand over the years.

Fresh Street Market is a supermarket chain of 6 stores in BC including the world-famous Whistler. It’s a place to explore, and to discover all things fresh and delicious. Fresh Street Market offers top-of-the-line products in an atmosphere where new, authentic, local, organic and exclusively sourced products become everyday shopping.

“The key to distribution is to have your products available in close proximity to your consumers”, says Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda. “With our products now available in IGA and Fresh Street Market stores we are able to make it easier for our urban customers to conveniently purchase our products. With wider distribution we expect to help more customers in their transition to a plant-based lifestyle. Now, Plant Veda products are available in some of the most well-known supermarket chains in Canada”.

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing shaking up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with. Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com.

To subscribe to updates about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/investors.

To find Plant Veda products at a location near you, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/store-locations.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Company Contact:

Aaron Wong, Director

Email: Aaron@PlantVeda.com

Number: 778-840-9664

Investor Relations:

Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com

Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:

Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the anticipated performance of Plant Veda’s in the dairy-alternative industry, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the IGA Fresh St. Market and products listing. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the dairy-alternative markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.