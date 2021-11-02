Mullen Automotive Begins Expansion Plans for 1.2M sq. ft. of Additional EV Manufacturing Space

BREA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, which previously announced a definitive stock-for-stock reverse merger agreement with Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE ) in which Mullen’s stockholders will receive a majority of the outstanding stock in the post-merger company, announces today that Mullen Automotive has begun its plans to expand on its 100-acre site in Robinsonville, Mississippi. Robinsonville is located in Tunica County and is approximately 40 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee. The capital investment and facility expansion are expected to deliver many needed jobs in and around the tri-state area.

Mullen’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Facility (AMEC) currently occupies 124,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The total available land on the property is over 100 acres, and Mullen is moving ahead with plans to build out another 1.2 million square feet of manufacturing space to support class 1 and class 2 EV cargo vans and the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.

“We have been in the preplanning stage for the last couple months with some major manufacturing process companies that are at the forefront of the automotive industry. These companies will help us deliver manufacturing efficiency with great precision and quality,” said Trey Agner, director of operations for AMEC.

On the expanded site, Mullen plans to build a body shop, fully automated paint shop and a general assembly shop.

“Additional to the manufacturing facilities, we are also planning to build a proving ground with the ability to perform on-site static and dynamic vehicle testing. This will help ensure that Mullen is at the forefront of automotive industry standards for electric vehicles,” said Corry Davis, vice president of Vehicle Integration and Homologation.

“Mullen is taking the initiative to work with industry-leading companies and is installing high-caliber equipment to keep with its goal of building world-class-quality EVs,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “By committing to this scale of project and working with some of the best manufacturing processing companies in the world, Mullen is showing its commitment to be part of the rising electric era of EVs.”

Mullen will debut to the world, for the first time, the FIVE EV Crossover on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Los Angeles International Auto Show (LAIAS). The FIVE will debut in the South Hall on Day One of international media and press days. The FIVE will continue on display in the South Hall during the consumer days of the show, Nov. 19-28, 2021. Mullen will display multiple variants of the FIVE model while also showcasing powertrain, battery and charging technology.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM” and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

