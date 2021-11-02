ScoutCam Rounds Out Management Team with Appointments of Arik Priel as Chief SW Architect and Roee Peled as VP Business Development

Both Positions Will Focus on Advancing the Company’s Expansion Strategy in the Industry 4.0 Markets

OMER, Israel, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB:SCTC), a leading provider of turnkey I4.0 visualization solutions, composed of field proven highly resilient image acquisition unit, data collection and storage with dedicated AI capabilities, today announced the additions of Arik Priel as the Company’s new Chief SW Architect and Roee Peled as the Company’s new Vice President of Business Development.

Arik brings over 20 years of experience in leading multidisciplinary R&D and engineering teams in defining and navigating product development from concept to deployment, with a focus on cloud-based architectures and AI-based technologies.

Prior to joining ScoutCam, Arik held several senior technology positions, most recently as CTO of Octopol, where he combined state of the art AI models together with cutting edge software technology. Prior to Octopol, Arik served as Director of Technology at Green & Gold Analytics, where he established partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. Arik also previously served as VP R&D and established the Israeli innovation center of Landesk (currently named Ivanti). Arik earned both his BSc in Computer Science and Economics and MBA from Bar-Ilan University.

Roee Peled is a proven business development and sales executive, specializing in identifying and opening new sectors and geographic markets in the IoT, 3D/LiDAR, Cybersecurity and Machine/Deep Learning industries. He has overseen transactions in multi-disciplined and complex B2B sales processes (SaaS/Capex-Opex) and has deep technical knowledge in hardware and software.

Prior to joining ScoutCam, Roee held senior business development and sales positions with PointGrab, imVision Mantis Vision and Orckit Systems, and comAbility Ltd. He earned his BSc in Electrical Engineering from Tel-Aviv University and an MBA from Bar Ilan University.

“ScoutCam develops novel, state-of-the-art products in the I4.0 domain – focusing on Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) and Predictive Maintenance (PdM) for a variety of sectors (Aviation, Energy and Automotive), and as we continue to advance our visualization solutions, the universe of potential applications expands. To strengthen our leadership position in the market it’s important that we assemble a team with the experience and expertise to not only meet that demand but recognize new areas worth pursuing. The addition of Arik to our team in a leadership role will strengthen our ability to innovate for Industry 4.0. Arik’s role will be to help build and transform ScoutCam’s products to be more software based, while Roee’s focus will be introducing our solutions to new customers within our existing markets as well as identifying applications in new sectors, and in addition assisting in pivoting ScoutCam’s business model to a recurring revenue model,” said Yovav Sameah, Chief Executive Officer of ScoutCam.

