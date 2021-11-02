Norton Rose Fulbright adds highly regarded financial services partner in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Tom Delaney has joined its Washington, DC office as a partner. With over 30 years of experience, Delaney is regarded as one of the leading financial services lawyers in the United States.

Joining from Mayer Brown, Delaney enables financial services clients to achieve business objectives while avoiding compliance shortcomings. He assists leading international firms, regional banks, savings associations, ILCs, Fintechs, insurance companies, payment providers and investment funds to adapt to changing market demands and regulatory expectations. While clients regularly rely on Delaney to guide them through regulatory issues that may impact business acquisitions, product expansion and investment opportunities, they also count on him for his core strength in bank enforcement matters. He is nationally known for his work in anti-money laundering and cross-border compliance matters. When needed, Delaney oversees the conduct of internal investigations, advises on remediation measures and aggressively defends financial services firms that become the target of enforcement proceedings, including congressional investigations.

Delaney has represented clients before the Federal Reserve, the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the New York Department of Financial Services and the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. He began his legal career with the US Treasury Department’s Office of Thrift Supervision. Prior to practicing law, Delaney served on the staff of the Committee on Financial Services of the US House of Representatives and on the staff of the US Senate.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Tom is an outstanding lawyer who has resolved countless complex regulatory matters. Both financial services and global investigations are in focus for the firm, and Tom’s addition supports those commitments.”

Jonathan Herbst, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Financial Services, said:

“Tom significantly bolsters our financial services capabilities in the United States and beyond. We know that our clients will value Tom’s vast regulatory experience and unique perspective as one of the respected lawyers in his field.”

Delaney, who was recognized by Chambers USA 2021 as a leading lawyer nationwide for Financial Services Regulation: Banking (Enforcement & Investigations), said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright has an outstanding international platform and a global reputation for its strength in financial services. I am excited to join this team and I look forward to collaborating with colleagues in the US and abroad to provide unsurpassed service to leading financial institutions of every type.”

Licensed in the District of Columbia, Delaney earned his law degree from American University Washington College of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

