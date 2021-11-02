PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”) and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. (“Mortgage World”), reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $4.0 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.



Third Quarter Highlights

Net interest income of $15.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.7 million, or 12.4%, from prior quarter and $4.6 million, or 42.3%, from same quarter last year.

Income before income taxes of $3.4 million for the current quarter decreased $4.5 million, or 57.0%, from prior quarter and $1.8 million, or 34.6%, for the same quarter last year. Included in the prior quarter was a net gain of $4.2 million and included in the same quarter last year was a net gain of $4.4 million, both resulting from the sale of real property.

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.58% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.67% for the prior quarter and from 1.12% for the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin was 4.13% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.84% for the prior quarter and from 3.65% for the same quarter last year.

Net interest rate spread was 3.92% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.60% for the prior quarter and from 3.33% for the same quarter last year.

Efficiency ratio was 78.89% for the current quarter compared to 61.80% for the prior quarter and 68.09% for the same quarter last year.

Non-performing loans of $10.2 million decreased $793,000 year-over-year and equates to 0.77% of total gross loans receivable as of September 30, 2021.

Net loans receivable were $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $143.6 million, or 12.4%, from December 31, 2020.

Deposits were $1.25 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $219.7 million, or 21.3%, from December 31, 2020.



President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted, “The numbers are substantiating the success of our strategy. We continue increasing customer relationships, growing both our deposits and loans while continuing to increase our net interest margin and building our demand deposit base. We focus on net operating expenses, maintaining net operating expenses stable as we add resources that deliver revenue producing services to customers, allowing us to further grow into our overhead while increasing profitability. As our PPP loans are being forgiven by the SBA, we are heartened in the retention of large segments of these borrowers and in the continued acknowledgement of the positive impact we are having on our communities. Our demonstrated success as an MDI and CDFI has positioned us well to lead in remediating the disparate effects of the pandemic, and the wealth and financial gaps present in our communities.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added, “Strengthening our capital position is a cornerstone of our strategy of being impactful to both our communities and our other stakeholders. As we move forward to seek approval of our mutual-to-stock conversion and await a favorable outcome of the recently applied for $225 million in capital from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Emergency Capital Investment Program, we are humbled and inspired by the trust and hopes being placed in our Company.”

Loan Payment Deferrals

As of September 30, 2021, five loans in the amount of $9.9 million remained in forbearance as a result of renewed forbearance for a period of three months. Of the five loans receiving renewed forbearance, one loan in the amount of $6.6 million is related to construction real estate, three loans, totaling $2.9 million are related to one-to-four family residential real estate and one loan in the amount of $388,000 is related to non-residential properties. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. The extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.

Results of Operations Summary

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.1 million, compared to $5.9 million of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $4.0 million of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The $3.9 million decrease in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due substantially to a decrease of $5.1 million in non-interest income primarily resulting from a decrease of $4.2 million in gain, net of expenses, on sale of real property. The decrease in net income was also attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in non-interest expense, offset by an increase of $1.7 million in net interest income and a decrease of $596,000 in provision for income taxes.

The $2.0 million decrease in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 was due substantially to a decrease of $4.0 million in non-interest income primarily resulting from a decrease of $4.4 million in gain, net of expenses, on sale of real property. The decrease in net income was also attributable to an increase of $2.4 million in non-interest expense and an increase of $171,000 in provision for income taxes, offset by an increase of $4.6 million in net interest income.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $10.4 million, compared to $2.2 million of net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The change from the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily due to a $7.0 million increase in non-interest income primarily due to increases of $2.6 million in sale of mortgage loans, $1.9 million in loan originations attributable to Mortgage World and $2.5 million in the aggregate related to service charges and fees, brokerage commissions, late and prepayment charges, gain, net of expenses, on sale of real property and other non-interest income. The increase in net income was also attributable to an $11.8 million increase in net interest income and a $193,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by increases of $7.7 million in non-interest expense and $3.1 million in provision for income taxes.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $15.4 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 12.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $4.6 million, or 42.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase of $1.7 million in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was attributable to an increase of $1.6 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $127,000 in interest expense. The increase of $4.6 million in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 was attributable to an increase of $3.8 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $767,000 in interest expense.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $42.1 million, an increase of $11.8 million, or 38.8%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $9.4 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $2.3 million in interest expense.

Net interest margin was 4.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 29 basis points from 3.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of 48 basis points from 3.65% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest rate spread increased by 32 basis points to 3.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and increased by 59 basis points from 3.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 23 basis points to 4.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 4.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and by a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 9 basis points to 0.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 0.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 50 basis points to 0.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 1.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and by a slight increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 9 basis points to 4.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 4.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income decreased $5.1 million to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and decreased $4.0 million from $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to decreases of $4.2 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real property recognized in the second quarter of 2021, $471,000 in other non-interest income, $346,000 in loan origination fees, $160,000 in brokerage commissions and $113,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World, offset by increases of $128,000 in service charges and fees and $31,000 in late and prepayment charges.

The decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to decreases of $4.4 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real property recognized in the third quarter of 2020, $197,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World, $177,000 in brokerage commissions and $30,000 in other non-interest income, offset by increases of $356,000 in loan origination fees attributable to Mortgage World, $258,000 service charges and fees and $184,000 in late and prepayment charges.

Non-interest income increased $7.0 million to $15.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $2.6 million in sale of mortgage loans and $1.9 million in loan originations attributable to Mortgage World. Other increases include $597,000 in other non-interest income, $594,000 in late and prepayment charges, $560,000 in service charges and fees, $404,000 in brokerage commissions and $400,000 in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real property.

Non-interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 8.0%, to $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and increased $2.4 million from $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase of $2.2 million in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA in the second quarter of 2021. Other increases in non-interest expense were $184,000 in data processing expenses, $159,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage and $155,000 in other operating expenses, offset by decreases of $1.1 million in professional fees as a result of $1.2 million of additional consultant fees recognized in the second quarter of 2021 and $455,000 in direct loan expenses.

The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 primarily reflects increases of $873,000 in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of PPP loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA recognized in the third quarter of 2020. Other increases in non-interest expense include $321,000 in data processing expenses, $279,000 in other operating expenses, $265,000 in occupancy and equipment, $259,000 in direct loan expenses, $240,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage and $212,000 in professional fees.

Non-interest expense increased $7.7 million, or 22.9%, to $41.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $33.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was attributable to increases of $2.0 million in direct loan expenses, $1.4 million in occupancy and equipment, $1.4 million in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans and $1.1 million in compensation and benefits. Other increases in non-interest expense include $790,000 in other operating expenses, $685,000 in data processing expenses and $103,000 in regulatory dues, offset by a decrease of $369,000 in marketing and promotional expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $205.3 million, or 15.2%, to $1.56 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $143.6 million in net loans receivable, including $110.6 million net increase in PPP loans, $86.9 million in available-for-sale securities, $2.2 million in other assets, $2.0 million, net, in premises and equipment, $2.0 million in accrued interest receivable, and $170,000 in deferred tax assets. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $21.5 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, $9.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $425,000 in FHLBNY stock, $306,000 in held-to-maturity securities and $249,000 in placement with banks.

Total liabilities increased $191.0 million, or 16.0%, to $1.39 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $219.7 million in deposits, $2.1 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance and $178,000 in accrued interest payable, offset by decreases of $18.7 million in warehouse lines of credit, $11.0 million in advances from FHLBNY and $934,000 in other liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $14.3 million, or 9.0%, to $173.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. The $14.3 million increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $10.4 million in net income, $3.1 million in net treasury stock activity, $1.1 million related to share-based compensation and $472,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, offset by $756,000 related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,670,619 shares under prior repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.22 per share, of which 1,132,086 were reported as treasury stock. The Company suspended its repurchase program as of May 3, 2021. Of the 1,670,619 shares repurchased, 189,960 shares have been used for grants awarded to directors, executive officers and non-executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2020 and 2019 and July 23, 2021. Of these 189,960 shares, 166 shares were retained to satisfy a recipient’s taxes and other withholding obligations and these shares remain as part of treasury stock. In addition, on April 22, 2021, 348,739 shares were sold to Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation in a privately negotiated transaction.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association. Ponce Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent from alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states and is subject to the regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 29,365 $ 32,541 $ 13,551 $ 26,936 $ 14,302 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 33,673 33,551 76,571 45,142 61,790 Total cash and cash equivalents 63,038 66,092 90,122 72,078 76,092 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 104,358 48,536 30,929 17,498 14,512 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,437 1,720 1,732 1,743 — Placement with banks 2,490 2,739 2,739 2,739 2,739 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 13,930 15,308 13,725 35,406 13,100 Loans receivable, net 1,302,238 1,343,578 1,230,458 1,158,640 1,108,956 Accrued interest receivable 13,360 13,134 12,547 11,396 9,995 Premises and equipment, net 34,081 34,057 33,625 32,045 32,113 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 6,001 6,156 6,057 6,426 6,414 Deferred tax assets 4,826 5,493 4,569 4,656 3,586 Other assets 14,793 10,837 7,204 12,604 9,844 Total assets $ 1,560,552 $ 1,547,650 $ 1,433,707 $ 1,355,231 $ 1,277,351 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,249,261 $ 1,236,161 $ 1,138,546 $ 1,029,579 $ 973,244 Accrued interest payable 238 55 66 60 58 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,118 7,682 9,264 7,019 7,739 Advances from the FHLBNY and others 106,255 109,255 109,255 117,255 117,283 Warehouse lines of credit 11,261 13,084 11,664 29,961 9,065 Mortgage loan fundings payable 1,136 743 676 1,483 1,457 Other liabilities 9,396 8,780 3,032 10,330 10,131 Total liabilities 1,386,665 1,375,760 1,272,503 1,195,687 1,118,977 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized 185 185 185 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost (15,069 ) (15,069 ) (19,285 ) (18,114 ) (18,281 ) Additional paid-in-capital 86,360 85,956 85,470 85,105 85,817 Retained earnings 107,977 105,925 99,993 97,541 95,913 Accumulated other comprehensive income (621 ) (41 ) 28 135 168 Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (4,945 ) (5,066 ) (5,187 ) (5,308 ) (5,428 ) Total stockholders' equity 173,887 171,890 161,204 159,544 158,374 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,560,552 $ 1,547,650 $ 1,433,707 $ 1,355,231 $ 1,277,351





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 16,991 $ 15,603 $ 14,925 $ 14,070 $ 13,375 Interest on deposits due from banks 9 2 2 10 5 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 425 239 250 233 223 Total interest and dividend income 17,425 15,844 15,177 14,313 13,603 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,010 1,108 1,219 1,422 1,597 Interest on other deposits 354 382 382 448 500 Interest on borrowings 621 622 684 769 655 Total interest expense 1,985 2,112 2,285 2,639 2,752 Net interest income 15,440 13,732 12,892 11,674 10,851 Provision for loan losses 572 586 686 406 620 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,868 13,146 12,206 11,268 10,231 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 494 366 329 263 236 Brokerage commissions 270 430 223 455 447 Late and prepayment charges 329 298 244 81 145 Income on sale of mortgage loans 1,175 1,288 1,508 2,748 1,372 Loan origination 625 971 539 656 269 Gain on sale of real property — 4,176 663 — 4,412 Other 341 812 387 596 371 Total non-interest income 3,234 8,341 3,893 4,799 7,252 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,427 4,212 5,664 6,846 5,554 Occupancy and equipment 2,849 2,838 2,634 2,686 2,584 Data processing expenses 917 733 594 578 596 Direct loan expenses 696 1,151 1,009 599 437 Insurance and surety bond premiums 147 143 146 166 138 Office supplies, telephone and postage 626 467 409 385 386 Professional fees 1,765 2,902 1,262 1,533 1,553 Marketing and promotional expenses 51 48 38 — 127 Directors fees 67 69 69 69 69 Regulatory dues 74 120 60 59 49 Other operating expenses 1,113 958 1,030 1,034 834 Total non-interest expense 14,732 13,641 12,915 13,955 12,327 Income before income taxes 3,370 7,846 3,184 2,112 5,156 Provision for income taxes 1,318 1,914 732 484 1,147 Net income $ 2,052 $ 5,932 $ 2,452 $ 1,628 $ 4,009 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.35 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.35 $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,823,731 16,737,037 16,548,196 16,558,576 16,612,205 Diluted 16,914,833 16,773,606 16,548,196 16,558,576 16,612,205





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 47,519 $ 38,319 $ 9,200 24.01 % Interest on deposits due from banks 13 74 (61 ) (82.43 %) Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 914 633 281 44.39 % Total interest and dividend income 48,446 39,026 9,420 24.14 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 3,337 5,154 (1,817 ) (35.25 %) Interest on other deposits 1,118 1,726 (608 ) (35.23 %) Interest on borrowings 1,927 1,850 77 4.16 % Total interest expense 6,382 8,730 (2,348 ) (26.90 %) Net interest income 42,064 30,296 11,768 38.84 % Provision for loan losses 1,844 2,037 (193 ) (9.47 %) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,220 28,259 11,961 42.33 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 1,189 629 560 89.03 % Brokerage commissions 923 519 404 77.84 % Late and prepayment charges 871 277 594 214.44 % Income on sale of mortgage loans 3,971 1,372 2,599 189.43 % Loan origination 2,135 269 1,866 693.68 % Gain on sale of real property 4,812 4,412 400 9.07 % Other 1,567 970 597 61.55 % Total non-interest income 15,468 8,448 7,020 83.10 % Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 16,303 15,207 1,096 7.21 % Occupancy and equipment 8,321 6,878 1,443 20.98 % Data processing expenses 2,244 1,559 685 43.94 % Direct loan expenses 2,856 848 2,008 236.79 % Insurance and surety bond premiums 436 387 49 12.66 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 1,502 1,014 488 48.13 % Professional fees 5,929 4,516 1,413 31.29 % Marketing and promotional expenses 137 506 (369 ) (72.92 %) Directors fees 205 207 (2 ) (0.97 %) Regulatory dues 254 151 103 68.21 % Other operating expenses 3,101 2,311 790 34.18 % Total non-interest expense 41,288 33,584 7,704 22.94 % Income before income taxes 14,400 3,123 11,277 361.10 % Provision for income taxes 3,964 898 3,066 341.43 % Net income $ 10,436 $ 2,225 $ 8,211 369.03 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.13 N/A N/A Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.13 N/A N/A Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,703,997 16,711,677 N/A N/A Diluted 16,746,554 16,724,199 N/A N/A





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.52 % 1.59 % 0.72 % 0.50 % 1.28 % Return on average equity (1) 4.59 % 13.95 % 6.16 % 4.03 % 9.95 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.92 % 3.60 % 3.76 % 3.50 % 3.33 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 4.13 % 3.84 % 4.00 % 3.78 % 3.65 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.72 % 3.65 % 3.82 % 4.29 % 3.95 % Efficiency ratio (4) 78.89 % 61.80 % 76.94 % 84.71 % 68.09 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 138.89 % 140.13 % 133.25 % 132.04 % 134.35 % Average equity to average assets 11.27 % 11.37 % 11.77 % 12.44 % 12.90 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 16.15 % 16.08 % 15.80 % 15.95 % 16.93 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 14.90 % 14.83 % 14.54 % 14.70 % 15.68 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 14.90 % 14.83 % 14.54 % 14.70 % 15.68 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 9.98 % 10.22 % 10.78 % 11.19 % 11.46 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.24 % 1.27 % 1.28 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 157.17 % 175.63 % 126.07 % 127.28 % 131.00 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.13 %) (0.07 %) (0.02 %) 0.03 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.77 % 0.66 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.98 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.05 % 1.01 % 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.36 % Other: Number of offices (5) 19 19 20 20 20 Number of full-time equivalent employees (6) 230 231 236 227 230





(1)﻿

Annualized where appropriate. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Number of offices included 5 offices at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and included 6 offices at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 due to the acquisition of Mortgage World. (6) Subsequent to July 10, 2020, number of full-time equivalent employees includes full-time equivalent employees related to Mortgage World.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 319,346 24.14 % $ 325,409 23.82 % $ 317,895 25.51 % $ 319,596 27.27 % $ 320,438 28.55 % Owner-Occupied 97,493 7.37 % 98,839 7.24 % 99,985 8.02 % 98,795 8.43 % 93,340 8.31 % Multifamily residential 317,575 24.01 % 318,579 23.33 % 315,078 25.28 % 307,411 26.23 % 284,775 25.37 % Nonresidential properties 211,075 15.96 % 211,181 15.46 % 215,340 17.28 % 218,929 18.68 % 217,771 19.40 % Construction and land 133,130 10.07 % 125,265 9.17 % 119,339 9.57 % 105,858 9.03 % 99,721 8.88 % Total mortgage loans 1,078,619 81.55 % 1,079,273 79.02 % 1,067,637 85.66 % 1,050,589 89.64 % 1,016,045 90.52 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans (1) 207,859 15.72 % 253,935 18.59 % 142,135 11.40 % 94,947 8.10 % 96,700 8.61 % Consumer loans (2) 36,095 2.73 % 32,576 2.39 % 36,706 2.94 % 26,517 2.26 % 9,806 0.87 % Total non-mortgage loans 243,954 18.45 % 286,511 20.98 % 178,841 14.34 % 121,464 10.36 % 106,506 9.48 % Total loans, gross 1,322,573 100.00 % 1,365,784 100.00 % 1,246,478 100.00 % 1,172,053 100.00 % 1,122,551 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs (4,327 ) (6,331 ) (512 ) 1,457 786 Allowance for losses on loans (16,008 ) (15,875 ) (15,508 ) (14,870 ) (14,381 ) Loans, net $ 1,302,238 $ 1,343,578 $ 1,230,458 $ 1,158,640 $ 1,108,956





(1) As of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, business loans include $195.9 million, $241.5 million, $132.5 million, $85.3 million, and $86.2 million, respectively, of PPP loans. (2) As of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, consumer loans include $35.5 million, $32.0 million, $35.9 million, $25.5 million and $8.7 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain Technologies, LLC.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand (1) $ 297,777 23.85 % $ 320,404 25.91 % $ 242,255 21.28 % $ 189,855 18.44 % $ 186,328 19.15 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 28,025 2.24 % 28,996 2.35 % 32,235 2.83 % 39,296 3.82 % 29,618 3.04 % Money market accounts 199,758 15.99 % 172,925 13.99 % 157,271 13.81 % 136,258 13.23 % 148,877 15.30 % Reciprocal deposits 147,226 11.79 % 151,443 12.25 % 137,402 12.07 % 131,363 12.76 % 108,367 11.13 % Savings accounts 142,851 11.43 % 130,430 10.55 % 130,211 11.44 % 125,820 12.22 % 120,883 12.42 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 517,860 41.45 % 483,794 39.14 % 457,119 40.15 % 432,737 42.03 % 407,745 41.89 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 70,996 5.68 % 74,941 6.06 % 77,418 6.80 % 78,435 7.62 % 80,403 8.26 % Brokered certificates of deposit (2) 83,505 6.68 % 83,506 6.76 % 86,004 7.55 % 52,678 5.12 % 55,878 5.74 % Listing service deposits (2) 66,340 5.31 % 66,518 5.38 % 61,133 5.37 % 39,476 3.83 % 49,342 5.07 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 212,783 17.03 % 206,998 16.75 % 214,617 18.85 % 236,398 22.96 % 193,548 19.89 % Total certificates of deposit 433,624 34.70 % 431,963 34.95 % 439,172 38.57 % 406,987 39.53 % 379,171 38.96 % Total interest-bearing deposits 951,484 76.15 % 915,757 74.09 % 896,291 78.72 % 839,724 81.56 % 786,916 80.85 % Total deposits $ 1,249,261 100.00 % $ 1,236,161 100.00 % $ 1,138,546 100.00 % $ 1,029,579 100.00 % $ 973,244 100.00 %





(1) Included in demand deposits are deposits related to net PPP funding. (2) As of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, there were $28.9 million, $28.9 million, $28.8 million, $27.0 million, and $26.9 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 1,669 $ 1,983 $ 2,907 $ 2,808 $ 2,750 Owner occupied 1,090 1,593 1,585 1,053 1,075 Multifamily residential 2,577 955 946 946 210 Nonresidential properties 1,388 1,408 3,761 3,776 3,830 Construction and land 922 — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 7,646 $ 5,939 $ 9,199 $ 8,583 $ 7,865 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 238 $ 242 $ 246 $ 249 $ 267 Owner occupied 2,200 2,199 2,195 2,197 2,191 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 101 659 661 654 655 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 2,539 3,100 3,102 3,100 3,113 Total non-accrual loans $ 10,185 $ 9,039 $ 12,301 $ 11,683 $ 10,978 Total non-performing assets $ 10,185 $ 9,039 $ 12,301 $ 11,683 $ 10,978 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 3,121 $ 3,347 $ 3,362 $ 3,378 $ 3,396 Owner occupied 2,396 2,431 2,466 2,505 2,177 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 738 755 750 754 759 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 6,255 $ 6,533 $ 6,578 $ 6,637 $ 6,332 Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 16,440 $ 15,572 $ 18,879 $ 18,320 $ 17,310 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.77 % 0.66 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.98 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.05 % 1.01 % 1.32 % 1.35 % 1.36 %





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,356,130 $ 16,991 4.97 % $ 1,109,799 $ 13,375 4.79 % Securities (3) 72,960 355 1.93 % 13,741 132 3.81 % Other (4) 53,182 79 0.59 % 60,068 96 0.64 % Total interest-earning assets 1,482,272 17,425 4.66 % 1,183,608 13,603 4.57 % Non-interest-earning assets 90,110 58,493 Total assets $ 1,572,382 $ 1,242,101 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 30,221 $ 23 0.30 % $ 29,687 $ 40 0.54 % Money market 323,840 294 0.36 % 224,339 422 0.75 % Savings 137,078 36 0.10 % 121,355 37 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 448,191 1,010 0.89 % 371,094 1,597 1.71 % Total deposits 939,330 1,363 0.58 % 746,475 2,096 1.12 % Advance payments by borrowers 10,061 1 0.04 % 7,756 1 0.05 % Borrowings 117,824 621 2.09 % 126,729 655 2.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,067,215 1,985 0.74 % 880,960 2,752 1.24 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 317,727 — 191,269 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 10,154 — 9,607 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 327,881 — 200,876 — Total liabilities 1,395,096 1,985 1,081,836 2,752 Total equity 177,286 160,265 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,572,382 0.74 % $ 1,242,101 1.24 % Net interest income $ 15,440 $ 10,851 Net interest rate spread (5) 3.92 % 3.33 % Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 415,057 $ 302,648 Net interest margin (7) 4.13 % 3.65 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.89 % 134.35 %





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. (3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,309,765 $ 47,519 4.85 % $ 1,036,706 $ 38,319 4.94 % Securities (3) 45,749 701 2.05 % 16,227 361 2.97 % Other (4) 53,425 226 0.57 % 55,746 346 0.83 % Total interest-earning assets 1,408,939 48,446 4.60 % 1,108,679 39,026 4.70 % Non-interest-earning assets 73,493 53,945 Total assets $ 1,482,432 $ 1,162,624 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 31,215 $ 93 0.40 % $ 29,469 $ 117 0.53 % Money market 300,594 909 0.40 % 193,951 1,497 1.03 % Savings 131,849 113 0.11 % 117,424 109 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 428,653 3,337 1.04 % 375,303 5,154 1.83 % Total deposits 892,311 4,452 0.67 % 716,147 6,877 1.28 % Advance payments by borrowers 10,020 3 0.04 % 8,226 3 0.05 % Borrowings 122,203 1,927 2.11 % 118,701 1,850 2.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,024,534 6,382 0.83 % 843,074 8,730 1.38 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 275,865 — 155,158 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 12,182 — 5,927 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 288,047 — 161,085 — Total liabilities 1,312,581 6,382 1,004,159 8,730 Total equity 169,851 158,465 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,482,432 0.83 % $ 1,162,624 1.38 % Net interest income $ 42,064 $ 30,296 Net interest rate spread (5) 3.77 % 3.32 % Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 384,405 $ 265,605 Net interest margin (7) 3.99 % 3.65 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 137.52 % 131.50 %





(1) Annualized where appropriate. (2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value. (3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities. (4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of September 30, June 31, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Other Data Common shares issued 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 Less treasury shares 1,132,086 1,135,086 1,444,776 1,337,059 1,346,679 Common shares outstanding at end of period 17,330,942 17,327,942 17,018,252 17,125,969 17,116,349 Book value per share $ 10.03 $ 9.92 $ 9.47 $ 9.32 $ 9.25 Tangible book value per share $ 10.03 $ 9.92 $ 9.47 $ 9.32 $ 9.25

