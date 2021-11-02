PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the financial holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”) and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. (“Mortgage World”), reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $4.0 million, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net interest income of $15.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.7 million, or 12.4%, from prior quarter and $4.6 million, or 42.3%, from same quarter last year.
  • Income before income taxes of $3.4 million for the current quarter decreased $4.5 million, or 57.0%, from prior quarter and $1.8 million, or 34.6%, for the same quarter last year. Included in the prior quarter was a net gain of $4.2 million and included in the same quarter last year was a net gain of $4.4 million, both resulting from the sale of real property.
  • Average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.58% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.67% for the prior quarter and from 1.12% for the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest margin was 4.13% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.84% for the prior quarter and from 3.65% for the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest rate spread was 3.92% for the current quarter, an increase from 3.60% for the prior quarter and from 3.33% for the same quarter last year.
  • Efficiency ratio was 78.89% for the current quarter compared to 61.80% for the prior quarter and 68.09% for the same quarter last year.
  • Non-performing loans of $10.2 million decreased $793,000 year-over-year and equates to 0.77% of total gross loans receivable as of September 30, 2021.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $143.6 million, or 12.4%, from December 31, 2020.
  • Deposits were $1.25 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $219.7 million, or 21.3%, from December 31, 2020.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, the Company’s President and CEO, noted, “The numbers are substantiating the success of our strategy. We continue increasing customer relationships, growing both our deposits and loans while continuing to increase our net interest margin and building our demand deposit base. We focus on net operating expenses, maintaining net operating expenses stable as we add resources that deliver revenue producing services to customers, allowing us to further grow into our overhead while increasing profitability. As our PPP loans are being forgiven by the SBA, we are heartened in the retention of large segments of these borrowers and in the continued acknowledgement of the positive impact we are having on our communities. Our demonstrated success as an MDI and CDFI has positioned us well to lead in remediating the disparate effects of the pandemic, and the wealth and financial gaps present in our communities.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, the Company’s Executive Chairman, added, “Strengthening our capital position is a cornerstone of our strategy of being impactful to both our communities and our other stakeholders. As we move forward to seek approval of our mutual-to-stock conversion and await a favorable outcome of the recently applied for $225 million in capital from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the Emergency Capital Investment Program, we are humbled and inspired by the trust and hopes being placed in our Company.”

Loan Payment Deferrals

As of September 30, 2021, five loans in the amount of $9.9 million remained in forbearance as a result of renewed forbearance for a period of three months. Of the five loans receiving renewed forbearance, one loan in the amount of $6.6 million is related to construction real estate, three loans, totaling $2.9 million are related to one-to-four family residential real estate and one loan in the amount of $388,000 is related to non-residential properties. All of these loans had been performing in accordance with their contractual obligations prior to the granting of the initial forbearance. The Company actively monitors the business activities of borrowers in forbearance and seeks to determine their capacity to resume payments as contractually obligated upon the termination of the forbearance period. The extended forbearances are short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in furtherance of governmental policies.

Results of Operations Summary

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.1 million, compared to $5.9 million of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $4.0 million of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The $3.9 million decrease in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due substantially to a decrease of $5.1 million in non-interest income primarily resulting from a decrease of $4.2 million in gain, net of expenses, on sale of real property. The decrease in net income was also attributable to an increase of $1.1 million in non-interest expense, offset by an increase of $1.7 million in net interest income and a decrease of $596,000 in provision for income taxes.

The $2.0 million decrease in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 was due substantially to a decrease of $4.0 million in non-interest income primarily resulting from a decrease of $4.4 million in gain, net of expenses, on sale of real property. The decrease in net income was also attributable to an increase of $2.4 million in non-interest expense and an increase of $171,000 in provision for income taxes, offset by an increase of $4.6 million in net interest income.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $10.4 million, compared to $2.2 million of net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The change from the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily due to a $7.0 million increase in non-interest income primarily due to increases of $2.6 million in sale of mortgage loans, $1.9 million in loan originations attributable to Mortgage World and $2.5 million in the aggregate related to service charges and fees, brokerage commissions, late and prepayment charges, gain, net of expenses, on sale of real property and other non-interest income. The increase in net income was also attributable to an $11.8 million increase in net interest income and a $193,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by increases of $7.7 million in non-interest expense and $3.1 million in provision for income taxes.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $15.4 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 12.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $4.6 million, or 42.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase of $1.7 million in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was attributable to an increase of $1.6 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $127,000 in interest expense. The increase of $4.6 million in net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 was attributable to an increase of $3.8 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $767,000 in interest expense.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $42.1 million, an increase of $11.8 million, or 38.8%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $9.4 million in interest and dividend income and a decrease of $2.3 million in interest expense.

Net interest margin was 4.13% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 29 basis points from 3.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of 48 basis points from 3.65% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. 

Net interest rate spread increased by 32 basis points to 3.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 3.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and increased by 59 basis points from 3.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 23 basis points to 4.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 4.43% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and by a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 9 basis points to 0.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 0.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the net interest rate spread for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to a decrease on the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities of 50 basis points to 0.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 1.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and by a slight increase in the average yields on interest-earning assets of 9 basis points to 4.66% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 4.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income decreased $5.1 million to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and decreased $4.0 million from $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to decreases of $4.2 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real property recognized in the second quarter of 2021, $471,000 in other non-interest income, $346,000 in loan origination fees, $160,000 in brokerage commissions and $113,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World, offset by increases of $128,000 in service charges and fees and $31,000 in late and prepayment charges.

The decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to decreases of $4.4 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real property recognized in the third quarter of 2020, $197,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans attributable to Mortgage World, $177,000 in brokerage commissions and $30,000 in other non-interest income, offset by increases of $356,000 in loan origination fees attributable to Mortgage World, $258,000 service charges and fees and $184,000 in late and prepayment charges.

Non-interest income increased $7.0 million to $15.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from $8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to increases of $2.6 million in sale of mortgage loans and $1.9 million in loan originations attributable to Mortgage World. Other increases include $597,000 in other non-interest income, $594,000 in late and prepayment charges, $560,000 in service charges and fees, $404,000 in brokerage commissions and $400,000 in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real property.

Non-interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 8.0%, to $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and increased $2.4 million from $12.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase of $2.2 million in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA in the second quarter of 2021. Other increases in non-interest expense were $184,000 in data processing expenses, $159,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage and $155,000 in other operating expenses, offset by decreases of $1.1 million in professional fees as a result of $1.2 million of additional consultant fees recognized in the second quarter of 2021 and $455,000 in direct loan expenses.

The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 primarily reflects increases of $873,000 in compensation and benefits, which was specifically related to the allocable portion of employee expenses related to the origination of PPP loans, netted against PPP loan origination fees received from the SBA recognized in the third quarter of 2020. Other increases in non-interest expense include $321,000 in data processing expenses, $279,000 in other operating expenses, $265,000 in occupancy and equipment, $259,000 in direct loan expenses, $240,000 in office supplies, telephone and postage and $212,000 in professional fees.

Non-interest expense increased $7.7 million, or 22.9%, to $41.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $33.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was attributable to increases of $2.0 million in direct loan expenses, $1.4 million in occupancy and equipment, $1.4 million in professional fees, primarily due to an increase in consulting expenses related to a third-party service provider that provided loan origination services related to PPP loans and $1.1 million in compensation and benefits. Other increases in non-interest expense include $790,000 in other operating expenses, $685,000 in data processing expenses and $103,000 in regulatory dues, offset by a decrease of $369,000 in marketing and promotional expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $205.3 million, or 15.2%, to $1.56 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $143.6 million in net loans receivable, including $110.6 million net increase in PPP loans, $86.9 million in available-for-sale securities, $2.2 million in other assets, $2.0 million, net, in premises and equipment, $2.0 million in accrued interest receivable, and $170,000 in deferred tax assets. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $21.5 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value, $9.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, $425,000 in FHLBNY stock, $306,000 in held-to-maturity securities and $249,000 in placement with banks.

Total liabilities increased $191.0 million, or 16.0%, to $1.39 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.20 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $219.7 million in deposits, $2.1 million in advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance and $178,000 in accrued interest payable, offset by decreases of $18.7 million in warehouse lines of credit, $11.0 million in advances from FHLBNY and $934,000 in other liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $14.3 million, or 9.0%, to $173.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $159.5 million at December 31, 2020. The $14.3 million increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to $10.4 million in net income, $3.1 million in net treasury stock activity, $1.1 million related to share-based compensation and $472,000 related to the Company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan, offset by $756,000 related to unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 1,670,619 shares under prior repurchase programs at a weighted average price of $13.22 per share, of which 1,132,086 were reported as treasury stock. The Company suspended its repurchase program as of May 3, 2021. Of the 1,670,619 shares repurchased, 189,960 shares have been used for grants awarded to directors, executive officers and non-executive officers under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan pursuant to restricted stock units which vested on December 4, 2020 and 2019 and July 23, 2021. Of these 189,960 shares, 166 shares were retained to satisfy a recipient’s taxes and other withholding obligations and these shares remain as part of treasury stock. In addition, on April 22, 2021, 348,739 shares were sold to Banc of America Strategic Investments Corporation in a privately negotiated transaction.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association. Ponce Bank is designated a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent from alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises as well as mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states and is subject to the regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                    
 As of 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks:                   
Cash$29,365  $32,541  $13,551  $26,936  $14,302 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 33,673   33,551   76,571   45,142   61,790 
Total cash and cash equivalents 63,038   66,092   90,122   72,078   76,092 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 104,358   48,536   30,929   17,498   14,512 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 1,437   1,720   1,732   1,743    
Placement with banks 2,490   2,739   2,739   2,739   2,739 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 13,930   15,308   13,725   35,406   13,100 
Loans receivable, net 1,302,238   1,343,578   1,230,458   1,158,640   1,108,956 
Accrued interest receivable 13,360   13,134   12,547   11,396   9,995 
Premises and equipment, net 34,081   34,057   33,625   32,045   32,113 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 6,001   6,156   6,057   6,426   6,414 
Deferred tax assets 4,826   5,493   4,569   4,656   3,586 
Other assets 14,793   10,837   7,204   12,604   9,844 
Total assets$1,560,552  $1,547,650  $1,433,707  $1,355,231  $1,277,351 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Liabilities:                   
Deposits$1,249,261  $1,236,161  $1,138,546  $1,029,579  $973,244 
Accrued interest payable 238   55   66   60   58 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,118   7,682   9,264   7,019   7,739 
Advances from the FHLBNY and others 106,255   109,255   109,255   117,255   117,283 
Warehouse lines of credit 11,261   13,084   11,664   29,961   9,065 
Mortgage loan fundings payable 1,136   743   676   1,483   1,457 
Other liabilities 9,396   8,780   3,032   10,330   10,131 
Total liabilities 1,386,665   1,375,760   1,272,503   1,195,687   1,118,977 
Commitments and contingencies                   
Stockholders' Equity:                   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized              
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized 185   185   185   185   185 
Treasury stock, at cost (15,069)  (15,069)  (19,285)  (18,114)  (18,281)
Additional paid-in-capital 86,360   85,956   85,470   85,105   85,817 
Retained earnings 107,977   105,925   99,993   97,541   95,913 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (621)  (41)  28   135   168 
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (4,945)  (5,066)  (5,187)  (5,308)  (5,428)
Total stockholders' equity 173,887   171,890   161,204   159,544   158,374 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,560,552  $1,547,650  $1,433,707  $1,355,231  $1,277,351 


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Interest and dividend income:                   
Interest on loans receivable$16,991  $15,603  $14,925  $14,070  $13,375 
Interest on deposits due from banks 9   2   2   10   5 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 425   239   250   233   223 
Total interest and dividend income 17,425   15,844   15,177   14,313   13,603 
Interest expense:                   
Interest on certificates of deposit 1,010   1,108   1,219   1,422   1,597 
Interest on other deposits 354   382   382   448   500 
Interest on borrowings 621   622   684   769   655 
Total interest expense 1,985   2,112   2,285   2,639   2,752 
Net interest income 15,440   13,732   12,892   11,674   10,851 
Provision for loan losses 572   586   686   406   620 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,868   13,146   12,206   11,268   10,231 
Non-interest income:                   
Service charges and fees 494   366   329   263   236 
Brokerage commissions 270   430   223   455   447 
Late and prepayment charges 329   298   244   81   145 
Income on sale of mortgage loans 1,175   1,288   1,508   2,748   1,372 
Loan origination 625   971   539   656   269 
Gain on sale of real property    4,176   663      4,412 
Other 341   812   387   596   371 
Total non-interest income 3,234   8,341   3,893   4,799   7,252 
Non-interest expense:                   
Compensation and benefits 6,427   4,212   5,664   6,846   5,554 
Occupancy and equipment 2,849   2,838   2,634   2,686   2,584 
Data processing expenses 917   733   594   578   596 
Direct loan expenses 696   1,151   1,009   599   437 
Insurance and surety bond premiums 147   143   146   166   138 
Office supplies, telephone and postage 626   467   409   385   386 
Professional fees 1,765   2,902   1,262   1,533   1,553 
Marketing and promotional expenses 51   48   38      127 
Directors fees 67   69   69   69   69 
Regulatory dues 74   120   60   59   49 
Other operating expenses 1,113   958   1,030   1,034   834 
Total non-interest expense 14,732   13,641   12,915   13,955   12,327 
Income before income taxes 3,370   7,846   3,184   2,112   5,156 
Provision for income taxes 1,318   1,914   732   484   1,147 
Net income$2,052  $5,932  $2,452  $1,628  $4,009 
Earnings per share:                   
Basic$0.12  $0.35  $0.15  $0.10  $0.24 
Diluted$0.12  $0.35  $0.15  $0.10  $0.24 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                   
Basic 16,823,731   16,737,037   16,548,196   16,558,576   16,612,205 
Diluted 16,914,833   16,773,606   16,548,196   16,558,576   16,612,205 


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:                
Interest on loans receivable $47,519  $38,319  $9,200   24.01%
Interest on deposits due from banks  13   74   (61)  (82.43%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  914   633   281   44.39%
Total interest and dividend income  48,446   39,026   9,420   24.14%
Interest expense:                
Interest on certificates of deposit  3,337   5,154   (1,817)  (35.25%)
Interest on other deposits  1,118   1,726   (608)  (35.23%)
Interest on borrowings  1,927   1,850   77   4.16%
Total interest expense  6,382   8,730   (2,348)  (26.90%)
Net interest income  42,064   30,296   11,768   38.84%
Provision for loan losses  1,844   2,037   (193)  (9.47%)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  40,220   28,259   11,961   42.33%
Non-interest income:                
Service charges and fees  1,189   629   560   89.03%
Brokerage commissions  923   519   404   77.84%
Late and prepayment charges  871   277   594   214.44%
Income on sale of mortgage loans  3,971   1,372   2,599   189.43%
Loan origination  2,135   269   1,866   693.68%
Gain on sale of real property  4,812   4,412   400   9.07%
Other  1,567   970   597   61.55%
Total non-interest income  15,468   8,448   7,020   83.10%
Non-interest expense:                
Compensation and benefits  16,303   15,207   1,096   7.21%
Occupancy and equipment  8,321   6,878   1,443   20.98%
Data processing expenses  2,244   1,559   685   43.94%
Direct loan expenses  2,856   848   2,008   236.79%
Insurance and surety bond premiums  436   387   49   12.66%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  1,502   1,014   488   48.13%
Professional fees  5,929   4,516   1,413   31.29%
Marketing and promotional expenses  137   506   (369)  (72.92%)
Directors fees  205   207   (2)  (0.97%)
Regulatory dues  254   151   103   68.21%
Other operating expenses  3,101   2,311   790   34.18%
Total non-interest expense  41,288   33,584   7,704   22.94%
Income before income taxes  14,400   3,123   11,277   361.10%
Provision for income taxes  3,964   898   3,066   341.43%
Net income $10,436  $2,225  $8,211   369.03%
Earnings per share:                
Basic $0.62  $0.13  N/A  N/A 
Diluted $0.62  $0.13  N/A  N/A 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic  16,703,997   16,711,677  N/A  N/A 
Diluted  16,746,554   16,724,199  N/A  N/A 


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

 At or for the Three Months Ended 
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Performance Ratios:                   
Return on average assets (1) 0.52%  1.59%  0.72%  0.50%  1.28%
Return on average equity (1) 4.59%  13.95%  6.16%  4.03%  9.95%
Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.92%  3.60%  3.76%  3.50%  3.33%
Net interest margin (1) (3) 4.13%  3.84%  4.00%  3.78%  3.65%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.72%  3.65%  3.82%  4.29%  3.95%
Efficiency ratio (4) 78.89%  61.80%  76.94%  84.71%  68.09%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 138.89%  140.13%  133.25%  132.04%  134.35%
Average equity to average assets 11.27%  11.37%  11.77%  12.44%  12.90%
Capital Ratios:                   
Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 16.15%  16.08%  15.80%  15.95%  16.93%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 14.90%  14.83%  14.54%  14.70%  15.68%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 14.90%  14.83%  14.54%  14.70%  15.68%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 9.98%  10.22%  10.78%  11.19%  11.46%
Asset Quality Ratios:                   
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.21%  1.16%  1.24%  1.27%  1.28%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 157.17%  175.63%  126.07%  127.28%  131.00%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.13%)  (0.07%)  (0.02%)  0.03%  0.00%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.77%  0.66%  0.99%  1.00%  0.98%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.65%  0.58%  0.86%  0.86%  0.86%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.65%  0.58%  0.86%  0.86%  0.86%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.05%  1.01%  1.32%  1.35%  1.36%
Other:                   
Number of offices (5)19  19  20  20  20 
Number of full-time equivalent employees (6)230  231  236  227  230 


(1)﻿
Annualized where appropriate.
(2)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5)Number of offices included 5 offices at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, and included 6 offices at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 due to the acquisition of Mortgage World.
(6)Subsequent to July 10, 2020, number of full-time equivalent employees includes full-time equivalent employees related to Mortgage World.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

  As of 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                                   
1-4 family residential                                   
Investor Owned $319,346  24.14% $325,409  23.82% $317,895  25.51% $319,596  27.27% $320,438  28.55%
Owner-Occupied  97,493  7.37%  98,839  7.24%  99,985  8.02%  98,795  8.43%  93,340  8.31%
Multifamily residential  317,575  24.01%  318,579  23.33%  315,078  25.28%  307,411  26.23%  284,775  25.37%
Nonresidential properties  211,075  15.96%  211,181  15.46%  215,340  17.28%  218,929  18.68%  217,771  19.40%
Construction and land  133,130  10.07%  125,265  9.17%  119,339  9.57%  105,858  9.03%  99,721  8.88%
Total mortgage loans  1,078,619  81.55%  1,079,273  79.02%  1,067,637  85.66%  1,050,589  89.64%  1,016,045  90.52%
Non-mortgage loans:                                   
Business loans (1)  207,859  15.72%  253,935  18.59%  142,135  11.40%  94,947  8.10%  96,700  8.61%
Consumer loans (2)  36,095  2.73%  32,576  2.39%  36,706  2.94%  26,517  2.26%  9,806  0.87%
Total non-mortgage loans  243,954  18.45%  286,511  20.98%  178,841  14.34%  121,464  10.36%  106,506  9.48%
Total loans, gross  1,322,573  100.00%  1,365,784  100.00%  1,246,478  100.00%  1,172,053  100.00%  1,122,551  100.00%
                                    
Net deferred loan origination costs  (4,327)     (6,331)     (512)     1,457      786    
Allowance for losses on loans  (16,008)     (15,875)     (15,508)     (14,870)     (14,381)   
                                    
Loans, net $1,302,238     $1,343,578     $1,230,458     $1,158,640     $1,108,956    

 

(1)As of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, business loans include $195.9 million, $241.5 million, $132.5 million, $85.3 million, and $86.2 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
(2)As of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, consumer loans include $35.5 million, $32.0 million, $35.9 million, $25.5 million and $8.7 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain Technologies, LLC.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Deposits

  As of 
  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
  2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent  Amount Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Demand (1) $297,777  23.85% $320,404  25.91% $242,255  21.28% $189,855  18.44% $186,328  19.15%
Interest-bearing deposits:                                   
NOW/IOLA accounts  28,025  2.24%  28,996  2.35%  32,235  2.83%  39,296  3.82%  29,618  3.04%
Money market accounts  199,758  15.99%  172,925  13.99%  157,271  13.81%  136,258  13.23%  148,877  15.30%
Reciprocal deposits  147,226  11.79%  151,443  12.25%  137,402  12.07%  131,363  12.76%  108,367  11.13%
Savings accounts  142,851  11.43%  130,430  10.55%  130,211  11.44%  125,820  12.22%  120,883  12.42%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts  517,860  41.45%  483,794  39.14%  457,119  40.15%  432,737  42.03%  407,745  41.89%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more  70,996  5.68%  74,941  6.06%  77,418  6.80%  78,435  7.62%  80,403  8.26%
Brokered certificates of deposit (2)  83,505  6.68%  83,506  6.76%  86,004  7.55%  52,678  5.12%  55,878  5.74%
Listing service deposits (2)  66,340  5.31%  66,518  5.38%  61,133  5.37%  39,476  3.83%  49,342  5.07%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K  212,783  17.03%  206,998  16.75%  214,617  18.85%  236,398  22.96%  193,548  19.89%
Total certificates of deposit  433,624  34.70%  431,963  34.95%  439,172  38.57%  406,987  39.53%  379,171  38.96%
Total interest-bearing deposits  951,484  76.15%  915,757  74.09%  896,291  78.72%  839,724  81.56%  786,916  80.85%
Total deposits $1,249,261  100.00% $1,236,161  100.00% $1,138,546  100.00% $1,029,579  100.00% $973,244  100.00%

 

(1)Included in demand deposits are deposits related to net PPP funding.
(2)As of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, there were $28.9 million, $28.9 million, $28.8 million, $27.0 million, and $26.9 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

 As of  
 September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-accrual loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$1,669  $1,983  $2,907  $2,808  $2,750 
Owner occupied 1,090   1,593   1,585   1,053   1,075 
Multifamily residential 2,577   955   946   946   210 
Nonresidential properties 1,388   1,408   3,761   3,776   3,830 
Construction and land 922             
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans)$7,646  $5,939  $9,199  $8,583  $7,865 
                    
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$238  $242  $246  $249  $267 
Owner occupied 2,200   2,199   2,195   2,197   2,191 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 101   659   661   654   655 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 2,539   3,100   3,102   3,100   3,113 
Total non-accrual loans$10,185  $9,039  $12,301  $11,683  $10,978 
Total non-performing assets$10,185  $9,039  $12,301  $11,683  $10,978 
                    
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$3,121  $3,347  $3,362  $3,378  $3,396 
Owner occupied 2,396   2,431   2,466   2,505   2,177 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 738   755   750   754   759 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans$6,255  $6,533  $6,578  $6,637  $6,332 
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans$16,440  $15,572  $18,879  $18,320  $17,310 
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.77%  0.66%  0.99%  1.00%  0.98%
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.65%  0.58%  0.86%  0.86%  0.86%
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.05%  1.01%  1.32%  1.35%  1.36%


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Three Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020
 Average        Average       
 Outstanding      Average Outstanding      Average
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                   
Loans (2)$1,356,130  $16,991  4.97% $1,109,799  $13,375  4.79%
Securities (3) 72,960   355  1.93%  13,741   132  3.81%
Other (4) 53,182   79  0.59%  60,068   96  0.64%
Total interest-earning assets 1,482,272   17,425  4.66%  1,183,608   13,603  4.57%
Non-interest-earning assets 90,110         58,493       
Total assets$1,572,382        $1,242,101       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
NOW/IOLA$30,221  $23  0.30% $29,687  $40  0.54%
Money market 323,840   294  0.36%  224,339   422  0.75%
Savings 137,078   36  0.10%  121,355   37  0.12%
Certificates of deposit 448,191   1,010  0.89%  371,094   1,597  1.71%
Total deposits 939,330   1,363  0.58%  746,475   2,096  1.12%
Advance payments by borrowers 10,061   1  0.04%  7,756   1  0.05%
Borrowings 117,824   621  2.09%  126,729   655  2.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,067,215   1,985  0.74%  880,960   2,752  1.24%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                   
Non-interest-bearing demand 317,727        191,269      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 10,154        9,607      
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 327,881        200,876      
Total liabilities 1,395,096   1,985     1,081,836   2,752   
Total equity 177,286         160,265       
Total liabilities and total equity$1,572,382      0.74% $1,242,101      1.24%
Net interest income    $15,440        $10,851   
Net interest rate spread (5)        3.92%         3.33%
Net interest-earning assets (6)$415,057        $302,648       
Net interest margin (7)        4.13%         3.65%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities        138.89%         134.35%

 

(1)Annualized where appropriate.
(2)Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2021  2020 
 Average         Average        
 Outstanding      Average  Outstanding      Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                     
Loans (2)$1,309,765  $47,519  4.85% $1,036,706  $38,319  4.94%
Securities (3) 45,749   701  2.05%  16,227   361  2.97%
Other (4) 53,425   226  0.57%  55,746   346  0.83%
Total interest-earning assets 1,408,939   48,446  4.60%  1,108,679   39,026  4.70%
Non-interest-earning assets 73,493          53,945        
Total assets$1,482,432         $1,162,624        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                     
NOW/IOLA$31,215  $93  0.40% $29,469  $117  0.53%
Money market 300,594   909  0.40%  193,951   1,497  1.03%
Savings 131,849   113  0.11%  117,424   109  0.12%
Certificates of deposit 428,653   3,337  1.04%  375,303   5,154  1.83%
Total deposits 892,311   4,452  0.67%  716,147   6,877  1.28%
Advance payments by borrowers 10,020   3  0.04%  8,226   3  0.05%
Borrowings 122,203   1,927  2.11%  118,701   1,850  2.08%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,024,534   6,382  0.83%  843,074   8,730  1.38%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                     
Non-interest-bearing demand 275,865         155,158       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 12,182         5,927       
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 288,047         161,085       
Total liabilities 1,312,581   6,382      1,004,159   8,730    
Total equity 169,851          158,465        
Total liabilities and total equity$1,482,432      0.83% $1,162,624      1.38%
Net interest income    $42,064         $30,296    
Net interest rate spread (5)        3.77%         3.32%
Net interest-earning assets (6)$384,405         $265,605        
Net interest margin (7)        3.99%         3.65%
Average interest-earning assets to                     
interest-bearing liabilities        137.52%         131.50%

 

(1)Annualized where appropriate.
(2)Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Other Data

 As of 
 September 30,  June 31,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30, 
 2021  2021  2021  2020  2020 
Other Data                   
Common shares issued 18,463,028   18,463,028   18,463,028   18,463,028   18,463,028 
Less treasury shares 1,132,086   1,135,086   1,444,776   1,337,059   1,346,679 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 17,330,942   17,327,942   17,018,252   17,125,969   17,116,349 
                    
Book value per share$10.03  $9.92  $9.47  $9.32  $9.25 
Tangible book value per share$10.03  $9.92  $9.47  $9.32  $9.25 
                    

