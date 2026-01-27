Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $9.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $6.2 million, or $0.27 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Total net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $10.1 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended December 31, 2025.
  • Included in the $9.9 million of net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 results is $48.8 million in interest and dividend income and $3.5 million in non-interest income, offset by $20.9 million in interest expense, $16.6 million in non-interest expense, $3.6 million in provision for income taxes, $1.1 million in provision for credit losses and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.
  • Net interest income of $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $2.7 million, or 10.64%, from the prior quarter and increased $7.2 million, or 34.75%, from the same quarter last year. 
  • Net interest margin was 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2025, versus 3.30% for the prior quarter and 2.80% for the same quarter last year.

Full Year 2025 Highlights (Compared to 2024):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $27.6 million, or $1.20 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $10.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company paid dividends of $1.1 million on its preferred stock during the for the year ended December 31, 2025 and $0.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $99.8 million, an increase of $23.3 million, or 30.51%, compared to $76.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. 
  • Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $9.4 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 30.49%, from $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $67.0 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 0.66%, compared to $67.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Cash and equivalents were $126.2 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $13.7 million, or 9.79%, from $139.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
  • Securities totaled $365.2 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $107.7 million, or 22.78%, from $472.9 million as of December 31, 2024 primarily due to regular principal payments, the call of four available-for-sale securities in the total amount of $8.3 million and the maturity/call of three held-to-maturity securities in the amount of $50.0 million.
  • Net loans receivable were $2.60 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $312.7 million, or 13.67%, from $2.29 billion as of December 31, 2024.
  • Deposits were $2.05 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $151.4 million, or 7.99%, from $1.90 billion as of December 31, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “The focused execution of our long-term strategy continues to bear fruits. We’re pleased with the increase in profitability over the last several quarters driven by incremental net interest income and controlled operating expenses. Our net interest margin grew 78bps this quarter versus the same quarter last year, and our non-interest expense remains flat for the last three consecutive years. Our capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory requirements. We remain committed to the communities we serve and we’ll continue investing in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “We’re pleased with our levels of loan growth as we continue to make progress towards our commitments under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program. As previously reported, we expect that our dividend yield will continue at the 0.50% level in the next dividend period starting later this year and we’re close to achieving 16 quarters of a cumulative deep impact lending percentage of more than 60%. After 14 quarters, including the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we are at 82% deep impact lending.”   

The table below indicate the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:

 At or for the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets(1) 1.26%  0.82%  0.79%  0.77%  0.38%
Return on common equity(1) 12.50%  8.10%  7.88%  7.97%  3.76%
Net interest margin(1) (2) 3.57%  3.30%  3.27%  2.98%  2.80%
Non-interest expense to average assets(1) 2.06%  2.10%  2.18%  2.19%  2.25%
Efficiency ratio(3) 52.95%  62.15%  63.69%  68.70%  75.63%
Capital Ratios:              
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 23.72%  24.08%  22.65%  22.84%  22.98%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 13.39%  13.39%  12.49%  12.51%  12.44%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group) 17.28%  17.33%  17.13%  16.84%  17.70%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 21.63%  21.79%  21.22%  21.38%  21.47%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 20.53%  20.66%  20.15%  20.35%  20.40%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only) 16.12%  16.08%  15.99%  15.61%  15.81%
Asset Quality Ratios:              
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 0.97%  0.98%  0.97%  0.96%  0.97%
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 94.74%  88.88%  101.01%  84.15%  82.29%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans(1) (0.13%)  (0.03%)  (0.04%)  (0.04%)  (0.45%)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.83%  0.88%  0.76%  0.88%  0.90%
Other:              
Number of offices 17   18   17   18   19 
Number of full-time equivalent employees 216   209   206   211   218 
               

(1) Annualized.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $10.1 million compared to net income of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and net income of $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The $3.6 million increase of net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 was attributed mainly to increases of $2.7 million in net interest income and $2.0 million in non-interest income and a decrease of $0.3 million in provision for credit losses, offset by and an increase of $1.3 million in provision for income taxes while remaining relatively flat on non-interest expense.

The $7.2 million increase of net income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was largely due to increases of $7.2 million in net interest income and $1.4 million in non-interest income and a decrease of $0.8 million in non-interest expense, offset by increases of $2.0 million in provision for income taxes and $0.2 million in provision for credit losses.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $28.7 million compared to net income of $11.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The $17.7 million increase of net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024 was attributed mainly to increases of $23.3 million in net interest income as a result of a $22.9 million increase in total interest and dividend and a $0.4 million decrease in total interest expense, and $2.2 million in non-interest income and a decrease of $0.4 million in non-interest expense, partially offset by increases of $5.0 million in provision for income taxes, $3.2 million in provision for credit losses and $0.5 million in dividend on preferred shares.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased $2.7 million, or 10.64%, to $27.9 million compared to $25.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and increased $7.2 million, or 34.75%, compared to $20.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The $2.7 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was attributable to an increase of $2.0 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.7 million in total interest expense. The $7.2 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase of $5.9 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $1.3 million in total interest expense.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased $23.3 million, or 30.51%, to $99.8 million compared to $76.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The $23.3 million increase in net interest income was attributable to an increase of $22.9 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $0.4 million in total interest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.57% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 3.30% for the prior quarter, an increase of 27bps and 2.80% for the same period last year, an increase of 77bps.

Net interest margin was 3.28% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2.70% for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 58bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $3.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 133.18%, compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and an increase of $1.4 million, or 65.90%, compared to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The $2.0 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was largely attributable to increases of $1.2 million in other non-interest income and $0.8 million in late and prepayment charges. The increase of $1.2 million in other non-interest income is largely attributable to positive valuation adjustments of the Bank's investments in Oaktree SBIC Fund, L.P. ("Oaktree") and EJF Silvergate Ventures Fund LP ("Silvergate").

The $1.4 million increase in non-interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was largely attributable to increases of $0.9 million in late and prepayment charges, $0.4 million in grant income and $0.3 million in other non-interest income attributable to positive valuation adjustments for the Bank's investments in Oaktree and Silvergate, partially offset by decreases of $0.1 million in income on sale of SBA loans and $0.1 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $9.4 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 30.49%, compared to $7.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The $2.2 million increase in non-interest income was largely attributable to increases of  $1.6 million in late and prepayment charges, $1.3 million in grant income and $0.3 million in income on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by decreases of $0.6 million in other non-interest income and $0.4 million in income on the sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $16.6 million, remaining flat compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 and a decrease of $0.8 million compared to $17.5 million when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The $0.8 million decrease in non-interest expense from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to decreases of $0.5 million in direct loan expenses, $0.3 million in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment, and $0.3 million in professional fees, partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in compensation and benefits.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $67.0 million, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 0.66%, compared to $67.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The $0.4 million decrease in non-interest expense was mainly attributable to decreases of $1.7 million in direct loan expenses and $0.6 million in professional fees, $0.3 million in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment, and $0.3 million in office supplies, telephone and postage, partially offset by increases of $0.9 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.5 million in compensation and benefits, $0.5 million in data processing expenses and $0.2 million in other operating expense.

Credit Quality:

Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty were $30.2 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $32.4 million at September 30, 2025 and $32.1 million at December 31, 2024.

During the three months ended December 31, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.1 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.5 million charged on the funded portion and $0.4 million benefit on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.4 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.9 million charged on the funded portion and $0.5 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, a credit loss provision of $0.9 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.1 million charged on the funded portion on loans and a benefit of $0.2 million on the unfunded portion on loans.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, a credit loss provision of $3.8 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $4.5 million charged on the funded portion and a benefit of $0.7 million on the unfunded portion on loans. During the year ended December 31, 2024, a credit loss provision of $0.8 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.5 million charged on the funded portion on loans and a benefit of $0.7 million on unfunded portion on loans.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $184.0 million, or 6.05%, to $3.22 billion as of December 31, 2025 from $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $312.7 million in net loans receivable and $10.7 million in purchases of Federal Reserve Bank of New York stock, partially offset by decreases of $95.0 million in held-to-maturity securities, $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $12.8 million in available-for-sale securities, $7.6 million in other assets, $7.3 million in mortgage loans held for sale, $1.5 million in right of use asset, $1.2 million in premises and equipment, net and $0.6 million in deferred tax assets.

Total liabilities increased $148.0 million, or 5.84%, to $2.68 billion as of December 31, 2025 from $2.53 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to an increase of $151.4 million in deposits, partially offset by decreases of $2.2 million in other liabilities and $1.3 million in operating lease liabilities.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $36.0 million, or 7.13%, to $541.5 million as of December 31, 2025, from $505.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The $36.0 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $28.7 million in net income, $4.5 million in other comprehensive income, $1.9 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation, $1.9 million from release of ESOP shares and $0.1 million from exercise of stock options, offset by $1.1 million in dividends on preferred shares.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank, N.A.. Ponce Bank, N.A. is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank, N.A.’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank. N.A. also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank, N.A. operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank, N.A.’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank, N.A.’s market area; Ponce Bank, N.A.’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

 As of 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks:              
Cash$28,511  $29,296  $35,767  $32,113  $35,478 
Interest-bearing deposits 97,643   117,283   90,872   97,780   104,361 
Total cash and cash equivalents 126,154   146,579   126,639   129,893   139,839 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 92,196   94,822   96,562   103,570   104,970 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 272,982   285,125   336,879   358,024   367,938 
Placement with banks 249   249   249   249   249 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 3,388   5,794   5,703   8,567   10,736 
Loans receivable, net 2,599,258   2,490,046   2,458,712   2,370,931   2,286,599 
Accrued interest receivable 17,905   18,903   19,126   19,008   17,771 
Premises and equipment, net 15,638   16,129   16,067   16,417   16,794 
Right of use assets 27,583   28,295   28,806   29,496   29,093 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 29,309   25,945   26,620   25,807   29,182 
Federal Reserve Bank of New York stock (FRBNY), at cost 10,698             
Deferred tax assets 11,501   12,402   12,143   11,629   12,074 
Other assets 17,109   32,790   26,363   16,245   24,693 
Total assets$3,223,970  $3,157,079  $3,153,869  $3,089,836  $3,039,938 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits$2,046,635  $2,063,081  $2,053,151  $2,017,848  $1,895,213 
Borrowings 596,100   521,100   536,100   521,100   596,100 
Operating lease liabilities 29,353   30,028   30,501   31,126   30,696 
Accrued interest payable 3,788   4,372   4,161   4,628   3,712 
Other liabilities 6,545   8,663   8,868   1,248   8,717 
Total liabilities 2,682,421   2,627,244   2,632,781   2,575,950   2,534,438 
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders' Equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249   249   249   249   249 
Treasury stock, at cost (6,164)  (7,270)  (7,404)  (7,641)  (7,707)
Additional paid-in-capital 208,604   208,909   208,275   207,888   207,319 
Retained earnings 135,332   125,477   119,250   113,432   107,754 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,820)  (11,586)  (13,047)  (13,515)  (15,297)
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (10,652)  (10,944)  (11,235)  (11,527)  (11,818)
Total stockholders' equity 541,549   529,835   521,088   513,886   505,500 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,223,970  $3,157,079  $3,153,869  $3,089,836  $3,039,938 
                    

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Interest and dividend income:              
Interest on loans receivable$43,599  $41,486  $40,291  $37,136  $35,622 
Interest on deposits due from banks 1,209   978   807   1,668   1,783 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 4,013   4,383   4,762   5,193   5,481 
Total interest and dividend income 48,821   46,847   45,860   43,997   42,886 
Interest expense:              
Interest on certificates of deposit 6,706   6,553   7,382   7,754   8,104 
Interest on other deposits 9,106   9,996   9,058   8,554   8,476 
Interest on borrowings 5,075   5,050   4,994   5,486   5,576 
Total interest expense 20,887   21,599   21,434   21,794   22,156 
Net interest income 27,934   25,248   24,426   22,203   20,730 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,078   1,364   1,626   (285)  897 
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 26,856   23,884   22,800   22,488   19,833 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges and fees 542   539   511   525   500 
Brokerage commissions 23   8      4   44 
Late and prepayment charges 1,173   385   530   697   318 
Income on sale of mortgage loans 139   166   169   148   254 
Income on sale of SBA loans          404   148 
Grant income 428   429   428       
Other 1,174   (35)  422   603   833 
Total non-interest income 3,479   1,492   2,060   2,381   2,097 
Non-interest expense:              
Compensation and benefits 8,113   7,868   7,627   7,780   7,668 
Occupancy and equipment 4,033   3,934   3,907   3,913   3,863 
Data processing expenses 1,223   1,296   1,188   1,152   1,143 
Direct loan expenses 116   155   241   388   617 
Insurance and surety bond premiums 324   318   297   315   293 
Office supplies, telephone and postage 186   170   174   170   294 
Professional fees 1,392   1,409   1,367   1,364   1,703 
Microloans recoveries             (29)
Marketing and promotional expenses 94   184   266   83   289 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment 97   266   546   461   418 
Other operating expenses 1,056   1,018   1,256   1,262   1,206 
Total non-interest expense 16,634   16,618   16,869   16,888   17,465 
Income before income taxes 13,701   8,758   7,991   7,981   4,465 
Provision for income taxes 3,565   2,250   1,891   2,022   1,532 
Net income$10,136  $6,508  $6,100  $5,959  $2,933 
Dividends on preferred shares 281   281   282   281   282 
Net income available to common stockholders$9,855  $6,227  $5,818  $5,678  $2,651 
Earnings per common share:              
Basic$0.43  $0.27  $0.26  $0.25  $0.12 
Diluted$0.42  $0.27  $0.25  $0.25  $0.12 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 22,837,044   22,766,195   22,716,615   22,662,916   22,528,160 
Diluted 23,263,708   23,135,448   22,947,769   22,876,740   22,807,644 
                    

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Years Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest on loans receivable $162,512  $130,512  $32,000   24.52%
Interest on deposits due from banks  4,662   8,666   (4,004)  (46.20%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  18,351   23,459   (5,108)  (21.77%)
Total interest and dividend income  185,525   162,637   22,888   14.07%
Interest expense:            
Interest on certificates of deposit  28,395   27,768   627   2.26%
Interest on other deposits  36,714   30,924   5,790   18.72%
Interest on borrowings  20,605   27,465   (6,860)  (24.98%)
Total interest expense  85,714   86,157   (443)  (0.51%)
Net interest income  99,811   76,480   23,331   30.51%
Provision for credit losses  3,783   551   3,232   586.57%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  96,028   75,929   20,099   26.47%
Non-interest income:            
Service charges and fees  2,117   1,973   144   7.30%
Brokerage commissions  35   61   (26)  (42.62%)
Late and prepayment charges  2,785   1,180   1,605   136.02%
Income on sale of mortgage loans  622   1,048   (426)  (40.65%)
Income on sale of SBA loans  404   148   256   172.97%
Grant income  1,285      1,285   %
Other  2,164   2,803   (639)  (22.80%)
Total non-interest income  9,412   7,213   2,199   30.49%
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and benefits  31,388   30,910   478   1.55%
Occupancy and equipment  15,787   14,880   907   6.10%
Data processing expenses  4,859   4,382   477   10.89%
Direct loan expenses  900   2,555   (1,655)  (64.77%)
Insurance and surety bond premiums  1,254   1,101   153   13.90%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  700   998   (298)  (29.86%)
Professional fees  5,532   6,146   (614)  (9.99%)
Microloans recoveries     (201)  201   (100.00%)
Marketing and promotional expenses  627   714   (87)  (12.18%)
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments  1,370   1,627   (257)  (15.80%)
Other operating expenses  4,592   4,345   247   5.68%
Total non-interest expense  67,009   67,457   (448)  (0.66%)
Income before income taxes  38,431   15,685   22,746   145.02%
Provision for income taxes  9,728   4,713   5,015   106.41%
Net income $28,703  $10,972  $17,731   161.60%
Dividends on preferred shares  1,125   638   487   76.33%
Net income available to common stockholders $27,578  $10,334  $17,244   166.87%
Earnings per common share:            
Basic $1.21  $0.46  $0.75   163.00%
Diluted $1.20  $0.46  $0.74   160.87%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
Basic  22,746,226   22,434,654   311,572   1.39%
Diluted  23,060,669   22,551,715   508,954   2.26%
                 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale

  As of 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residential                              
Investor Owned $307,267   11.70% $311,728   12.39% $317,488   12.78% $325,866   13.62% $330,053   14.30%
Owner-Occupied  127,107   4.84%  132,874   5.28%  134,862   5.43%  137,676   5.75%  142,363   6.17%
Multifamily residential  756,542   28.83%  688,574   27.39%  693,670   27.96%  675,541   28.24%  670,159   29.04%
Nonresidential properties  526,210   20.05%  436,175   17.35%  404,512   16.30%  390,681   16.33%  389,898   16.89%
Construction and land  854,096   32.54%  886,369   35.25%  883,462   35.59%  815,425   34.08%  733,660   31.79%
Total mortgage loans  2,571,222   97.96%  2,455,720   97.66%  2,433,994   98.06%  2,345,189   98.02%  2,266,133   98.19%
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business loans  53,063   2.02%  58,012   2.31%  47,372   1.91%  46,329   1.94%  40,849   1.77%
Consumer loans  625   0.02%  727   0.03%  840   0.03%  997   0.04%  1,038   0.04%
Total non-mortgage loans  53,688   2.04%  58,739   2.34%  48,212   1.94%  47,326   1.98%  41,887   1.81%
Total loans, gross  2,624,910   100.00%  2,514,459   100.00%  2,482,206   100.00%  2,392,515   100.00%  2,308,020   100.00%
Net deferred loan origination costs  (203)     351      606      1,390      1,081    
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (25,449)     (24,764)     (24,100)     (22,974)     (22,502)   
Loans, net $2,599,258     $2,490,046     $2,458,712     $2,370,931     $2,286,599    
                                    

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

 For the Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period$24,764  $24,100  $22,974  $22,502  $23,966 
Provision for credit losses on loans 1,526   864   1,348   731   1,090 
Charge-offs:              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residences              
Investor owned (32)        (38)   
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business (801)  (200)  (222)  (222)  (232)
Consumer (44)        (3)  (2,465)
Total charge-offs (877)  (200)  (222)  (263)  (2,697)
Recoveries:              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residences              
Investor owned 1             
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business 35         4    
Consumer             143 
Total recoveries 36         4   143 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (841)  (200)  (222)  (259)  (2,554)
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period$25,449  $24,764  $24,100  $22,974  $22,502 
                    

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits

  As of 
  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Demand $208,250   10.18% $192,595   9.34% $197,671   9.63% $212,139   10.51% $169,178   8.93%
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
NOW/IOLA accounts  84,012   4.10%  75,051   3.64%  63,626   3.10%  74,430   3.69%  62,616   3.30%
Money market accounts  779,532   38.09%  821,844   39.84%  790,939   38.52%  692,753   34.33%  636,219   33.57%
Reciprocal deposits  152,630   7.46%  154,548   7.49%  136,693   6.66%  141,838   7.03%  130,677   6.90%
Savings accounts(1)  117,708   5.75%  117,401   5.69%  113,701   5.53%  119,023   5.90%  116,219   6.12%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts  1,133,882   55.40%  1,168,844   56.66%  1,104,959   53.81%  1,028,044   50.95%  945,731   49.89%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more  202,500   9.89%  209,819   10.17%  220,671   10.75%  219,721   10.89%  204,293   10.78%
Brokered certificates of deposit(2)  67,942   3.32%  67,952   3.29%  69,531   3.39%  84,531   4.19%  94,531   4.99%
Listing service deposits(2)  4,150   0.20%  4,150   0.20%  6,140   0.30%  6,140   0.30%  7,376   0.39%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K  429,911   21.01%  419,721   20.34%  454,179   22.12%  467,273   23.16%  474,104   25.02%
Total certificates of deposit  704,503   34.42%  701,642   34.00%  750,521   36.56%  777,665   38.54%  780,304   41.18%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,838,385   89.82%  1,870,486   90.66%  1,855,480   90.37%  1,805,709   89.49%  1,726,035   91.07%
Total deposits $2,046,635   100.00% $2,063,081   100.00% $2,053,151   100.00% $2,017,848   100.00% $1,895,213   100.00%
                                         

(1) As of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $10.9 million, $12.9 million and $10.3 million, respectively, were reclassified to Deposits.

(2) There were no individual listing service deposits or brokered certificates of deposit amounting to $250,000 or more. 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

 As of Three Months Ended 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-accrual loans:              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential              
Investor owned$2,870  $2,527  $1,859  $1,052  $436 
Owner occupied 1,557   649      1,423   1,423 
Multifamily residential 13,112   14,202   11,703   9,788   10,271 
Nonresidential properties       405       
Construction and land 8,247   8,907   8,907   14,159   14,158 
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business 667   880   276   170   343 
Consumer              
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)(1)$26,453  $27,165  $23,150  $26,592  $26,631 
               
Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1):              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential              
Investor owned$  $284  $284  $279  $279 
Owner occupied 410   414   424   431   435 
Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) 410   698   708   710   714 
Total non-performing assets(2)$26,863  $27,863  $23,858  $27,302  $27,345 
               
Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1):              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential              
Investor owned$1,753  $1,766  $1,779  $1,792  $1,807 
Owner occupied 821   1,959   2,012   2,038   2,062 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 621   629   655   644   652 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business 190   196   203   209   215 
Consumer              
Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)$3,385  $4,550  $4,649  $4,683  $4,736 
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1)$30,248  $32,413  $28,507  $31,985  $32,081 
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.83%  0.88%  0.76%  0.87%  0.90%
                    

(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Three Months Ended December 31,
 2025
 2024
 Average       Average      
 Outstanding     Average Outstanding     Average
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate(1) Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate(1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:               
Loans(2)$2,572,286  $43,599  6.72% $2,261,426  $35,622  6.27%
Securities(3) 373,333   3,370  3.58%  507,510   4,860  3.81%
Other(4) 157,430   1,852  4.67%  179,701   2,404  5.32%
Total interest-earning assets 3,103,049   48,821  6.24%  2,948,637   42,886  5.79%
Non-interest-earning assets 94,050        108,558      
Total assets$3,197,099       $3,057,195      
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW/IOLA$73,304  $131  0.71% $68,776  $119  0.69%
Money market 953,849   8,947  3.72%  761,130   8,329  4.35%
Savings(5) 121,352   28  0.09%  124,364   28  0.09%
Certificates of deposit 713,390   6,706  3.73%  783,335   8,104  4.12%
Total deposits 1,861,895   15,812  3.37%  1,737,605   16,580  3.80%
Borrowings 526,263   5,075  3.83%  573,316   5,576  3.87%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,388,158   20,887  3.47%  2,310,921   22,156  3.81%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:               
Non-interest-bearing demand 228,978        191,355      
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 42,062        47,875      
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 271,040        239,230      
Total liabilities 2,659,198   20,887     2,550,151   22,156   
Total equity 537,901        507,044      
Total liabilities and total equity$3,197,099     3.47% $3,057,195     3.81%
Net interest income   $27,934       $20,730   
Net interest rate spread(6)      2.77%       1.98%
Net interest-earning assets(7)$714,891       $637,716      
Net interest margin(8)      3.57%       2.80%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities      129.93%       127.60%
                  

(1) Annualized where appropriate.
(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(5) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $15.1 million, were reclassified to savings.
(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Years Ended December 31, 
 2025  2024 
 Average        Average       
 Outstanding     Average  Outstanding     Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate(1) 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans(1)$2,472,805  $162,512   6.57% $2,094,820  $130,512   6.23%
Securities(2) 427,033   16,050   3.76%  548,641   21,289   3.88%
Other(3) 141,438   6,963   4.92%  192,403   10,836   5.63%
Total interest-earning assets 3,041,276   185,525   6.10%  2,835,864   162,637   5.74%
Non-interest-earning assets 100,790         107,017       
Total assets$3,142,066        $2,942,881       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
NOW/IOLA$73,102  $483   0.66% $74,796  $662   0.89%
Money market 901,692   36,119   4.01%  654,521   30,148   4.61%
Savings(4) 119,335   112   0.09%  125,062   114   0.09%
Certificates of deposit 744,497   28,395   3.81%  676,306   27,768   4.11%
Total deposits 1,838,626   65,109   3.54%  1,530,685   58,692   3.83%
Borrowings 534,183   20,605   3.86%  670,982   27,465   4.09%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,372,809   85,714   3.61%  2,201,667   86,157   3.91%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Non-interest-bearing demand 207,288         191,155       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 38,431         50,259       
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 245,719         241,414       
Total liabilities 2,618,528   85,714      2,443,081   86,157    
Total equity 523,538         499,800       
Total liabilities and total equity$3,142,066      3.61% $2,942,881      3.91%
Net interest income   $99,811        $76,480    
Net interest rate spread(5)       2.49%        1.83%
Net interest-earning assets(6)$668,467        $634,197       
Net interest margin(7)       3.28%        2.70%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities       128.17%        128.81%
                    

(1) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(2) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(3) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(4) For the year ended December 31, 2024, advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $14.0 million, were reclassified to savings.
(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data

 As of 
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Other Data              
Common shares issued 24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711 
Less treasury shares 750,785   885,586   901,911   920,520   925,497 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,135,926   24,001,125   23,984,800   23,966,191   23,961,214 
               
Book value per common share$13.12  $12.70  $12.34  $12.05  $11.71 
Tangible book value per common share$13.12  $12.70  $12.34  $12.05  $11.71 
                    

Contact:
Sergio Vaccaro
sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net
718-931-9000


