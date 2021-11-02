Veeco Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:



Revenues of $150.2 million, compared with $112.1 million in the same period last year

GAAP net income of $9.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the same period last year

Non-GAAP net income of $20.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared with $11.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share in the same period last year



PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data GAAP Results Q3 '21 Q3 '20 Revenue $ 150.2 $ 112.1 Net income (loss) $ 9.0 $ 0.6 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.17 $ 0.01





Non-GAAP Results Q3 '21 Q3 '20 Net income (loss) $ 20.5 $ 11.0 Operating income (loss) $ 24.3 $ 14.1 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.40 $ 0.22

“Veeco delivered solid year-on-year and sequential growth in the third quarter with revenue and EPS at the high end of our guidance range. Cash flow from operations was the highest in several years demonstrating the effectiveness of our transformation,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Record semiconductor sales were the primary driver of our performance with shipments of our Laser Annealing and EUV mask blank systems.

“Once again, we are improving our outlook for 2021 and we are excited about the traction in our semiconductor business, which has been a focus of our transformation,” continued Dr. Miller. “We expect to ship the first systems in the coming weeks from our new state-of-the-art San Jose semiconductor equipment manufacturing facility.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s fourth quarter 2021:

Revenue is expected in the range of $140 million to $160 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.04 to $0.22

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.27 to $0.45



Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, November 2, 2021 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-800-437-2398 (toll free) or 1-929-477-0577 and use passcode 3331305. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com . A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Veeco Contacts: Investors: Anthony Bencivenga (516) 252-1438 abencivenga@veeco.com ﻿Media: Kevin Long (516) 714-3978 klong@veeco.com



Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales $ 150,246 $ 112,078 $ 430,305 $ 315,216 Cost of sales 87,077 62,936 252,055 177,761 Gross profit 63,169 49,142 178,250 137,455 Operating expenses, net: Research and development 21,999 19,129 66,397 57,577 Selling, general, and administrative 21,603 19,415 63,325 55,541 Amortization of intangible assets 2,976 3,831 9,305 11,502 Restructuring — — — 1,097 Asset impairment — — — 281 Other operating expense (income), net 175 (218 ) 138 (502 ) Total operating expenses, net 46,753 42,157 139,165 125,496 Operating income (loss) 16,416 6,985 39,085 11,959 Interest expense, net (7,012 ) (6,194 ) (20,221 ) (16,673 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (3,046 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 9,404 791 18,864 (7,760 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 411 211 1,029 530 Net income (loss) $ 8,993 $ 580 $ 17,835 $ (8,290 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.36 $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.01 $ 0.33 $ (0.17 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 49,021 48,341 48,968 48,327 Diluted 53,849 49,174 53,606 48,327

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,602 $ 129,625 Restricted cash 629 658 Short-term investments 213,985 189,771 Accounts receivable, net 86,759 79,991 Contract assets 27,467 21,246 Inventories 170,835 145,906 Deferred cost of sales 635 433 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,592 19,301 Total current assets 653,504 586,931 Property, plant and equipment, net 93,851 65,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,481 10,275 Intangible assets, net 36,880 46,185 Goodwill 181,943 181,943 Deferred income taxes 1,440 1,440 Other assets 3,709 6,019 Total assets $ 997,808 $ 898,064 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,749 $ 33,656 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,033 44,876 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 60,703 67,235 Income taxes payable 1,737 914 Total current liabilities 187,222 146,681 Deferred income taxes 5,228 5,240 Long-term debt 331,877 321,115 Long-term operating lease liabilities 30,325 6,305 Other liabilities 7,843 10,349 Total liabilities 562,495 489,690 Total stockholders’ equity 435,313 408,374 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 997,808 $ 898,064

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-Based Three months ended September 30, 2021 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 150,246 $ 150,246 Gross profit 63,169 620 150 63,939 Gross margin 42.0 % 42.6 % Operating expenses 46,753 (3,510 ) (2,976 ) (637 ) 39,630 Operating income (loss) 16,416 4,130 2,976 787 ^ 24,309 Net income (loss) 8,993 4,130 2,976 4,375 ^ 20,474 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.42 Diluted 0.17 0.40 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 49,021 49,021 Diluted (1) 53,849 51,679

___________________________

^ - See table below for additional details.

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, no incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is below $18.46. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is above $13.98, and the Company is in a net income position. The average stock price for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $22.24, and therefore 1.2 million shares were included in the non-GAAP diluted share count, and 3.3 million shares were included in the GAAP diluted share count related to the 2027 Notes.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project $ 705 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 82 Subtotal 787 Non-cash interest expense 3,663 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (75 ) Total Other $ 4,375

___________________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Share-based Three months ended September 30, 2020 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 112,078 $ 112,078 Gross profit 49,142 389 288 49,819 Gross margin 43.8 % 44.5 % Operating expenses 42,157 (2,553 ) (3,831 ) (28 ) 35,745 Operating income (loss) 6,985 2,942 3,831 316 ^ 14,074 Net income (loss) 580 2,942 3,831 3,654 ^ 11,007 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.23 Diluted 0.01 0.22 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 48,341 48,341 Diluted 49,174 49,174

___________________________

^ - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting $ 273 Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 43 Subtotal 316 Non-cash interest expense 3,504 Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (166 ) Total Other $ 3,654

__________________________

* - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 8,993 $ 580 Share-based compensation 4,130 2,942 Amortization 2,976 3,831 Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting — 273 Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project 705 — Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 82 43 Interest (income) expense, net 7,012 6,194 Income tax expense (benefit) 411 211 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 24,309 $ 14,074

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Adjustments Guidance for the three months ending Share-based December 31, 2021 GAAP Compensation Amortization Other Non-GAAP Net sales $ 140 - $ 160 $ 140 - $ 160 Gross profit 58 - 69 1 — — 59 - 70 Gross margin 41 % - 43 % 41 % - 43 % Operating expenses 48 - 50 (3) (3) (1) 41 - 43 Operating income (loss) 10 - 19 4 3 1 18 - 27 Net income (loss) $ 2 - $ 11 4 3 5 $ 14 - $ 23 Income (loss) per diluted common share $ 0.04 - $ 0.22 $ 0.27 - $ 0.45 Weighted average number of shares (1) 54 54 52 52





____________________________

(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, no incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is below $18.46. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is above $13.98, and the Company is in a net income position.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2021 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2 - $ 11 Share-based compensation 4 - 4 Amortization 3 - 3 Interest expense, net 7 - 7 Income tax expense (benefit) 1 - 1 Other 1 - 1 Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $ 18 - $ 27

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

