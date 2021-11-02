Veeco Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

| Source: Veeco Instruments Inc. Veeco Instruments Inc.

Plainview, New York, UNITED STATES

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Revenues of $150.2 million, compared with $112.1 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $9.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared with $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $20.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared with $11.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

       U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data
       
GAAP Results Q3 '21 Q3 '20
Revenue $150.2 $112.1
Net income (loss) $9.0 $0.6
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.17 $0.01


       
Non-GAAP Results Q3 '21 Q3 '20
Net income (loss) $20.5 $11.0
Operating income (loss) $24.3 $14.1
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.40 $0.22

“Veeco delivered solid year-on-year and sequential growth in the third quarter with revenue and EPS at the high end of our guidance range. Cash flow from operations was the highest in several years demonstrating the effectiveness of our transformation,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Record semiconductor sales were the primary driver of our performance with shipments of our Laser Annealing and EUV mask blank systems. 

“Once again, we are improving our outlook for 2021 and we are excited about the traction in our semiconductor business, which has been a focus of our transformation,” continued Dr. Miller.  “We expect to ship the first systems in the coming weeks from our new state-of-the-art San Jose semiconductor equipment manufacturing facility.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s fourth quarter 2021:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $140 million to $160 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.04 to $0.22
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.27 to $0.45

Please refer to the tables at the end of this press release for further details.

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, November 2, 2021 starting at 5:00pm ET. To join the call, dial 1-800-437-2398 (toll free) or 1-929-477-0577 and use passcode 3331305. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and on those of our customers and suppliers; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

Veeco Contacts:   
    
Investors:Anthony Bencivenga(516) 252-1438abencivenga@veeco.com
﻿Media:Kevin Long(516) 714-3978klong@veeco.com


Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 Three months ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30,
 2021
    2020
    2021
    2020
Net sales$150,246  $112,078  $430,305  $315,216 
Cost of sales 87,077   62,936   252,055   177,761 
Gross profit 63,169   49,142   178,250   137,455 
Operating expenses, net:           
Research and development 21,999   19,129   66,397   57,577 
Selling, general, and administrative 21,603   19,415   63,325   55,541 
Amortization of intangible assets 2,976   3,831   9,305   11,502 
Restructuring          1,097 
Asset impairment          281 
Other operating expense (income), net 175   (218)  138   (502)
Total operating expenses, net 46,753   42,157   139,165   125,496 
Operating income (loss) 16,416   6,985   39,085   11,959 
Interest expense, net (7,012)  (6,194)  (20,221)  (16,673)
Loss on extinguishment of debt          (3,046)
Income (loss) before income taxes 9,404   791   18,864   (7,760)
Income tax expense (benefit) 411   211   1,029   530 
Net income (loss)$8,993  $580  $17,835  $(8,290)
            
Income (loss) per common share:           
Basic$0.18  $0.01  $0.36  $(0.17)
Diluted$0.17  $0.01  $0.33  $(0.17)
            
Weighted average number of shares:           
Basic 49,021   48,341   48,968   48,327 
Diluted 53,849   49,174   53,606   48,327 

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

 September 30,  December 31,
 2021    2020
 (unaudited)   
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$121,602 $129,625
Restricted cash 629  658
Short-term investments 213,985  189,771
Accounts receivable, net 86,759  79,991
Contract assets 27,467  21,246
Inventories 170,835  145,906
Deferred cost of sales 635  433
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,592  19,301
Total current assets 653,504  586,931
Property, plant and equipment, net 93,851  65,271
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,481  10,275
Intangible assets, net 36,880  46,185
Goodwill 181,943  181,943
Deferred income taxes 1,440  1,440
Other assets 3,709  6,019
Total assets$997,808 $898,064
      
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$48,749 $33,656
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 76,033  44,876
Customer deposits and deferred revenue 60,703  67,235
Income taxes payable 1,737  914
Total current liabilities 187,222  146,681
Deferred income taxes 5,228  5,240
Long-term debt 331,877  321,115
Long-term operating lease liabilities 30,325  6,305
Other liabilities 7,843  10,349
Total liabilities 562,495  489,690
      
Total stockholders’ equity 435,313  408,374
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$997,808 $898,064

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-Based        
Three months ended September 30, 2021    GAAP    Compensation    Amortization    Other    Non-GAAP 
Net sales $150,246       $150,246 
Gross profit  63,169 620    150   63,939 
Gross margin  42.0%       42.6%
Operating expenses  46,753 (3,510) (2,976) (637)  39,630 
Operating income (loss)  16,416 4,130  2,976  787 ^ 24,309 
Net income (loss)  8,993 4,130  2,976  4,375 ^ 20,474 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $0.18       $0.42 
Diluted  0.17        0.40 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  49,021        49,021 
Diluted (1)  53,849        51,679 

___________________________

^   - See table below for additional details.

(1)    - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, no incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is below $18.46. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is above $13.98, and the Company is in a net income position. The average stock price for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $22.24, and therefore 1.2 million shares were included in the non-GAAP diluted share count, and 3.3 million shares were included in the GAAP diluted share count related to the 2027 Notes.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

   
Three months ended September 30, 2021     
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project$705 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 82 
Subtotal 787 
Non-cash interest expense 3,663 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (75)
Total Other$4,375 

___________________________

*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

              
     Non-GAAP Adjustments    
     Share-based       
Three months ended September 30, 2020     GAAP    Compensation    Amortization    Other    Non-GAAP 
Net sales $112,078       $112,078 
Gross profit  49,142 389    288   49,819 
Gross margin  43.8%       44.5%
Operating expenses  42,157 (2,553) (3,831) (28)  35,745 
Operating income (loss)  6,985 2,942  3,831  316 ^ 14,074 
Net income (loss)  580 2,942  3,831  3,654 ^ 11,007 
              
Income (loss) per common share:             
Basic $0.01       $0.23 
Diluted  0.01        0.22 
Weighted average number of shares:             
Basic  48,341        48,341 
Diluted  49,174        49,174 

___________________________

^   - See table below for additional details.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

   
Three months ended September 30, 2020  
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting$273 
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 43 
Subtotal 316 
Non-cash interest expense 3,504 
Non-GAAP tax adjustment * (166)
Total Other$3,654 

__________________________

*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

      
 Three months ended     Three months ended
 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
GAAP Net income (loss)$8,993 $580
Share-based compensation 4,130  2,942
Amortization 2,976  3,831
Release of inventory fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting   273
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project 705  
Depreciation of PP&E fair value step-up associated with the Ultratech purchase accounting 82  43
Interest (income) expense, net 7,012  6,194
Income tax expense (benefit) 411  211
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss)$24,309 $14,074

This table includes financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

                        
          Non-GAAP Adjustments         
Guidance for the three months ending         Share-based              
December 31, 2021 GAAP Compensation Amortization    Other     Non-GAAP 
Net sales $140  - $160        $140  - $160  
Gross profit  58  -  69  1    59  -  70  
Gross margin  41% -  43%        41% -  43% 
Operating expenses  48  -  50  (3) (3) (1)  41  -  43  
Operating income (loss)  10  -  19  4 3 1  18  -  27  
Net income (loss) $2  - $11  4 3 5 $14  - $23  
                        
Income (loss) per diluted common share $0.04  - $0.22        $0.27  - $0.45  
Weighted average number of shares (1)  54     54         52     52  

 

____________________________

(1)    - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, no incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is below $18.46. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, incremental shares are added to the dilutive share count in periods in which the average stock price per share is above $13.98, and the Company is in a net income position.

Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
(in millions)
(unaudited)

         
Guidance for the three months ending December 31, 2021                 
GAAP Net income (loss) $2 - $11
Share-based compensation  4 -  4
Amortization  3 -  3
Interest expense, net  7 -  7
Income tax expense (benefit)  1 -  1
Other  1 -  1
Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) $18 - $27

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.

These tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 