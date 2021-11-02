COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights of 2021's Third Quarter

  • Free cash flow of $84 million was generated in the quarter.
  • Adjusted net income to common stockholders was $91 million for the quarter or $0.34 per diluted share.
  • Production increased 25% to 1,424 MMcfe per day (98% natural gas).
  • Revenues, including realized hedging losses, were $394 million, 86% higher than 2020's third quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX was up 109% to $309 million.
  • Operating cash flow (excluding working capital changes) increased 30% to $255 million or $0.92 per diluted share.
  • Third quarter capital spending was $167 million, including $5 million for leasing activities.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $394.0 million (after deducting realized losses on hedging of $117.1 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the third quarter was $255.4 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the third quarter of $292.7 million ($1.26 per share). The net loss in the quarter was driven by a $392.9 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for risk management. The significant improvement in the outlook for natural gas prices generated the unrealized loss on the hedging contracts. Excluding this item and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $90.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter was $0.65 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.27 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.20 for lease operating costs, $0.13 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Production cost was $0.59 per Mcfe in the second quarter of 2021 and $0.62 in the third quarter of 2020. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 83% in the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Revenues reported for the first nine months of 2021 totaled $1.1 billion (after deducting realized losses on hedging of $144.4 million). Net cash provided by operating activities (excluding changes in working capital) was $658.4 million, and the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders for the first nine months of 2021 of $615.2 million ($2.66 per share). The net loss in the first nine months of 2021 included a $610.8 million unrealized loss on the change in fair market value of the Company's hedging contracts and $352.6 million in pre-tax losses on the early retirement of the Company's 9.75% and 7.50% senior notes. Excluding these items and certain other unusual items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $208.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 55 (45.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the first nine months of 2021 which had an average lateral length of 8,504 feet. Comstock also participated in an additional 26 (1.7 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in the first nine months of 2021. Comstock turned 68 (47.2 net) wells to sales in the first nine months of 2021 and currently expects to turn an additional 10 wells (8.8 net) to sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Since its last operational update in August 2021, Comstock has turned 15 (12.3 net) new operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial daily production rates that averaged 22 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 7,925 feet.

Other Matters

Comstock today announced a partnership with MiQ to independently certify its natural gas production in North Louisiana and East Texas and has engaged Responsible Energy Solutions, LLC as the third-party auditor for the certification process. Comstock will use the MiQ Standard, a framework that assesses and grades methane emissions intensity, enhanced monitoring technology deployment and operating practices that promote a culture of emissions management and continuous improvement, for its facilities in North Louisiana and East Texas, which currently produce approximately 2.0 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas (gross). The partnership highlights Comstock's ongoing commitment to produce natural gas under strict environmental standards and deliver differentiated, responsibly sourced gas based on methane intensity to both domestic and international markets. Comstock's goal is to achieve the MiQ certified natural gas status in the first half of 2022.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenues:       
Natural gas sales$488,303    $168,374    $1,133,783    $547,975   
Oil sales22,873    9,637    61,571    35,449   
Total oil and gas sales511,176    178,011    1,195,354    583,424   
Operating expenses:       
Production and ad valorem taxes16,675    9,798    36,468    27,768   
Gathering and transportation35,402    22,422    96,596    77,423   
Lease operating26,576    25,412    77,150    79,110   
Exploration—    —    —    27   
Depreciation, depletion and amortization128,739    99,056    359,313    312,828   
General and administrative8,052    8,974    23,952    25,991   
Gains on asset sales(14)  (16)  (93)  (16) 
Total operating expenses215,430    165,646    593,386    523,131   
        
Operating income295,746    12,365    601,968    60,293   
Other income (expenses):       
Loss from derivative financial instruments(510,319)  (121,579)  (756,026)  (71,978) 
Other income197    489    1,008    793   
Interest expense(49,954)  (63,890)  (170,645)  (168,764) 
Loss on early retirement of debt—    —    (352,599)  (861) 
Total other expenses(560,076)  (184,980)  (1,278,262)  (240,810) 
Loss before income taxes(264,330)  (172,615)  (676,294)  (180,517) 
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes(23,976)  46,123    74,168    46,177   
Net loss(288,306)  (126,492)  (602,126)  (134,340) 
Preferred stock dividends and accretion(4,411)  (4,398)  (13,089)  (26,596) 
Net loss available to common stockholders$(292,717)  $(130,890)  $(615,215)  $(160,936) 
        
Net loss per share:       
Basic$(1.26)  $(0.57)  $(2.66)  $(0.77) 
Diluted$(1.26)  $(0.57)  $(2.66)  $(0.77) 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic231,747    231,223    231,519    209,760   
Diluted (1)231,747    231,223    231,519    209,760   
        


 

(1)   Basic and diluted shares outstanding are the same since the effect of unvested restricted stock, performance stock units and preferred stock would be anti-dilutive.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 As of
 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$27,841  $30,272
Accounts receivable243,165  145,786
Derivative financial instruments26,392  8,913
Other current assets12,194  14,839
Total current assets309,592  199,810
Property and equipment, net4,234,477  4,084,550
Goodwill335,897  335,897
Derivative financial instruments342  661
Operating lease right-of-use assets6,792  3,025
Other assets37  40
 $4,887,137  $4,623,983
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Accounts payable$324,811  $259,284
Accrued costs109,122  133,019
Operating leases2,356  2,284
Derivative financial instruments627,166  47,005
Total current liabilities1,063,455  441,592
Long-term debt2,801,312  2,517,149
Deferred income taxes115,585  200,583
Derivative financial instruments50,127  2,364
Long-term operating leases4,486  740
Reserve for future abandonment costs21,867  19,290
Other non-current liabilities24  492
Total liabilities4,056,856  3,182,210
Mezzanine equity:   
Preferred stock175,000  175,000
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock116,462  116,206
Additional paid-in capital1,098,851  1,095,384
Accumulated earnings (deficit)(560,032) 55,183
Total stockholders' equity655,281  1,266,773
 $4,887,137  $4,623,983

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Gas production (MMcf)128,896    102,560   366,272    341,823  
Oil production (Mbbls)346    354   1,034    1,168  
Total production (MMcfe)130,968    104,687   372,474    348,831  
        
Natural gas sales$488,303    $168,374   $1,133,783    $547,975  
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)(114,538)  32,000   (138,907)  121,796  
Total natural gas including hedging373,765    200,374   994,876    669,771  
Oil sales22,873    9,637   61,571    35,449  
Oil hedging settlements (1)(2,606)  2,238   (5,489)  11,082  
Total oil including hedging20,267    11,875   56,082    46,531  
Total oil and gas sales including hedging$394,032    $212,249   $1,050,958    $716,302  
        
Average gas price (per Mcf)$3.79    $1.64   $3.10    $1.60  
Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf)$2.90    $1.95   $2.72    $1.96  
Average oil price (per barrel)$66.11    $27.20   $59.55    $30.35  
Average oil price including hedging (per barrel)$58.58    $33.52   $54.24    $39.84  
Average price (per Mcfe)$3.90    $1.70   $3.21    $1.67  
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)$3.01    $2.03   $2.82    $2.05  
        
Production and ad valorem taxes$16,675    $9,798   $36,468    $27,768  
Gathering and transportation35,402    22,422   96,596    77,423  
Lease operating26,576    25,412   77,150    79,110  
Cash general and administrative (2)6,250    7,222   18,661    21,257  
Total production costs$84,903    $64,854   $228,875    $205,558  
        
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)$0.13    $0.09   $0.09    $0.08  
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)0.27    0.21   0.26    0.22  
Lease operating (per Mcfe)0.20    0.25   0.21    0.23  
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)0.05    0.07   0.05    0.06  
Total production costs (per Mcfe)$0.65    $0.62   $0.61    $0.59  
        
Unhedged operating margin83  % 64 % 81  % 65 %
Hedged operating margin78  % 69 % 78  % 71 %
        
Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures:       
Exploratory leasehold$5,248    $1,457   $18,649    $1,457  
Development leasehold733    1,027   6,794    7,363  
Development drilling and completion141,637    96,903   454,524    280,383  
Other development19,524    11,045   28,455    26,463  
Total$167,142    $110,432   $508,422    $315,666  


 

(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 
 2021 2020 2021 2020 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS        
Net loss available to common stockholders$(292,717)  $(130,890)  $(615,215)  $(160,936)  
Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments392,870    155,601    610,764    204,703    
Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in acquisition to fair value2,565    5,621    9,962    16,301    
Gains on asset sales(14)  (16)  (93)  (16)  
Loss on early retirement of debt—    —    352,599    861    
Non-cash accretion from adjusting preferred stock issued in
acquisition to fair value		—    —    —    5,417    
Impairment of unevaluated oil and gas properties—    —    —    27    
Adjustment to provision for income taxes(12,099)  (44,122)  (149,106)  (53,430)  
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1)$90,605    $(13,806)  $208,911    $12,927    
         
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders per share (2)$0.34    $(0.06)  $0.80    $0.06    
         
Diluted shares outstanding276,886    231,223   (3)276,368    209,760   (3)


ADJUSTED EBITDAX:        
Net loss$(288,306)  $(126,492)  $(602,126)  $(134,340)  
Interest expense (4)50,259    64,106    171,511    168,917    
Income taxes23,976    (46,123)  (74,168)  (46,177)  
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization128,739    99,056    359,313    312,828    
Exploration—    —    —    27    
Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments392,870    155,601    610,764    204,703    
Stock-based compensation1,802    1,752    5,291    4,734    
Loss on early retirement of debt—    —    352,599    861    
Gains on asset sales(14)  (16)  (93)  (16)  
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (5)$309,326    $147,884    $823,091    $511,537    


 

(1)   Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding loss on early retirement of debt, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and other unusual items.

(2)   Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3)   Basic and diluted shares outstanding are the same since the effect of unvested restricted stock, performance stock units and preferred stock would be anti-dilutive.

(4)   Includes realized gains or losses from interest rate derivative financial instruments.

(5)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including loss on early retirement of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):        
Net loss$(288,306)  $(126,492)  $(602,126)  $(134,340) 
Reconciling items:       
Unrealized loss from derivative financial instruments392,870    155,601    610,764    204,703   
Deferred income taxes (benefit)16,339    (46,237)  (84,942)  (46,443) 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization128,739    99,056    359,313    312,828   
Loss on early retirement of debt—    —    352,599    861   
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs4,012    9,505    17,587    24,231   
Stock-based compensation1,802    1,752    5,291    4,734   
Exploration—    —    —    27   
Gains on asset sales(14)  (16)  (93)  (16) 
Operating cash flow255,442    93,169    658,393    366,585   
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable(57,189)  (3,790)  (97,379)  79,382   
Decrease (increase) in other current assets(4,678)  11,094    850    8,291   
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses39,395    23,391    56,689    (64,303) 
Net cash provided by operating activities$232,970    $123,864    $618,553    $389,955   
        


 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
FREE CASH FLOW (2):        
Operating cash flow$255,442    $93,169    $658,393    $366,585   
Less:       
Capital expenditures(167,142)  (110,432)  (508,422)  (315,666) 
Preferred dividends(4,411)  (4,398)  (13,089)  (21,180) 
Free cash flow$83,889    $(21,661)  $136,882    $29,739   
        


 

(1)   Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

