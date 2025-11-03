COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE; NYSE Texas: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Highlights of 2025's Third Quarter

Higher natural gas prices in the third quarter drove improved financial results in the quarter. Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $335 million for the quarter. Operating cash flow was $190 million or $0.65 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $249 million. Adjusted net income was $28 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the quarter.

Three Western Haynesville wells turned to sales in the third quarter. These wells had an average lateral length of 8,566 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 32 MMcf per day.

Comstock has turned 28 wells to sales to date in 2025 in its Legacy Haynesville area with an average lateral length of 11,919 feet and a per well initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day.

Divested non-strategic Cotton Valley wells in East Texas and North Louisiana for net proceeds of $15 million.

Entered into an agreement to divest Shelby Trough assets in East Texas for $430 million in cash.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

During the third quarter of 2025, Comstock realized $2.99 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 112 Bcf. As a result, Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the third quarter of 2025 increased to $335.0 million (including realized hedging gains of $26.4 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the third quarter of 2025 was $190.4 million, and net income for the third quarter was $118.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share. The net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $116.4 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the change in future natural gas prices since the second quarter of 2025. Excluding this item, exploration expense and loss from sale of assets, adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $27.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter averaged $0.77 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.26 for lease operating costs, $0.10 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 72% in the third quarter of 2025 and 74% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Comstock realized $3.19 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 339 Bcf. Natural gas and oil sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totaled $1.08 billion (including realized hedging losses of $22.7 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first nine months of 2025 was $639.0 million, and net income was $133.4 million or $0.45 per diluted share. Net income during the first nine months of 2025 included a pre-tax $25.6 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item, exploration expense and loss from sale of assets, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $121.8 million or $0.41 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 averaged $0.80 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.28 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 74% during the first nine months of 2025 and 75% after hedging.

Drilling Results

Comstock drilled seventeen (14.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the third quarter of 2025, which had an average lateral length of 11,692 feet. Comstock turned twelve (10.6 net) operated wells to sales in the third quarter of 2025.

Since its last operational update in July 2025, Comstock has turned ten (8.6 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 28 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 11,156 feet.

Included in the wells turned to sales were three more successful Western Haynesville wells:













Well



Vertical

Depth

(feet)







Completed

Lateral (feet) Initial

Production

Rate (MMcf

per day) Hughes SC #1 15,741 11,062 35 McCullough GLR #1 18,720 6,708 31 McCullough GLR #3 19,236 7,927 31

Divestitures

On September 2, 2025, Comstock divested of its interest in its legacy Cotton Valley wells in East Texas and North Louisiana for net proceeds, after selling expenses, of $15.2 million. The properties sold include interests in 883 (770.9 net to Comstock) wells and 46 (27.3 net to Comstock) inactive wells. The properties were producing 7.9 MMcfe of natural gas equivalent in August 2025.

On October 10, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Shelby Trough properties in Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Shelby counties in Texas for $430.0 million to an unaffiliated third party. The transaction has an effective date of October 1, 2025, and is subject to customary closing conditions. The properties being sold include interests in 155 (74.5 net to Comstock) producing wells and approximately 36,000 net acres that are primarily undeveloped. Production net to Comstock's interest in these properties was 9.3 MMcf of natural gas per day in September 2025. Comstock expects to close the divestiture in December 2025 and intends to use the proceeds to reduce long-term debt.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on November 4, 2025, to discuss the third quarter 2025 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7df9635a192e4021a7e3fa6c51387c86 .

Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ikyc57y .

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on November 4, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ikyc57y .

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 307,906 $ 252,650 $ 1,059,417 $ 756,260 Oil sales 681 975 2,124 2,925 Total natural gas and oil sales 308,587 253,625 1,061,541 759,185 Gas services 141,265 50,847 371,427 127,889 Total revenues 449,852 304,472 1,432,968 887,074 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 11,216 12,578 32,950 49,730 Gathering and transportation 39,969 53,996 124,345 150,456 Lease operating 28,778 29,248 94,887 99,125 Exploration 6,600 — 8,750 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 157,395 208,350 483,665 593,281 Gas services 141,684 52,622 385,167 132,796 General and administrative 11,504 9,923 34,884 29,271 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2,493 (910 ) 2,493 (910 ) Total operating expenses 399,639 365,807 1,167,141 1,053,749 Operating income (loss) 50,213 (61,335 ) 265,827 (166,675 ) Other income (expenses): Gain from derivative financial instruments 142,822 75,163 48,330 89,218 Other income 409 274 2,848 927 Interest expense (56,722 ) (54,516 ) (166,737 ) (156,005 ) Total other income (expenses) 86,509 20,921 (115,559 ) (65,860 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 136,722 (40,414 ) 150,268 (232,535 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (18,623 ) 14,696 (16,834 ) 69,094 Net income (loss) 118,099 (25,718 ) 133,434 (163,441 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (6,971 ) (3,173 ) (18,742 ) (8,081 ) Net income (loss) available to the Company $ 111,128 $ (28,891 ) $ 114,692 $ (171,522 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.40 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ 0.40 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.57 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 291,097 290,170 290,671 285,949 Diluted 293,952 290,170 294,004 285,949

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Natural gas production (MMcf) 111,770 133,116 338,963 403,420 Oil production (Mbbls) 11 13 34 40 Total production (MMcfe) 111,837 133,198 339,166 403,662 Natural gas sales $ 307,906 $ 252,650 $ 1,059,417 $ 756,260 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) 26,381 51,409 22,708 159,956 Total natural gas including hedging 334,287 304,059 1,082,125 916,216 Oil sales 681 975 2,124 2,925 Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $ 334,968 $ 305,034 $ 1,084,249 $ 919,141 Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.75 $ 1.90 $ 3.13 $ 1.87 Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.99 $ 2.28 $ 3.19 $ 2.27 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 61.91 $ 75.00 $ 62.47 $ 73.13 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.76 $ 1.90 $ 3.13 $ 1.88 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 3.00 $ 2.29 $ 3.20 $ 2.28 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 11,216 $ 12,578 $ 32,950 $ 49,730 Gathering and transportation 39,969 53,996 124,345 150,456 Lease operating 28,778 29,248 94,887 99,125 Cash general and administrative (2) 5,880 6,042 19,291 17,892 Total production costs $ 85,843 $ 101,864 $ 271,473 $ 317,203 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.36 0.41 0.37 0.37 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.26 0.22 0.28 0.25 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.04 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.77 $ 0.77 $ 0.80 $ 0.78 Unhedged operating margin 72 % 60 % 74 % 58 % Hedged operating margin 74 % 67 % 75 % 65 % Gas services revenue $ 141,265 $ 50,847 $ 371,427 $ 127,889 Gas services expenses 141,684 52,622 385,167 132,796 Gas services margin $ (419 ) $ (1,775 ) $ (13,740 ) $ (4,907 ) Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures: Unproved property acquisitions $ 16,941 $ 8,800 $ 36,557 $ 87,938 Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $ 16,941 $ 8,800 $ 36,557 $ 87,938 Exploration and Development: Development leasehold $ 1,095 $ 5,623 $ 9,946 $ 12,153 Exploratory drilling and completion 114,215 57,144 345,319 215,992 Development drilling and completion 145,854 114,172 415,423 411,315 Other development costs 5,946 7,453 14,380 22,175 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 267,110 $ 184,392 $ 785,068 $ 661,635

(1) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) $ 118,099 $ (25,718 ) $ 133,434 $ (163,441 ) Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (116,441 ) (23,754 ) (25,622 ) 70,738 Exploration expense 6,600 — 8,750 — Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2,493 (910 ) 2,493 (910 ) Adjustment to income taxes 17,153 1,873 2,734 (27,663 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 27,904 $ (48,509 ) $ 121,789 $ (121,276 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2) $ 0.09 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.42 ) Diluted shares outstanding 293,952 290,170 294,004 285,949 ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ 118,099 $ (25,718 ) $ 133,434 $ (163,441 ) Interest expense 56,722 54,516 166,737 156,005 Income taxes 18,623 (14,696 ) 16,834 (69,094 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 157,395 208,350 483,665 593,281 Exploration 6,600 — 8,750 — Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (116,441 ) (23,754 ) (25,622 ) 70,738 Stock-based compensation 5,624 3,883 15,595 11,380 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2,493 (910 ) 2,493 (910 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $ 249,115 $ 201,671 $ 801,886 $ 597,959

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 OPERATING CASH FLOW (1): Net income (loss) $ 118,099 $ (25,718 ) $ 133,434 $ (163,441 ) Reconciling items: Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (116,441 ) (23,754 ) (25,622 ) 70,738 Deferred income taxes 20,175 (12,734 ) 20,485 (67,165 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 157,395 208,350 483,665 593,281 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,006 3,136 8,925 8,519 Stock-based compensation 5,624 3,883 15,595 11,380 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2,493 (910 ) 2,493 (910 ) Operating cash flow $ 190,351 $ 152,253 $ 638,975 $ 452,402 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 582 (658 ) 1,900 75,573 (Increase) decrease in other current assets (1,729 ) (5,595 ) 24,152 (749 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (36,111 ) (47,830 ) 10,376 (173,942 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 153,093 $ 98,170 $ 675,403 $ 353,284





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT)(2): Operating cash flow $ 190,351 $ 152,253 $ 638,975 $ 452,402 Less: Exploration and development capital expenditures (267,110 ) (184,392 ) (785,068 ) (661,635 ) Midstream capital expenditures (60,038 ) (30,251 ) (162,978 ) (46,739 ) Other capital expenditures (875 ) (735 ) (113 ) (1,706 ) Contributions from midstream partner 64,000 19,000 156,500 36,000 Free cash deficit from operations $ (73,672 ) $ (44,125 ) $ (152,684 ) $ (221,678 ) Acquisitions (16,941 ) (8,800 ) (36,557 ) (87,938 ) Proceeds from divestitures 15,166 1,214 15,166 1,214 Free cash deficit after acquisitions $ (75,447 ) $ (51,711 ) $ (174,075 ) $ (308,402 )

(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash deficit from operations and free cash deficit after acquisitions are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)