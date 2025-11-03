COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE; NYSE Texas: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Highlights of 2025's Third Quarter
- Higher natural gas prices in the third quarter drove improved financial results in the quarter.
- Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $335 million for the quarter.
- Operating cash flow was $190 million or $0.65 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $249 million.
- Adjusted net income was $28 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the quarter.
- Three Western Haynesville wells turned to sales in the third quarter.
- These wells had an average lateral length of 8,566 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 32 MMcf per day.
- Comstock has turned 28 wells to sales to date in 2025 in its Legacy Haynesville area with an average lateral length of 11,919 feet and a per well initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day.
- Divested non-strategic Cotton Valley wells in East Texas and North Louisiana for net proceeds of $15 million.
- Entered into an agreement to divest Shelby Trough assets in East Texas for $430 million in cash.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
During the third quarter of 2025, Comstock realized $2.99 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 112 Bcf. As a result, Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the third quarter of 2025 increased to $335.0 million (including realized hedging gains of $26.4 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the third quarter of 2025 was $190.4 million, and net income for the third quarter was $118.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share. The net income in the quarter included a pre-tax $116.4 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the change in future natural gas prices since the second quarter of 2025. Excluding this item, exploration expense and loss from sale of assets, adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $27.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.
Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the third quarter averaged $0.77 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.26 for lease operating costs, $0.10 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 72% in the third quarter of 2025 and 74% after hedging.
Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Comstock realized $3.19 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 339 Bcf. Natural gas and oil sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 totaled $1.08 billion (including realized hedging losses of $22.7 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the first nine months of 2025 was $639.0 million, and net income was $133.4 million or $0.45 per diluted share. Net income during the first nine months of 2025 included a pre-tax $25.6 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding this item, exploration expense and loss from sale of assets, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $121.8 million or $0.41 per diluted share.
Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 averaged $0.80 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.28 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 74% during the first nine months of 2025 and 75% after hedging.
Drilling Results
Comstock drilled seventeen (14.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in the third quarter of 2025, which had an average lateral length of 11,692 feet. Comstock turned twelve (10.6 net) operated wells to sales in the third quarter of 2025.
Since its last operational update in July 2025, Comstock has turned ten (8.6 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 28 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 11,156 feet.
Included in the wells turned to sales were three more successful Western Haynesville wells:
Well
Vertical
Depth
(feet)
Completed
Lateral (feet)
|Initial
Production
Rate (MMcf
per day)
|Hughes SC #1
|15,741
|11,062
|35
|McCullough GLR #1
|18,720
|6,708
|31
|McCullough GLR #3
|19,236
|7,927
|31
Divestitures
On September 2, 2025, Comstock divested of its interest in its legacy Cotton Valley wells in East Texas and North Louisiana for net proceeds, after selling expenses, of $15.2 million. The properties sold include interests in 883 (770.9 net to Comstock) wells and 46 (27.3 net to Comstock) inactive wells. The properties were producing 7.9 MMcfe of natural gas equivalent in August 2025.
On October 10, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Shelby Trough properties in Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Shelby counties in Texas for $430.0 million to an unaffiliated third party. The transaction has an effective date of October 1, 2025, and is subject to customary closing conditions. The properties being sold include interests in 155 (74.5 net to Comstock) producing wells and approximately 36,000 net acres that are primarily undeveloped. Production net to Comstock's interest in these properties was 9.3 MMcf of natural gas per day in September 2025. Comstock expects to close the divestiture in December 2025 and intends to use the proceeds to reduce long-term debt.
Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Natural gas sales
|$
|307,906
|$
|252,650
|$
|1,059,417
|$
|756,260
|Oil sales
|681
|975
|2,124
|2,925
|Total natural gas and oil sales
|308,587
|253,625
|1,061,541
|759,185
|Gas services
|141,265
|50,847
|371,427
|127,889
|Total revenues
|449,852
|304,472
|1,432,968
|887,074
|Operating expenses:
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|11,216
|12,578
|32,950
|49,730
|Gathering and transportation
|39,969
|53,996
|124,345
|150,456
|Lease operating
|28,778
|29,248
|94,887
|99,125
|Exploration
|6,600
|—
|8,750
|—
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|157,395
|208,350
|483,665
|593,281
|Gas services
|141,684
|52,622
|385,167
|132,796
|General and administrative
|11,504
|9,923
|34,884
|29,271
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|2,493
|(910
|)
|2,493
|(910
|)
|Total operating expenses
|399,639
|365,807
|1,167,141
|1,053,749
|Operating income (loss)
|50,213
|(61,335
|)
|265,827
|(166,675
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Gain from derivative financial instruments
|142,822
|75,163
|48,330
|89,218
|Other income
|409
|274
|2,848
|927
|Interest expense
|(56,722
|)
|(54,516
|)
|(166,737
|)
|(156,005
|)
|Total other income (expenses)
|86,509
|20,921
|(115,559
|)
|(65,860
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|136,722
|(40,414
|)
|150,268
|(232,535
|)
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|(18,623
|)
|14,696
|(16,834
|)
|69,094
|Net income (loss)
|118,099
|(25,718
|)
|133,434
|(163,441
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(6,971
|)
|(3,173
|)
|(18,742
|)
|(8,081
|)
|Net income (loss) available to the Company
|$
|111,128
|$
|(28,891
|)
|$
|114,692
|$
|(171,522
|)
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.40
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.46
|$
|(0.57
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.45
|$
|(0.57
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|291,097
|290,170
|290,671
|285,949
|Diluted
|293,952
|290,170
|294,004
|285,949
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Natural gas production (MMcf)
|111,770
|133,116
|338,963
|403,420
|Oil production (Mbbls)
|11
|13
|34
|40
|Total production (MMcfe)
|111,837
|133,198
|339,166
|403,662
|Natural gas sales
|$
|307,906
|$
|252,650
|$
|1,059,417
|$
|756,260
|Natural gas hedging settlements (1)
|26,381
|51,409
|22,708
|159,956
|Total natural gas including hedging
|334,287
|304,059
|1,082,125
|916,216
|Oil sales
|681
|975
|2,124
|2,925
|Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging
|$
|334,968
|$
|305,034
|$
|1,084,249
|$
|919,141
|Average natural gas price (per Mcf)
|$
|2.75
|$
|1.90
|$
|3.13
|$
|1.87
|Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
|$
|2.99
|$
|2.28
|$
|3.19
|$
|2.27
|Average oil price (per barrel)
|$
|61.91
|$
|75.00
|$
|62.47
|$
|73.13
|Average price (per Mcfe)
|$
|2.76
|$
|1.90
|$
|3.13
|$
|1.88
|Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
|$
|3.00
|$
|2.29
|$
|3.20
|$
|2.28
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|11,216
|$
|12,578
|$
|32,950
|$
|49,730
|Gathering and transportation
|39,969
|53,996
|124,345
|150,456
|Lease operating
|28,778
|29,248
|94,887
|99,125
|Cash general and administrative (2)
|5,880
|6,042
|19,291
|17,892
|Total production costs
|$
|85,843
|$
|101,864
|$
|271,473
|$
|317,203
|Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.12
|Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
|0.36
|0.41
|0.37
|0.37
|Lease operating (per Mcfe)
|0.26
|0.22
|0.28
|0.25
|Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|Total production costs (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.78
|Unhedged operating margin
|72
|%
|60
|%
|74
|%
|58
|%
|Hedged operating margin
|74
|%
|67
|%
|75
|%
|65
|%
|Gas services revenue
|$
|141,265
|$
|50,847
|$
|371,427
|$
|127,889
|Gas services expenses
|141,684
|52,622
|385,167
|132,796
|Gas services margin
|$
|(419
|)
|$
|(1,775
|)
|$
|(13,740
|)
|$
|(4,907
|)
|Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:
|Unproved property acquisitions
|$
|16,941
|$
|8,800
|$
|36,557
|$
|87,938
|Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions
|$
|16,941
|$
|8,800
|$
|36,557
|$
|87,938
|Exploration and Development:
|Development leasehold
|$
|1,095
|$
|5,623
|$
|9,946
|$
|12,153
|Exploratory drilling and completion
|114,215
|57,144
|345,319
|215,992
|Development drilling and completion
|145,854
|114,172
|415,423
|411,315
|Other development costs
|5,946
|7,453
|14,380
|22,175
|Total exploration and development capital expenditures
|$
|267,110
|$
|184,392
|$
|785,068
|$
|661,635
(1) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|118,099
|$
|(25,718
|)
|$
|133,434
|$
|(163,441
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(116,441
|)
|(23,754
|)
|(25,622
|)
|70,738
|Exploration expense
|6,600
|—
|8,750
|—
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|2,493
|(910
|)
|2,493
|(910
|)
|Adjustment to income taxes
|17,153
|1,873
|2,734
|(27,663
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) (1)
|$
|27,904
|$
|(48,509
|)
|$
|121,789
|$
|(121,276
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2)
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|0.41
|$
|(0.42
|)
|Diluted shares outstanding
|293,952
|290,170
|294,004
|285,949
|ADJUSTED EBITDAX:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|118,099
|$
|(25,718
|)
|$
|133,434
|$
|(163,441
|)
|Interest expense
|56,722
|54,516
|166,737
|156,005
|Income taxes
|18,623
|(14,696
|)
|16,834
|(69,094
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|157,395
|208,350
|483,665
|593,281
|Exploration
|6,600
|—
|8,750
|—
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(116,441
|)
|(23,754
|)
|(25,622
|)
|70,738
|Stock-based compensation
|5,624
|3,883
|15,595
|11,380
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|2,493
|(910
|)
|2,493
|(910
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)
|$
|249,115
|$
|201,671
|$
|801,886
|$
|597,959
(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.
(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.
(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|118,099
|$
|(25,718
|)
|$
|133,434
|$
|(163,441
|)
|Reconciling items:
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(116,441
|)
|(23,754
|)
|(25,622
|)
|70,738
|Deferred income taxes
|20,175
|(12,734
|)
|20,485
|(67,165
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|157,395
|208,350
|483,665
|593,281
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|3,006
|3,136
|8,925
|8,519
|Stock-based compensation
|5,624
|3,883
|15,595
|11,380
|Loss (gain) on sale of assets
|2,493
|(910
|)
|2,493
|(910
|)
|Operating cash flow
|$
|190,351
|$
|152,253
|$
|638,975
|$
|452,402
|(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|582
|(658
|)
|1,900
|75,573
|(Increase) decrease in other current assets
|(1,729
|)
|(5,595
|)
|24,152
|(749
|)
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(36,111
|)
|(47,830
|)
|10,376
|(173,942
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|153,093
|$
|98,170
|$
|675,403
|$
|353,284
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT)(2):
|Operating cash flow
|$
|190,351
|$
|152,253
|$
|638,975
|$
|452,402
|Less:
|Exploration and development capital expenditures
|(267,110
|)
|(184,392
|)
|(785,068
|)
|(661,635
|)
|Midstream capital expenditures
|(60,038
|)
|(30,251
|)
|(162,978
|)
|(46,739
|)
|Other capital expenditures
|(875
|)
|(735
|)
|(113
|)
|(1,706
|)
|Contributions from midstream partner
|64,000
|19,000
|156,500
|36,000
|Free cash deficit from operations
|$
|(73,672
|)
|$
|(44,125
|)
|$
|(152,684
|)
|$
|(221,678
|)
|Acquisitions
|(16,941
|)
|(8,800
|)
|(36,557
|)
|(87,938
|)
|Proceeds from divestitures
|15,166
|1,214
|15,166
|1,214
|Free cash deficit after acquisitions
|$
|(75,447
|)
|$
|(51,711
|)
|$
|(174,075
|)
|$
|(308,402
|)
(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.
(2) Free cash deficit from operations and free cash deficit after acquisitions are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|September 30,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|19,215
|$
|6,799
|Accounts receivable
|172,946
|174,846
|Derivative financial instruments
|8,140
|4,865
|Other current assets
|68,552
|97,524
|Total current assets
|268,853
|284,034
|Property and equipment, net
|6,158,898
|5,688,389
|Goodwill
|335,897
|335,897
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|77,179
|73,777
|Derivative financial instruments
|166
|—
|$
|6,840,993
|$
|6,382,097
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|455,282
|$
|421,814
|Accrued costs
|123,912
|146,173
|Operating leases
|48,332
|35,927
|Derivative financial instruments
|22,284
|8,940
|Total current liabilities
|649,810
|612,854
|Long-term debt
|3,126,015
|2,952,090
|Deferred income taxes
|365,601
|345,116
|Derivative financial instruments
|31,232
|66,757
|Long-term operating leases
|28,795
|37,740
|Asset retirement obligation
|21,730
|33,996
|Total liabilities
|4,223,183
|4,048,553
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|146,527
|146,130
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,370,426
|1,366,274
|Accumulated earnings
|843,311
|728,619
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock
|2,360,264
|2,241,023
|Noncontrolling interest
|257,546
|92,521
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,617,810
|2,333,544
|$
|6,840,993
|$
|6,382,097