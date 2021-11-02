The Metals Company Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, to provide an update on third quarter financial results and recent corporate developments. A press release detailing these items will be released prior to the conference call.



Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Virtual webcast Register Here Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 200-6205 International dial-in number: (929) 526-1599 Conference ID: 688797

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.



The conference call will have a virtual webcast and be available for replay under the Company-Investors portion of the Company’s website under Media-Events and Presentations.

A replay of the conference call will also be available after 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 18, 2021, via the information below:

Toll-free replay number: (844) 200-6205

International replay number: (929) 526-1599

Replay ID: 146384

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

