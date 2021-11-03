Las Vegas, USA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs, Novel Devices, Key Pharma Players, Clinical Trials, and Growth Prospects Analysis | DelveInsight
Chronic Venous Insufficiency typically refers to lower extremity edema, skin trophic changes, and discomfort secondary to venous hypertension. Pharmaceutical companies developing therapies to treat CVI are: Verigraft AB, SerenaGroup, Alfasigma. Companies involved in the development of medical devices to treat CVI are Venarum Medical, InnoVein, Venari Medical, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and others.
DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipelne Insight 2021’ report offers detailed coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency pipeline domain.
Some of the major pointers from the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline analysis depicts that 3+ active players are developing 3+ pipeline therapies whereas 4+ active players are developing 4+ medical devices for Chronic Venous Insufficiency.
- Major pharmaceutical companies are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Chronic Venous Insufficiency treatment scenario, such as Verigraft AB, SerenaGroup, Alfasigma, and others.
- Few companies are involved in producing Chronic Venous Insufficiency medical pipeline devices like Venarum Medical, InnoVein, Venari Medical, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and others.
- Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency pipeline drug candidates/therapies such as P-TEV, TR 987, Sulodexide, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials.
- Several innovative Chronic Venous Insufficiency medical pipeline devices like EVVS: EndoVenous Valve System, InnoVein Valve Treatment, BioVena, VenoValve, and others are under development.
- In August 2021, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Breakthrough Device designation status to the VenoValve, the company’s lead product, which is currently set to begin its US pivotal trial.
The Chronic Venous Insufficiency pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Chronic Venous Insufficiency products, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, along with the opportunities and risks in the Chronic Venous Insufficiency pipeline landscape.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Overview
Chronic Venous Insufficiency typically refers to lower extremity edema, skin trophic changes, and discomfort secondary to venous hypertension. CVI pathophysiology is either due to reflux (backward flow) or obstruction of venous blood flow.
The most common symptoms associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency include a tight feeling in calves or itchy, painful legs, swelling in legs or ankles, painful leg cramps or muscle spasms, varicose veins, and leg ulcers.
Treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency mainly aims to control the retrograde flow of blood, venous pooling, and the complications associated with these pathophysiologic processes.
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|P-TEV
|Verigraft AB
|Phase I
|Vein replacement
|NA
|TR 987
|SerenaGroup
|Phase II
|Dectin 1 stimulants; Macrophage stimulants; Toll-like receptor 2 modulators
|Topical
|Sulodexide
|Alfasigma
|Phase III
|Glycosaminoglycan stimulants
|Oral
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline Medical Devices
|Medical Devices
|Company
|EVVS: EndoVenous Valve System
|Venarum Medical
|InnoVein Valve Treatment
|InnoVein
|BioVena
|Venari Medical
|VenoValve
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories
Chronic Venous Insufficiency Therapeutics Assessment
The Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
- Oral
- Inhalation
- Topical
By Molecule Type
- Gene therapy
- Stem cell therapy
- Small molecules
By Mechanism of Action
- Glycosaminoglycan stimulants
- Dectin 1 stimulants
- Toll-like receptor 2 modulators
Scope of the Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Major Players: Verigraft AB, SerenaGroup, Alfasigma, Venarum Medical, InnoVein, Venari Medical, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.
- Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Pipeline Therapies: P-TEV, TR 987, Sulodexide
- Key Chronic Venous Insufficiency Medical Pipeline Devices: EndoVenous Valve System, InnoVein Valve Treatment, BioVena, VenoValve
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Chronic Venous Insufficiency: Overview
|4
|Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|6
|Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|6.1
|Sulodexide: Alfasigma
|7
|Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|7.1
|TR 987: SerenaGroup
|8
|Early Stage Products (Phase I)
|8.1
|P-TEV: Verigraft AB
|9
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
|10
|Pipeline Medical devices: Company Profiles
|11
|Therapeutic Assessment
|12
|Medical Device Assessment
|13
|Inactive Products
|14
|Chronic Venous Insufficiency- Market Drivers and Barriers
|15
|Chronic Venous Insufficiency- Unmet Needs
|16
|Appendix
|17
|About DelveInsight
