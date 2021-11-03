English Swedish

Press Release

November 3, 2021

Immunicum Announces Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Immunicum AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed in accordance with the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee, adopted by the Annual General Meeting of May 4, 2021. The members of Immunicum’s Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the four largest shareholders, as of August 31, 2021, who wish to exercise their right to appoint a representative. If the four shareholders have not informed of their intention to participate in the Nomination Committee no later than six months prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall be comprised of fewer members.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Immunicum, Christine Lind, has contacted the largest shareholders in order to appoint a Nomination Committee. The following members have been appointed by the four largest shareholders who have accepted the invitation to participate in the Nomination Committee:

Erik Esveld, appointed by Van Herk Groep

Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, AP4

Gunnar Hörnsten, appointed by Loggen Invest AB (owner: Martin Lindström)

Mats Andersson, appointed by Holger Blomstrand byggnads AB (owner: Lennart Hansson)

In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 56.4 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the company as of August 31, 2021.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 10, 2022 in Stockholm.

Information regarding the work of the Nomination Committee is available on Immunicum's website www.immunicum.com .

Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via e-mail to info@immunicum.com or by letter to Immunicum AB (publ) Att: Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Christine Lind

Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: info@immunicum.com





About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

Attachment