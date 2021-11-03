Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Management transactions

| Source: Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio Entertainment Corp.

Espoo, FINLAND

Rovio Entertainment Corporation   Stock Exchange Release   November 3, 2021 at 12.00 p.m. EET


Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
 
Name:Alexandre Pelletier-Normand 
Position:Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20211102135237_2
   
Issuer
Name:Rovio Entertainment Corporation
LEI:743700H95H3OPXDV6568
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:November 1, 2021
Venue:Nasdaq Helsinki LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000266804
 
Volume:(1): Volume: 1,075 Unit price: 6.98120 EUR
 
Futher details:Quarterly acquisition under the employee share savings plan

 
Aggregated transactions:
Volume:(1): Volume: 1,075
 

Volume weighted average price:		 

6.98120 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has seven games studios – two in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), Copenhagen (Denmark), Montreal and Toronto (Canada), as well as a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Rovio also has locations in China and the United States. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)