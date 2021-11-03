Parsons Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights



Revenue of $956 million, representing sequential total and organic growth of 9% and 7%, respectively

Net income of $19 million and margin of 2.0%

Adjusted EBITDA of $84 million and margin of 8.8%

Cash flow from operations of $77 million for the third quarter

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x in Q3 2021 and 1.3x for the trailing twelve months

Record total backlog of $8.6 billion, a 10% year-over-year increase

Strategic Highlights

Five contract wins over $100 million each

Completed two strategic acquisitions, BlackHorse Solutions, Inc. and Echo Ridge, LLC

Authorized and began executing on $100 million share repurchase program

Reiterated fiscal year 2021 guidance

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

CEO Commentary

“Overall, we had a good third quarter as we delivered on the strategic and financial objectives we established at the conclusion of the second quarter. We reported strong sequential total and organic revenue growth of 9% and 7%, respectively, won a number of significant contract awards, increased hiring activity, delivered strong program execution and reported solid margins in our core businesses. We also closed two key acquisitions and announced a $100 million dollar share repurchase program, which will enable us to continue to drive shareholder value while maintaining ample balance sheet flexibility,” said Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons.

“As I look forward, I remain excited about our prospects. We are well positioned across two large, attractive, and growing markets, as evidenced by our performance in the quarter. We have solidified our core business with recent recompete wins, hired key talent to drive future growth, and reported record backlog. We remain confident in our ability to achieve our 2021 guidance and believe the momentum we are seeing across both segments will continue to build as we move through Q4 and into 2022.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Sequential Comparisons (Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021)

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $77 million, or 9%, to $956 million. Total revenue excluding $18 million from acquisitions increased 7% sequentially. Operating income increased 97% to $40 million primarily due to an increase in business volume on existing contracts and recent contract awards, and a reduction in write-downs. Net income increased to $19 million and net income margin increased to 2.0%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.18 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.06 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the third quarter of 2021 was $84 million, a 28% increase over the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 7.5% in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EPS was $0.44 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.32 in the second quarter of 2021. The sequential adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS increases were driven primarily by the items noted above.

Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020)

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $48 million, or 5%, to $956 million. Total revenue excluding $52 million from acquisitions decreased 10%. Operating income decreased 40% to $40 million primarily due to $12.2 million of write-downs taken on two legacy Critical Infrastructure programs and increased insurance costs. Net income decreased to $19 million and net income margin decreased to 2.0%. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.18 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.40 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the third quarter of 2021 was $84 million, a 16% decrease over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.8% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 10.0% in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.44 in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $0.57 in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS decreases were driven by the items noted above.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Sequential Comparisons (Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021)

Three Months Ended Growth September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 499,291 $ 442,675 $ 56,616 13 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,559 $ 32,579 $ 13,980 43 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.3 % 7.4 % 1.9 % 27 %

Third quarter 2021 revenue increased $57 million, or 13%, from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in business volume on existing contracts and recent contract awards, and $18 million of acquisition revenue. Federal Solutions revenue excluding $18 million from acquisitions increased 9%.

Third quarter 2021 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $14 million, or 43%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.3% from 7.4% in the second quarter of 2021. These increases were primarily driven by a $6.9 million reserve taken on a Federal Solutions program in Q2 2021, and increased business volume on existing contracts and recent contract awards, and acquisitions.

Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020)

Three Months Ended Growth Nine Months Ended Growth September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Dollars/

Percent Percent September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 499,291 $ 498,156 $ 1,135 0 % $ 1,394,035 $ 1,457,937 $ (63,902 ) -4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,559 $ 45,936 $ 623 1 % $ 111,195 $ 125,401 $ (14,206 ) -11 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.3 % 9.2 % 0.1 % 1 % 8.0 % 8.6 % -0.6 % -7 %

Third quarter 2021 revenue increased $1 million, or 0%, compared to the prior year period primarily due to $52 million of acquisition revenue. Total revenue excluding acquisition revenue decreased 10% from the prior year period primarily due to program completions and wind-downs and lower pass-through revenue.

Third quarter 2021 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $1 million, or 1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.3% from 9.2% in the prior year period. The increase was primarily related to acquisitions, offset by a decrease in business volume.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Critical Infrastructure Sequential Comparisons (Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021)

Three Months Ended Growth September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 456,759 $ 436,681 $ 20,078 5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,833 $ 33,148 $ 4,685 14 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.3 % 7.6 % 0.7 % 9 %

Third quarter 2021 revenue increased $20 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a reduction in write-downs, and increased revenue from recent contract awards.

Third quarter 2021 Critical Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $5 million, or 14%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.3% from 7.6% in the second quarter of 2021. These increases were primarily driven by a reduction in write-downs and an increase in business volume.

Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020)

Three Months Ended Growth Nine Months Ended Growth September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Dollars/

Percent Percent September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 456,759 $ 506,080 $ (49,321 ) -10 % $ 1,316,068 $ 1,496,751 $ (180,683 ) -12 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,833 $ 54,865 $ (17,032 ) -31 % $ 107,623 $ 127,057 $ (19,434 ) -15 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.3 % 10.8 % -2.5 % -24 % 8.2 % 8.5 % -0.3 % -4 %

Third quarter 2021 Critical Infrastructure revenue decreased $49 million, or 10%, compared to the prior year period primarily due to program completions, lower pass-through revenue, and a $6.3 million impact from a write-down taken on a legacy Critical Infrastructure program.

Third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $17 million, or 31%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 8.3% from 10.8% in the prior year period. These decreases were driven by an $12.2 million impact from write-downs taken on two legacy Critical Infrastructure programs and an increase in insurance costs.

Third Quarter 2021 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio (third quarter): 1.1x on net bookings of $1.0 billion. Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.3x on net bookings of $4.8 billion.

Total backlog: $8.6 billion, a 10.4% increase from the third quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities: Third quarter 2021: $77 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $116 million, compared to $113 million in the prior year period.

Net Debt: Cash and cash equivalents were $276 million and total debt was $591 million. The company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was 1.0x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Significant Contract Wins in the Third Quarter of 2021

Parsons continues to win large strategic contracts in markets of national security and ESG importance. During the third quarter of 2021, the company won five single-award contracts worth more than $100 million each, a company record. In addition, Parsons continues to win meaningful multiple-award IDIQ contract with significant ceiling values.

Awarded a new single-award contract with a $953 million ceiling value. Parsons’ will lead a talented industry team that will design, mature, procure, integrate, operate, and maintain Air Base Air Defense (ABAD) systems across the European and African continent areas of responsibility for the U.S. Air Forces.

Awarded a $556 million recompete contract with a classified customer, securing a critical recompete.

Awarded a new $145 million contract by the Department of the Army, US Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District, to develop a facility to treat hazardous energetic waste streams from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Awarded a $139 million option year contract by the Space and Missile Systems Center for satellite operations, prototyping and integration for support and delivery, network, infrastructure, hardware, and architecture solutions.

Awarded a new $126 million contract with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Housing to provide program management services for the development of affordable housing in that country.

Awarded a prime position on the General Services Administration‘s multiple-award ASTRO indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The contract has a potential value in the multi-billions with no defined ceiling value and a 10-year ordering period. This new contract focuses on providing innovative, future technology, products, solutions, and capabilities to the Department of Defense across the all-domain battlespace.

Awarded a prime position on the U.S. Air Force’s multiple-award IDIQ Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC). The new contract has a 10-year ordering period with a ceiling value of $46 billion and will provide digital and model-based systems engineering, agile processes, open systems architectures, weapons integration and data analytics for Eglin AFB, Florida, and its mission partners.



Additional Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues to build on its long-standing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and Delivering a Better World. During the quarter, Parsons’ employees continued to support families of U.S. fallen military men and women, as well as minority groups and small businesses. The company also continues to have projects recognized for their superior performance and positive impacts on society. In addition, the company made several new strategic hires in the quarter, closed two acquisitions and its Board authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.

For the 14th consecutive year, Parsons hosted an event to raise money to support the families of U.S. fallen military men and women. The company’s employees also created web sites for the 48in48 social justice event for nonprofits founded and run by black, indigenous, and people of color.

Parsons officially opened the National Intelligence Small Business Center in Annapolis Junction, Maryland to continue to strengthen the company’s support for small businesses, foster our mentor/protégé programs and more.

Announced that the company’s Salt Waste Processing Facility program was recognized as a finalist for 2021 project of the year by the Project Management Institute. The PMI Project of the Year Award recognizes large and complex projects that best deliver superior performance of project management practices, superior organizational results, and positive impacts on society for projects greater than $75 million.

Added several strategic hires to the company’s executive leadership team including a talented Chief Human Resources Officer with over three decades of experience as a successful HR leader, a recognized growth executive to run the company’s Critical Infrastructure Connected Communities business unit, and a proven performer in driving organic growth to run Parsons’ Federal Solutions Engineered Systems business unit.

Closed the BlackHorse Solutions, Inc. and Echo Ridge, LLC acquisitions. BlackHorse expands Parsons’ customer base and capabilities in next-generation military, intelligence, and space operations, specifically in cyber, electronic warfare, and information dominance. Echo Ridge adds position, navigation, and timing devices; modeling, simulation, test, and measurement tools; and deployable software defined radio products and signal processing services to Parsons’ space portfolio.

Announced the company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the company’s common stock. During the 2021 third quarter, the company repurchased approximately 245,000 shares for an aggregate purchase price of $8.7 million.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

The company is reiterating the fiscal year 2021 guidance it issued on August 4, 2021, based on its financial results for the first nine months of 2021 and its current outlook for the remainder of year. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2021 guidance.

Fiscal Year

2021 Guidance Revenue $3.6 billion - $3.7 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $295 million - $315 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $195 million - $215 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2021.

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Revenue $ 956,050 $ 1,004,236 $ 2,710,103 $ 2,954,688 Direct cost of contracts 734,652 788,769 2,084,062 2,307,725 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 9,570 16,741 26,528 26,624 Selling, general and administrative expenses 191,231 165,937 566,991 537,351 Operating income 39,737 66,271 85,578 136,236 Interest income 65 88 315 512 Interest expense (4,052 ) (5,475 ) (13,503 ) (13,656 ) Other income (expense), net 184 1,653 (1,202 ) 1,916 Total other income (expense) (3,803 ) (3,734 ) (14,390 ) (11,228 ) Income before income tax expense 35,934 62,537 71,188 125,008 Income tax expense (9,165 ) (16,017 ) (18,378 ) (32,992 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 26,769 46,520 52,810 92,016 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (7,411 ) (5,862 ) (17,711 ) (15,086 ) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 19,358 $ 40,658 $ 35,099 $ 76,930 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ 0.33 $ 0.76





Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 102,478 100,737 102,464 100,700 Stock-based awards 752 378 638 321 Convertible senior notes 8,917 4,458 8,917 - Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 112,147 105,574 112,018 101,022





Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes

(in thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 19,358 40,658 35,099 76,930 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 534 1,164 1,593 - Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 19,892 41,822 36,692 76,930





PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $51,516 and $75,220 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 275,506 $ 483,609 Restricted cash and investments 1,197 3,606 Accounts receivable, net (including $152,471 and $190,643 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 627,445 698,578 Contract assets (including $27,354 and $23,498 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 569,294 576,568 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $21,764 and $3,045 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 113,129 80,769 Total current assets 1,586,571 1,843,130 Property and equipment, net (including $1,499 and $2,629 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 105,895 121,027 Right of use assets, operating leases 188,519 210,398 Goodwill 1,411,465 1,261,978 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 102,677 68,975 Intangible assets, net 235,927 245,958 Deferred tax assets 147,260 130,200 Other noncurrent assets 45,619 56,038 Total assets $ 3,823,933 $ 3,937,704 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $93,697 and $97,810 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 188,761 $ 225,679 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $81,336 and $68,801 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 626,171 650,753 Contract liabilities (including $18,720 and $33,922 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 186,789 201,864 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases 54,466 54,133 Income taxes payable 4,472 4,980 Short-term debt - 50,000 Total current liabilities 1,060,659 1,187,409 Long-term employee incentives 19,486 21,828 Long-term debt 591,399 539,998 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases 157,590 182,467 Deferred tax liabilities 23,554 12,285 Other long-term liabilities 117,369 132,300 Total liabilities 1,970,057 2,076,287 Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,506,406 and 146,609,288 shares issued; 32,538,566 and 25,719,350 public shares outstanding; 69,719,214 and 76,641,312 ESOP shares outstanding 146,507 146,609 Treasury stock, 44,248,626 shares at cost (899,328 ) (899,328 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,669,692 2,700,925 Accumulated deficit (82,661 ) (120,569 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,132 ) (13,865 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity 1,824,078 1,813,772 Noncontrolling interests 29,798 47,645 Total shareholders' equity 1,853,876 1,861,417 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,823,933 $ 3,937,704





PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 52,810 $ 92,016 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 106,540 95,442 Amortization of debt issue costs 2,173 760 Amortization of convertible notes discount - 1,277 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 357 (22 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 8 54 Deferred taxes (4,369 ) (763 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses 3,107 431 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (26,528 ) (26,624 ) Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 20,547 31,189 Stock-based compensation 15,544 11,044 Contributions of treasury stock 41,312 42,006 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated joint ventures: Accounts receivable 70,355 (106,487 ) Contract assets 13,262 (34,931 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (19,596 ) 7,649 Accounts payable (39,341 ) (8,074 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (86,402 ) 48,901 Contract liabilities (16,294 ) (18,094 ) Income taxes (498 ) (6,761 ) Other long-term liabilities (17,273 ) (15,574 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 115,714 113,439 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (12,803 ) (29,178 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,049 1,053 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (197,672 ) - Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (36,102 ) (7,969 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 729 17 Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 14,335 - Net cash used in investing activities (230,464 ) (36,077 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement - 212,900 Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement (50,000 ) (212,900 ) Payments for debt costs and credit agreement (1,937 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes - 400,000 Payments for purchase of bond hedges - (54,968 ) Proceeds from issuance of warrants - 13,808 Transaction costs paid in connection with convertible notes issuance - (10,307 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests 1,688 491 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (37,246 ) (4,469 ) Repurchases of Common Stock (8,701 ) - Taxes paid on vested stock (2,242 ) (1,149 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,773 1,684 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (95,665 ) 345,090 Effect of exchange rate changes (97 ) (69 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (210,512 ) 422,383 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 487,215 195,374 End of period $ 276,703 $ 617,757





Contract Awards

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Federal Solutions $ 560,733 $ 737,643 $ 2,203,767 $ 1,786,473 Critical Infrastructure 482,836 432,916 1,532,359 1,355,272 Total Awards $ 1,043,569 $ 1,170,559 $ 3,736,126 $ 3,141,745





Backlog

(in thousands)

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,471,631 $ 1,175,924 Unfunded 4,149,903 3,901,231 Total Federal Solutions 5,621,534 5,077,155 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 2,893,008 2,619,454 Unfunded 69,997 80,001 Total Critical Infrastructure 2,963,005 2,699,455 Total Backlog $ 8,584,539 $ 7,776,610





Book-To-Bill Ratio1:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Federal Solutions 1.1 1.5 1.6 1.2 Critical Infrastructure 1.1 0.9 1.2 0.9 Overall 1.1 1.2 1.4 1.1

_______________

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.





Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.





PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 19,358 $ 40,658 $ 35,099 $ 76,930 Interest expense, net 3,987 5,387 13,188 13,144 Income tax provision (benefit) 9,165 16,017 18,378 32,992 Depreciation and amortization (a) 37,232 30,952 106,540 95,442 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,411 5,862 17,711 15,086 Equity-based compensation (b) 3,224 (991 ) 15,125 4,142 Transaction-related costs (c) 2,537 2,411 9,269 11,937 Restructuring (d) 357 365 507 1,475 Other (e) 1,121 140 3,001 1,310 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,392 $ 100,801 $ 218,818 $ 252,458

(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 is $32.4 million and $92.6 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.8 million and $14.0 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is $25.7 million and $80.1 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $5.3 million and $15.4 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.

(b) Includes compensation related to cash-settled awards.

(c) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions, initial public offering, and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(d) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.

(e) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.





PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands)

Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 46,481 $ 45,874 $ 110,963 $ 125,191 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 78 62 232 210 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 46,559 $ 45,936 $ 111,195 $ 125,401 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 30,371 48,856 89,845 111,732 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,462 6,009 17,778 15,325 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 37,833 $ 54,865 $ 107,623 $ 127,057 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 84,392 $ 100,801 $ 218,818 $ 252,458





PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 19,358 $ 40,658 $ 35,099 $ 76,930 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 27,039 20,881 76,048 65,707 Equity-based compensation (a) 3,224 (991 ) 15,125 4,142 Transaction-related costs (b) 2,537 2,411 9,269 11,937 Restructuring (c) 357 365 507 1,475 Other (d) 1,121 877 3,001 2,047 Tax effect on adjustments (8,595 ) (6,660 ) (25,967 ) (22,251 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 45,041 57,541 113,082 139,987 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 102,478 100,737 102,464 100,700 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (e) 103,230 101,115 103,101 101,022 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.44 $ 0.57 $ 1.10 $ 1.39 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.44 $ 0.57 $ 1.10 $ 1.39

(a) Includes compensation related to cash-settled awards.

(b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives

(d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

(e) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge.





PARSONS CORPORATION

Historical Quarterly Revenue by New Business Units

(in thousands)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Revenue Defense & Intelligence $ 343,151 $ 308,389 $ 311,102 $ 297,549 $ 333,289 $ 315,727 $ 304,739 Engineered Systems 156,140 134,286 140,967 156,424 164,867 166,483 172,832 Federal Solutions revenues 499,291 442,675 452,069 453,973 498,156 482,210 477,571 Connected Communities 91,902 81,321 89,883 114,871 116,366 98,359 101,901 Mobility Solutions 364,857 355,360 332,745 395,414 389,714 398,890 391,521 Critical Infrastructure revenues 456,759 436,681 422,628 510,285 506,080 497,249 493,422 Total Revenue $ 956,050 $ 879,356 $ 874,697 $ 964,258 $ 1,004,236 $ 979,459 $ 970,993











