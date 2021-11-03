Plus Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on ReSPECT™-GBM Trial

Company Management and Principal Investigators to Discuss Trial Data



Webinar Scheduled for Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader roundtable discussion on the ReSPECT-GBM trial on Thursday, November 18, 2021, 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature a comprehensive discussion about the ongoing ReSPECT-GBM trial including key safety, tolerability, dosing, feasibility and efficacy data. Speakers will include:

Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas, Health Services Center at San Antonio and principal investigator of the ReSPECT-GBM trial, will provide an update on the trial and provide insight on the trial data.

Toral Patel, M.D., Associate Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, UT Southwestern Medical Center, will provide her prospective on the use of convection enhanced delivery in neurosurgery.

Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics, will discuss the technology behind 186RNL as well as an overview of the opportunities for radiotherapeutic development.



The webinar is intended to provide a comprehensive discussion of the trial data and an opportunity for questions from analysts, physicians and advocacy groups.

The ReSPECT-GBM Phase 1 clinical trial is evaluating the Company’s lead investigational asset, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). Dr. Brenner will also present ReSPECT-GBM data during a poster session on November 19, 2021, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, at the 2021 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting and Education Day being held in Boston, Massachusetts.

Webcast Details

A live webinar with accompanying slides will be available in the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Plus Therapeutics website. Individuals can participate in an interactive Q&A session by submitting pertinent questions via the webcast platform.

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A live audio conference will be available by dialing (833) 340-0285 (toll-free) or (236) 712-2475 and entering Conference ID 3170796.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex and innovative treatments for patients battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Our proprietary nanotechnology platform is currently centered around the enhanced delivery of a variety of drugs using novel liposomal encapsulation technology. Liposomal encapsulation has been extensively explored and undergone significant technical and commercial advances since it was first developed. Our platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

