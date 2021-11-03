Shake Shack Partners with FreedomPay for Next Level Payment Experience for Guests

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK), the modern day “roadside” burger stand, today announced a strategic partnership with FreedomPay, implementing Next Level Commerce™ solutions across over 200 locations in the United States. FreedomPay, the partner of choice for leading brands across hospitality, will bring added choice of payment type for guests through its Touchless Commerce capabilities. Shake Shack has already began the process of rolling out FreedomPay’s Touchless Commerce solution as part of their commitment to always delivering an exceptional guest experience.



“With the ever changing landscape of hospitality because of the pandemic and the rise in online ordering and online experiences, we’re always innovating in the deployment of new technology solutions to meet our guests needs,” said Dave Harris, CIO of Shake Shack. “FreedomPay gives us the ability to standardize how we are managing payments across all of our channels in an integrated way. It also provides guests with secure and convenient options for how they pay, both in-Shack and on our digital channels.”

With the recent updates to the Shack App on iOS and the Shake Shack website, the FreedomPay rollout at Shake Shack now gives guests an enhanced digital wallet. Guest now have options to use Apple Pay in app and GooglePay for web purchases, just like they can at the register in-Shack. The next generation of technology being rolled out across the Shake Shack ecosystem will support an increasingly consistent, secure and robust guest experience across all other popular digital channels.

“FreedomPay’s Commerce Platform has been transformational in bringing an improved guest experience to businesses and we are excited to partner with Shake Shack to do just that,” said Christopher Kronenthal, President at FreedomPay. “Together FreedomPay and Shake Shack will create an innovative and seamless checkout experience for guests across the US.”

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 300 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 100 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Dubai, Philippines, Singapore, Mexico, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App , a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com

