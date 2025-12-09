FreedomPay Launches Gateway to Giving™ to Incorporate Charitable Donations at Checkout

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™, today announced the launch of Gateway to Giving™, a new digital donations program designed to empower consumers to easily give back and provide consistent funding streams for charities. Tapping into the growing trend of micro-donations at the point-of-sale, which raised nearly $750 million in the US in 2022, the platform seamlessly integrates charitable giving into the checkout experience for merchants, consumers, and non-profit organizations, offering a simple, yet impactful way, to support local communities during the holiday season.

Gateway to Giving allows consumers to add a micro-donation to their purchase with a single tap, click, or insert at the point-of-sale. This creates a powerful new fundraising stream for charities, providing an accessible way for consumers to give back and contribute directly to the local economy by supporting vital community services. This also offers the charity sector a significant opportunity to enhance their donation percentages through everyday transactions, while enabling businesses to build deeper customer loyalty by aligning their brand with causes that matter. The experience is further enhanced by FreedomPay’s DecisionPoint Network (DPN), a digital advertising platform that can prompt and encourage donations directly at the point of sale.

"Gateway to Giving is about creating a powerful connection between commerce and community. We've built a secure, frictionless platform that makes it incredibly simple for merchants to support vital causes and for customers to participate,” said Tom Durovsik, Founder & CEO of FreedomPay. “We are excited to provide the technology that will drive impactful change and elevate the spirit of giving, especially as we enter the holiday season and beyond."

The program builds on FreedomPay’s legacy of charitable initiatives, including its successful "Donations-on-Device" program with founding partner Cancer Support Community (CSC). Gateway to Giving represents the next evolution of this mission, making philanthropy a natural extension of every transaction.

Key Platform Benefits Include:

Seamless Integration for Merchants: As a simple extension of the FreedomPay commerce gateway, merchants can activate Gateway to Giving with no additional systems or operational complexity, maintaining speed of service across all channels.

As a simple extension of the FreedomPay commerce gateway, merchants can activate Gateway to Giving with no additional systems or operational complexity, maintaining speed of service across all channels. Enhanced Customer Loyalty: By empowering customers to support causes they care about, businesses can forge stronger emotional connections, driving repeat business and brand affinity.

By empowering customers to support causes they care about, businesses can forge stronger emotional connections, driving repeat business and brand affinity. Scalable and Transparent Fundraising: The program unlocks millions in potential new funding for charities through everyday commerce. 100% of donations are tracked, ensuring transparency and impact.

The program unlocks millions in potential new funding for charities through everyday commerce. 100% of donations are tracked, ensuring transparency and impact. Secure and Compliant: Built on FreedomPay’s PCI-validated and agnostic platform, all donations are captured with the highest standards of security and compliance, giving merchants, consumers, and charities complete peace of mind.

For more information on FreedomPay’s Gateway to Giving™, please visit www.corporate.freedompay.com/gatewaytogiving.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce™—transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction—whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets—not chase them. www.freedompay.com