Chase Payment Solutions℠ Joins FreedomPay’s Merchant Centered Acquiring™ (MCA) Program

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreedomPay, the global leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, welcomes Chase Payment Solutions℠ as an acquirer of choice to their Merchant Centered Acquiring™ (MCA) program. MCA by FreedomPay, a referral advisory service, connecting merchants with pre-qualified payment processors. Chase Payment Solutions, a part of J.P. Morgan Payments, provides in-store, online and on-the-go payment solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

As the largest merchant acquirer by dollar volume in the United States, its addition to the Merchant Centered Acquiring™ program is a significant development for merchants looking to connect with the best acquirer for their needs. J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade & working capital, card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay customers or employees, in different currencies, around the world. It processes more than $10 trillion payments daily, operating in over 160 countries and over 120 currencies.

“The MCA program sets out to democratize payment processing by providing merchants with a flexible and equitable payment solution,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “Welcoming Chase Payment Solutions as an acquirer of choice for FreedomPay’s MCA program is a major step forward in continuing to enable flexible and fair processing for merchants.”

FreedomPay, as an agnostic payment gateway solution, can connect merchants with the payment processors that best suit their business needs. Beginning with education and evaluation of a merchant’s current payment solution, the MCA service provides merchants with a range of prequalified and certified providers that best suit their business needs.

Since its launch, the program has evaluated the merchant accounts of hundreds of merchants, breaking down the complexity frequently associated with payment processing.

“We are focused on meeting our merchant clients where they are, offering them choice for the solutions that best serve their needs to help them shape more seamless customer experiences,” said Jessica Young, Head of U.S. SMB Payments at Chase Payment Solutions. “As digital transformation continues to evolve the payments landscape, we are committed to helping small and midsized businesses manage their payment processing to enable them to grow their business.”

ABOUT FREEDOMPAY

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce™—transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction—whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets—not chase them. www.freedompay.com