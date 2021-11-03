Customer Contact Services Completes Brand Refresh

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Contact Services welcomes the evolution of a better way to access custom Call Center, Call Answering and IT Managed Solutions. The reimagined branding and redesigned website yourccsteam.com, along with the recent acquisitions of like-minded companies, lay the foundation for a multi-year strategy aimed at expanding and enhancing its clients' business. "Call center outsourcing has consistently performed well for us," said Andrea Godsave, Chief Financial Oﬃcer, "and with forecasts projecting at least 8. 5% compound annual growth through 2024 and beyond, we expect that to continue."

CCS has witnessed a growth spurt over the last few years, acquiring several industry partners such as https://www.answernational.com that extend or improve its capabilities. Visitors to the company's updated website will discover an improved user experience. The website has been redesigned to provide partners with the tools they want to ﬁnd the services they need.

Improvements include a cleaner page layout and improved search & scan functions.

What hasn't changed? The company's in-depth industry knowledge, its longstanding commitment to technology, and an unsurpassed dedication to service. "We'll continue to deliver solutions, not just oﬀer services," enthuses Aundrea Mitchell, President.

What do the next 50 years hold for CCS? "We couldn't be prouder of the reputation we've built over the last 50 years," continues Mitchell, "but we're not resting on our success. It's going to be an exciting time and we intend to lead from the front." CCS creates and executes value-driven, custom Call Center, Call Answering and IT Managed Solutions for its business partners that: Reduce costs & stafﬁng, Improve service & coverage, Maintain reliability & consistency, Reinforce customer relationships.

