UFP Technologies Announces Q3 2021 Results

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today reported net income of $3.8 million or $0.50 per diluted common share outstanding for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $3.0 million or $0.40 per diluted common share outstanding for the same quarter in 2020. Sales for the third quarter were $50.7 million compared to 2020 third quarter sales of $43.3 million. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $12.7 million or $1.67 per diluted common share outstanding compared to $9.2 million or $1.22 per diluted common share outstanding for the same period in 2020. Sales for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 were $150.0 million compared to sales of $134.2 million for the same period in 2020.

"I am pleased with our third quarter results," said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO. "Sales increased 17%, operating income rose 36%, and we saw double-digit growth in all markets except automotive, which remains down due to the microchip shortage. We also made substantial progress on our long-term strategic initiatives to expand our footprint and capabilities, and increase our value to customers. We continued to advance our expansion into Mexico, with facility build-out and equipment qualifications. We recently completed our acquisition of Contech Medical, the first step in a larger acquisition strategy to help us better serve our key medical customers and their growth plans. We are also pursuing additional acquisition candidates to provide low-cost manufacturing in locations where we currently ship millions of dollars of product."

"The team has done a good job navigating significant labor and supply chain issues, which have led to abnormally high overtime and $4 million in unfulfilled orders," Bailly added. "We continue to experience limited supplies of raw materials, along with increased prices. However, after completing supplier negotiations and reviewing alternate sourcing options, we believe we can mitigate the impact of these issues with planned pass-through price increases to our customers. Still, in the near term gross margins will remain below our target levels."

"With our solid pipeline of new opportunities, strong balance sheet, and proven customer-focused strategy, we remain very excited and bullish about our future," Bailly said.

Financial Highlights for Q3 and YTD 2021

Sales for the third quarter increased 17.1% to $50.7 million, from $43.3 million in the same period of 2020. Year-to-date sales through September increased 11.7% to $150.0 million, from $134.2 million in the same period of 2020.

Third quarter sales to the medical market increased 20.5%. Sales to the aerospace & defense and automotive markets increased 14.3% and decreased 13.9%, respectively. All other sales (consumer, electronics, and industrial) increased 23.9%.

Year-to-date sales to the medical market increased 3.2%. Sales to the aerospace & defense and automotive markets increased 36.9% and 14.6%, respectively. All other sales (consumer, electronics, and industrial) increased 35.4%.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales (“gross margin”) decreased to 23.7% for the third quarter, from 24.3% in the same quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 increased to 25.4% from 24.8% in the same period of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the third quarter was consistent at $6.8 million in 2021 compared to $6.8 million in the same quarter of 2020. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, SG&A increased slightly to $21.3 million from $21.2 million in the same period of 2020.

For the third quarter, operating income increased to $5.1 million, from $3.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, operating income increased to $16.6 million, from $11.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Net income increased to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, from $3.0 million in the same period of 2020. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 net income increased to $12.7 million, from $9.2 million in the same period of 2020.

About UFP Technologies, Inc.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, we convert raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. We are diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding anticipated trends in the different markets in which we compete and expectations regarding customer demand; expectations regarding our liquidity and business opportunities; statements about our growth potential and strategies for growth; and any statements implying that we may be able to sustain or increase sales, earnings and earnings per share or sales, earnings and earnings per share growth rates. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our business and prospects, and otherwise cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements, or otherwise, including without limitation: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the markets in which we participate, including its impact on our customers, suppliers and employees, as well as the U.S. and worldwide economies; the timing, scope and effect of further governmental, regulatory, fiscal, monetary and public health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks relating to decreased, including substantially decreased, demand for our products; risks relating to the potential closure of any of our facilities or the unavailability of key personnel or other employees; risks that our inventory or cash reserves may be insufficient; risks relating to the identification of suitable acquisition candidates and the successful, efficient execution of acquisition transactions and integration of any acquisition candidates; risks and uncertainties associated with increasing sales, earnings and earnings per share, as well as other risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the documents we file with the SEC. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially. Readers are referred to the documents we file with the SEC, specifically the last report on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of our expectations as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 50,723 $ 43,299 $ 149,977 $ 134,220 Cost of sales 38,707 32,771 111,938 100,919 Gross profit 12,016 10,528 38,039 33,301 SG&A 6,806 6,791 21,343 21,208 Acquisition costs 154 - 154 - (Gain) Loss on sale of fixed assets (21 ) 12 (42 ) 298 Operating income 5,077 - 3,725 16,584 11,795 Interest expense, net 16 17 11 66 Other expense (income) 4 - (2 ) 362 Income before income taxes 5,057 3,708 16,575 11,367 Income taxes 1,268 720 3,908 2,170 Net income $ 3,789 $ 2,988 $ 12,667 $ 9,197 Net income per share $ 0.50 $ 0.40 $ 1.68 $ 1.23 Net income per diluted share $ 0.50 $ 0.40 $ 1.67 $ 1.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding 7,531 7,495 7,522 7,480 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,596 7,555 7,585 7,547

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)