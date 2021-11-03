Realtors® to “Rise and Shine” During Annual Conference & Expo in San Diego

Washington, D.C., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One week from today, Realtors® from across the country and around the world will gather in San Diego to experience the premier global event for real estate professionals.

“Rise and Shine” serves as the theme for the first-ever hybrid – in-person and virtual – REALTORS® Conference & Expo, the annual conference for the world’s largest trade association. Participants from all 50 states, several U.S. territories and 45 countries will interact with 250 exhibitors at the industry’s largest trade show and choose from 80 educational sessions on a wide array of topics, including emerging real estate technology, housing supply and affordability issues, and cybersecurity, among many others.

“NAR’s last in-person annual conference was nearly two years ago. In that time, Realtors® have risen to meet daunting business challenges and have helped lead our industry and our economy through the difficult times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler, a Realtor® from Franklin Lakes, N.J., and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “NAR members and real estate professionals from around the world will come together to share best practices, network, give back to the local community, and shine a light on what’s new and next in our constantly changing industry.”

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun will examine recent domestic and international economic trends and offer his 2022 forecast for the residential and commercial real estate markets.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback and Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees will join Oppler for the conference’s general session on November 13.

Simone Biles, four-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history, will deliver the keynote address during the conference’s general session on November 14.

Oppler will discuss the nation’s political climate with CNBC contributor and radio host Ron Insana during Saturday’s Federal Legislative and Political Forum.

Finally, NAR will install its 2022 officers on Monday, November 15, during the association’s Board of Directors meeting.

