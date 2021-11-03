Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing Dream Up an Ideal Partnership for Tourists to Alaska!

Ketchikan, Alaska, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you want to get away from it all? Have you been dreaming about vacation and adventure? Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing have the dream vacation for you. Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing are partnering to bring adventure back to your life. Alaska is the largest state in the United States, with wide-open spaces. Everything’s bigger in Alaska, including the fishing and the adventure. So, let’s dream big and dream Alaska.

For the second year in a row, Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing want to make sure you can turn those big dreams into big adventures. Cape Fox Lodge is a luxurious retreat providing food and lodging for traveling friends and guests for over 30 years. By partnering with Baranof Fishing, we can give you lavish accommodations and fishing tour packages at reasonable prices.

And in 2022, we are offering not just one but two great deals to make your Alaskan dream adventure come true. Let’s all cast away our troubles with an Alaskan adventure like the one you have always dreamed of taking.

The first adventure package is for those who want a big adventure on a budget:

A four-night stay (1 room) at Cape Fox Lodge

Two days of fishing for two (6 hours/day) on a 24’ Cabin Cruiser

Transportation to and from the airport ferry and daily rides to the fishing boats

Personal Cape Fox Lodge Concierge Service to help during your entire stay

For those who want big adventure and the sky is the limit, our second adventure package is made for you. It offers:

A four-night stay (3 rooms) at Cape Fox Lodge with a water view room

Complimentary breakfast at Cape Fox Lodge each morning

Two days of fishing for two (8 hours/day) on a 30’ Charter Boat that holds 6 Anglers

For each day of fishing, you can cook your catch at the Alaska Fish House

Transportation to and from the airport ferry and daily rides to the fishing boats

Personal Cape Fox Lodge Concierge Service to help during your entire stay

Don’t let your big dreams of adventure wait any longer. Let’s make 2022 the year your Alaskan dream adventures come true in Ketchikan, Alaska.

For additional information, call (907) 617-9579. Visit Cape Fox Lodge to learn more.

Attachment