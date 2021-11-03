GL announces Ethernet/IP Testing APIs for Test Automation and Remote Access

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Ethernet test automation capabilities through “API Support for PacketExpert™ Platforms”. This capability has applications for Ethernet/IP testing on 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps copper and optical networks.
“PacketExpert™ can test a wide range of networks and systems including cables, switches, routers, local Ethernet/IP networks, wide area networks, and core/MPLS networks. It can measure bit errors, throughput, packet loss, latency, jitter, and more. It’s available in different form factors – from Rack-based High-density 12-port/24-port mTOP™ platform to Portable units,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
“In addition to the Graphical User Interface, the PacketExpert™ also provides access to all functionalities using Command Line Interface (CLI) and Application Programming Interfaces (API) through various clients such as Python, C#, and LabView™.”
- Wirespeed bit error rate testing
- Smart loopback capability
- RFC 2544 Tests (throughput, latency, packet loss)
- Packet capture and replay
- Packet Broker (wirespeed Ethernet tap)
- WAN link emulation
- Multi-stream traffic generation and analysis
- ExpertTCP™ (RFC 6349)
- ExpertSAM™ (ITU-T Y.1564)
He further added, “PacketExpert™ can be configured as a server-side application using the GL’s MAPS™ CLI Client/Server architecture. The advantage of such communication enables users to control PacketExpert™ by sending commands and receiving responses in a compiled/scripting language such as Python, C#, and LabView™ that is already familiar to many users.”
- Control of Bert, Loopback, RFC 2544, Record Playback, IPLinkSim™, PacketBroker, and ExpertSAM™ testing
- The capability of remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity
- MAC, VLAN, MPLS, IP, and UDP layers testing
- Multiple PacketExpert™ devices can be controlled remotely from a single client application
About GL Communications Inc.
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
