GL announces Ethernet/IP Testing APIs for Test Automation and Remote Access

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Ethernet test automation capabilities through “ API Support for PacketExpert™ Platforms ”. This capability has applications for Ethernet/IP testing on 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps copper and optical networks.

“ PacketExpert™ can test a wide range of networks and systems including cables, switches, routers, local Ethernet/IP networks, wide area networks, and core/MPLS networks. It can measure bit errors, throughput, packet loss, latency, jitter, and more. It’s available in different form factors – from Rack-based High-density 12-port/24-port mTOP™ platform to Portable units ,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

“In addition to the Graphical User Interface, the PacketExpert™ also provides access to all functionalities using Command Line Interface (CLI) and Application Programming Interfaces (API ) through various clients such as Python, C#, and LabView™.”

Wirespeed bit error rate testing

Smart loopback capability

RFC 2544 Tests (throughput, latency, packet loss)

Packet capture and replay

Packet Broker (wirespeed Ethernet tap)

WAN link emulation

Multi-stream traffic generation and analysis

ExpertTCP™ (RFC 6349)

ExpertSAM™ (ITU-T Y.1564)



He further added, “PacketExpert™ can be configured as a server-side application using the GL’s MAPS™ CLI Client/Server architecture. The advantage of such communication enables users to control PacketExpert™ by sending commands and receiving responses in a compiled/scripting language such as Python, C#, and LabView™ that is already familiar to many users.”

Control of Bert, Loopback, RFC 2544, Record Playback, IPLinkSim™, PacketBroker, and ExpertSAM™ testing

The capability of remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity

MAC, VLAN, MPLS, IP, and UDP layers testing

Multiple PacketExpert™ devices can be controlled remotely from a single client application

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL's solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.



