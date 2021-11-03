GL announces Ethernet/IP Testing APIs for Test Automation and Remote Access

| Source: GL Communications, Inc. GL Communications, Inc.

Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Ethernet test automation capabilities through “API Support for PacketExpert™ Platforms”. This capability has applications for Ethernet/IP testing on 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps copper and optical networks.

PacketExpert™ can test a wide range of networks and systems including cables, switches, routers, local Ethernet/IP networks, wide area networks, and core/MPLS networks. It can measure bit errors, throughput, packet loss, latency, jitter, and more. It’s available in different form factors – from Rack-based High-density 12-port/24-port mTOP™ platform to Portable units,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

“In addition to the Graphical User Interface, the PacketExpert™ also provides access to all functionalities using Command Line Interface (CLI) and Application Programming Interfaces (API) through various clients such as Python, C#, and LabView™.”

  • Wirespeed bit error rate testing
  • Smart loopback capability
  • RFC 2544 Tests (throughput, latency, packet loss)
  • Packet capture and replay
  • Packet Broker (wirespeed Ethernet tap)
  • WAN link emulation
  • Multi-stream traffic generation and analysis
  • ExpertTCP™ (RFC 6349)
  • ExpertSAM™ (ITU-T Y.1564)

He further added, “PacketExpert™ can be configured as a server-side application using the GL’s MAPS™ CLI Client/Server architecture. The advantage of such communication enables users to control PacketExpert™ by sending commands and receiving responses in a compiled/scripting language such as Python, C#, and LabView™ that is already familiar to many users.”

  • Control of Bert, Loopback, RFC 2544, Record Playback, IPLinkSim™, PacketBroker, and ExpertSAM™ testing
  • The capability of remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity
  • MAC, VLAN, MPLS, IP, and UDP layers testing
  • Multiple PacketExpert™ devices can be controlled remotely from a single client application

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:
Vikram Kulkarni
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ee9ebee-86ef-48b9-a6e5-6ddd225073c2


packetexpert cli web interfaces with hardware

Tags

Ethernet LAN Testing Ethernet Test Tool Packet IP Testing API Test Automation Bit Error Rate Testing RFC 2544 Testing IP Test

Related Links