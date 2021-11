Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2021 was $61.51, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 24.4% and 51.9%, respectively. These compare with the 23.4% and 38.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2021, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 13.6% of CGI’s net assets, down from 16.8% at the end of 2020 and 20.4% at October 31, 2020.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2021 was $39.34, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.0% and 46.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2021 were as follows:

Information Technology 28.0 % Industrials 20.9 % Materials 16.1 % Consumer Discretionary 10.9 % Financials 10.5 % Energy 6.2 % Real Estate 4.1 % Communication Services 1.8 % Health Care 1.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.3 %







The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2021 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 5.6 % NVIDIA Corporation 5.5 % Lightspeed Commerce Inc. 3.9 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.8 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.6 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.4 % TFI International Inc. 3.3 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 2.8 % WSP Global Inc. 2.7 %