Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2026 was $83.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.8% and 20.0%, respectively. These compare with the 0.8% and 28.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2026, the leverage represented 11.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 13.5% at January 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2026 was $49.42, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 4.6% and 27.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials 20.6% Information Technology 17.9% Materials 16.9% Energy 16.9% Financials 13.4% Consumer Discretionary 9.3% Real Estate 3.1% Communication Services 1.3% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6%



The top ten investments which comprised 35.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2026 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.7% NVIDIA Corporation 4.5% Celestica Inc. 4.3% Cameco Corporation 3.9% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.6% WSP Global Inc. 3.2% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.0% Dollarama Inc. 2.9% Shopify Inc. 2.9% Royal Bank of Canada 2.9%