Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2026 was $83.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.8% and 20.0%, respectively. These compare with the 0.8% and 28.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2026, the leverage represented 11.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 13.5% at January 31, 2025.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2026 was $49.42, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 4.6% and 27.7%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2026 were as follows:
|Industrials
|20.6%
|Information Technology
|17.9%
|Materials
|16.9%
|Energy
|16.9%
|Financials
|13.4%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.3%
|Real Estate
|3.1%
|Communication Services
|1.3%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.6%
The top ten investments which comprised 35.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2026 were as follows:
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.7%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.5%
|Celestica Inc.
|4.3%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.9%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.6%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.2%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.0%
|Dollarama Inc.
|2.9%
|Shopify Inc.
|2.9%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.9%
