Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2025 was $80.66, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.1%. This compares with the 31.7% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2025 was $47.25, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.9%.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|20.5%
|Industrials
|19.6%
|Materials
|16.3%
|Energy
|14.4%
|Financials
|14.1%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.6%
|Real Estate
|3.4%
|Communication Services
|1.3%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.8%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|4.7%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.5%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.4%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.7%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.5%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.4%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.1%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.1%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|3.0%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.0%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca