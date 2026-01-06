Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2025 was $80.66, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.1%. This compares with the 31.7% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2025 was $47.25, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.9%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology20.5%
Industrials19.6%
Materials16.3%
Energy14.4%
Financials14.1%
Consumer Discretionary9.6%
Real Estate3.4%
Communication Services1.3%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.8%


The top ten investments which comprised 36.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.4.7%
NVIDIA Corporation4.5%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.4%
Shopify Inc.3.7%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.5%
Dollarama Inc.3.4%
WSP Global Inc.3.1%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.1%
Royal Bank of Canada3.0%
Cameco Corporation3.0%


