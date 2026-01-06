Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2025 was $80.66, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.1%. This compares with the 31.7% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2025 was $47.25, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.9%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 20.5% Industrials 19.6% Materials 16.3% Energy 14.4% Financials 14.1% Consumer Discretionary 9.6% Real Estate 3.4% Communication Services 1.3% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8%



The top ten investments which comprised 36.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 4.7% NVIDIA Corporation 4.5% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.4% Shopify Inc. 3.7% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.5% Dollarama Inc. 3.4% WSP Global Inc. 3.1% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.1% Royal Bank of Canada 3.0% Cameco Corporation 3.0%