Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Update

“We are on track for submission around year-end of our new drug application for sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes,” said Lonnel Coats, Lexicon’s chief executive officer. “Momentum continues to build for the adoption of SGLT inhibitors into the first-line heart failure treatment regimen, as most recently evidenced by the new clinical practice guidelines issued in late August by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). We believe that sotagliflozin’s unique mechanism of action as a dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor offers differentiating advantages in this emerging market, with a particular opportunity in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and that a primary point of engagement will be with specialists treating patients who have been recently hospitalized for worsening heart failure, which was the cornerstone of our SOLOIST study. We are building our launch readiness team in preparation for potentially bringing sotagliflozin to patients suffering from heart failure and living with type 2 diabetes next year.”

Third Quarter Highlights

Sotagliflozin

ESC issued new treatment guidelines adding SGLT inhibitors to the standard of care for the prevention and treatment of heart failure. Sotagliflozin was specifically recommended for the primary prevention of heart failure in type 2 diabetes patients with risk factors for its development and the treatment of heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes, and was also noted in the guidelines in the context of worsening heart failure.

Additional analyses of sotagliflozin data from the SOLOIST and SCORED Phase 3 clinical studies were presented at the ESC Congress 2021 highlighting the benefits seen in reduced heart failure hospitalizations, myocardial infarction and stroke.

LX9211

Patient enrollment continued in two ongoing Phase 2 clinical studies of LX9211 for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. Results from these clinical studies are currently expected in the first half of 2022.



Corporate

Craig B. Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D. joined Lexicon as senior vice president and chief medical officer, with a deep and successful history in cardiovascular medicine. Dr. Granowitz will lead the build-out of Lexicon’s medical affairs organization as the company prepares for the potential launch of sotagliflozin for the treatment of heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were negligible as compared to $6.6 million for the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to the absence of product revenues as a result of Lexicon’s sale of its XERMELO® product and related assets to TerSera Therapeutics LLC during the third quarter of 2020.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased to $15.7 million from $40.1 million for the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to decreases in external clinical development costs related to sotagliflozin resulting from the completion of clinical studies.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased to $7.3 million from $12.0 million for the corresponding period in 2020, primarily due to lower salaries and benefits costs as a result of reductions in personnel in September 2020 and lower marketing expenses, all primarily associated with the sale of XERMELO and related assets during the third quarter of 2020.

Net Loss: Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $23.1 million, or $0.16 per share, as compared to net income of $82.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2020. The three months ended September 30, 2020 included a gain of $132.8 million from the sale of XERMELO and related assets to TerSera. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net income included non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $2.7 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

Cash and Investments: As of September 30, 2021, Lexicon had $120.9 million in cash and investments, as compared to $152.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

About the SOLOIST and SCORED Studies

SOLOIST was a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the cardiovascular efficacy of sotagliflozin versus placebo when added to standard of care in 1,222 patients with type 2 diabetes who had recently been hospitalized for worsening heart failure. The primary endpoint was the total number of events comprised of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in patients treated with sotagliflozin compared with placebo.

SCORED was a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study evaluating the cardiovascular efficacy of sotagliflozin versus placebo when added to standard of care in 10,584 patients with type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease with eGFR of 25 to 60 ml per minute per 1.73 m2 of body-surface area, and risks for cardiovascular disease. The primary endpoint was the total number of events comprised of deaths from cardiovascular causes, hospitalizations for heart failure, and urgent visits for heart failure in patients treated with sotagliflozin compared with placebo.

Both SOLOIST and SCORED achieved their respective primary endpoints. Results from both studies were presented at the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2020 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in two separate articles titled: “Sotagliflozin in Patients with Diabetes and Recent Worsening Heart Failure” and “Sotagliflozin in Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.”

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, heart failure, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Selected Financial Data Consolidated Statements of Operations Data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Net product revenue $ - $ 6,542 $ - $ 23,404 Collaborative agreements - - - 33 Royalties and other revenue 23 92 284 359 Total revenues 23 6,634 284 23,796 Operating expenses: Cost of sales (including finite-lived intangible asset amortization) - 633 - 1,929 Research and development, including stock-based compensation of $1,138, $1,029, $3,608 and $5,154, respectively 15,682 40,147 38,548 152,629 Selling, general and administrative, including stock-based compensation of $1,574, $875, $4,741 and $5,440, respectively 7,303 11,997 23,496 40,798 Impairment loss on buildings - - - 1,600 Total operating expenses 22,985 52,777 62,044 196,956 Other operating income: Gain on sale of XERMELO - 132,818 - 132,818 Income (loss) from operations (22,962 ) 86,675 (61,760 ) (40,342 ) Loss on debt extinguishments, net - (255 ) - (255 ) Interest expense (171 ) (4,118 ) (507 ) (14,374 ) Interest and other income, net 11 301 120 1,892 Net income (loss) $ (23,122 ) $ 82,603 $ (62,147 ) $ (53,079 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic $ (0.16 ) $ 0.77 $ (0.43 ) $ (0.50 ) Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ (0.16 ) $ 0.71 $ (0.43 ) $ (0.50 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share, basic 145,820 107,309 144,558 106,974 Shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share, diluted 145,820 117,552 144,558 106,974 As of As of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Cash and investments $ 120,918 $ 152,275 Property and equipment, net 1,311 295 Goodwill 44,543 44,543 Total assets 172,330 203,788 Current debt 11,693 11,646 Accumulated deficit (1,462,165 ) (1,400,018 ) Total stockholders' equity 136,603 156,371

